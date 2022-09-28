Read full article on original website
The562’s coverage of cross country and track and field is sponsored by Bryson Financial. The start of the Moore League cross country season came with big storylines as there were some fireworks as well as some history made at El Dorado Park. Long Beach Poly’s Cameron Rhone narrowly edged two-time defending league champion Jason Parra for an individual win in the boys’ race, while the Rams took the team title Wednesday for their first win over Poly in 29 seasons. On the girls’ side, Poly freshman Avery Peck led a shorthanded Jackrabbits crew to a team win while also dominating her first high school league race.
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
ABOUT
https://www.the562.org
