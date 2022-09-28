Read full article on original website
Related
Football: Long Beach Poly Blanks Millikan
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Millikan...
Football: Lakewood Beats Jordan In Key Playoff Matchup
The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Heading into Friday’s night showdown between Lakewood and Jordan, the talk was about how prolific the offenses had been a week prior.
LIVE UPDATES: Long Beach Poly Football at Millikan, Jordan vs Lakewood, Cabrillo vs Wilson
We’ll have live updates from tonight’s high school football games between Long Beach Poly and Millikan, Jordan and Lakewood, and Cabrillo and Wilson. Games start at 7 p.m. Click here for our previews of tonight’s games. STORY + VIDEO: Wilson had a big night behind Ian Bond...
PREVIEW: St. Anthony vs. Campbell Hall, Football
The562’s coverage of St. Anthony Football is sponsored in part by Wasco Development Corp in Honor of B.I. Mais. St. Anthony concludes its non-league schedule on Friday night at 7 p.m. with a home game against Campbell Hall, hosted at St. Pius X-St. Matthias HS in Downey. The Saints...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach Poly Prepares For Girls’ Flag Football Season, CIF-SS Adds Sport For 2023-24
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The storied Long Beach...
PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Boys’ Water Polo
The562’s coverage of boys’ water polo is sponsored by Aquatic Capital of America Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. The562’s coverage of Millikan athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Curtis Boyer.
VIDEO: Long Beach State vs Fullerton NCAA Soccer
The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl. The562’s coverage of Long Beach soccer for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club. Matt Simon has been covering sports since 2013. After graduating from Long Beach State, he has...
PREVIEW: Moore League Cross Country Opener
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The city’s top distance runners will converge on El Dorado Park on Wednesday for the season opener in Moore League cross country. With several talented runners returning from last year, as well as some exciting new talent in the league, it should be an intriguing start to the league season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIVE UPDATES: Moore League Water Polo Showcase, Cross Country Meet
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. We’ll have live updates from today’s Moore League cross country meet at El Dorado Park (with varsity starting at 5 p.m.) and the Moore League water polo showcase at Cabrillo. Final: Girls volleyball...
The 562
Long Beach, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.https://www.the562.org
Comments / 0