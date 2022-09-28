ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

The 562

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Millikan Football

PREVIEW: Long Beach Poly at Millikan Football
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Cross Country: Millikan, Long Beach Poly Win at Emotional Opener at El Dorado Park

The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The start of the Moore League cross country season came with big storylines as there were some fireworks as well as some history made at El Dorado Park. Long Beach Poly’s Cameron Rhone narrowly edged two-time defending league champion Jason Parra for an individual win in the boys’ race, while the Rams took the team title Wednesday for their first win over Poly in 29 seasons. On the girls’ side, Poly freshman Avery Peck led a shorthanded Jackrabbits crew to a team win while also dominating her first high school league race.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach, CA
Sports
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Lakewood, CA
Lakewood, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The 562

PREVIEW: St. Anthony vs. Campbell Hall, Football

PREVIEW: St. Anthony vs. Campbell Hall, Football

St. Anthony concludes its non-league schedule on Friday night at 7 p.m. with a home game against Campbell Hall, hosted at St. Pius X-St. Matthias HS in Downey.
DOWNEY, CA
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach State vs Fullerton NCAA Soccer

VIDEO: Long Beach State vs Fullerton NCAA Soccer
LONG BEACH, CA
The 562

Football: Lakewood Beats Jordan In Key Playoff Matchup

The562’s coverage of Lakewood Athletics is sponsored by J.P. Crawford, Class of 2013. The562’s coverage of Jordan Athletics is sponsored by John Ross, Class of 2013. Heading into Friday’s night showdown between Lakewood and Jordan, the talk was about how prolific the offenses had been a week prior.
LAKEWOOD, CA
The 562

PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Boys’ Water Polo

PHOTOS: Wilson vs. Millikan, Boys' Water Polo
LONG BEACH, CA
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
The 562

PREVIEW: Moore League Cross Country Opener

The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The city’s top distance runners will converge on El Dorado Park on Wednesday for the season opener in Moore League cross country. With several talented runners returning from last year, as well as some exciting new talent in the league, it should be an intriguing start to the league season.
LONG BEACH, CA
#Long Beach Volleyball#Lakewood Athletics#Poly Alum Jayon Brown#The Juju Foundation
Eater

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash

The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Here's When SoCal Will Feel Some Relief From the Fall Heat

Temperatures in the triple digits and 90s will linger Wednesday before a cooldown offers some relief for Southern Californians. Excessive heat warnings are in place through 8 p.m. Wednesday, extended from Tuesday. The Santa Monica Mountains was added to the Los Angeles County area under the heat warning, which also was in effect for the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Let's Eat LA

5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles Today

Get amazing pizza delivered in Los Angeles from these best pizza spots, not pizza chains. Top pizza delivery spots in Los Angeles todayCredit: adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a pizza lover in Los Angeles, you've probably already got your favorite place to order from. But maybe it's time to switch it up. You see, we're in the midst of a true pizza renaissance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach's best sports and education coverage, along with award-winning features and videos.

