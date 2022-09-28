Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
Missing Santa Clarita Teen, Girlfriend, Found Safe
A missing Santa Clarita 15-year-old who took the family’s car and disappeared with his girlfriend last week has been found, officials said. 15-year-old Kaylen Llamas, of Saugus, and 15-year-old Madelynne Lucia Lovett, of Lancaster, were reported missing persons by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, last seen on Sept. 22.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
Chase of stolen SUV ends in dramatic standoff in Monterey Park
CHP pinned a stolen SUV on a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park after a chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.
Coroner officially identifies missing Rosamond woman
A 27-year-old woman from Rosamond who was last seen by family members on August 1st was officially identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office on Friday, September 30th.
foxla.com
2 rock climbers found dead in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Two rock climbers were found dead on a Riverside County hiking trail Wednesday afternoon. Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire responded to a call from Tahquitz Rock in Idyllwild around 12:30 p.m. After searching the area, crews found the bodies of the two rock climbers. Officials...
West Covina Armed Carjacking Suspects Caught in Pomona with Weapon in Vehicle
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Armed suspects involved in a carjacking in West Covina were apprehended in the city of Pomona early Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. The West Covina Police Department received a 911 call of an armed carjacking on the 300 block of Citrus Avenue in the city of West Covina. The suspects pointed a black weapon at the victim, took a 1992 white Honda Accord and fled eastbound on the 10 Freeway toward the Pomona area.
15-year-old killed in Hesperia shootout was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, report says
The Fontana teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement in Hesperia was likely unarmed as she ran toward deputies, according to a new report.
foxla.com
$50K reward offered for information in deadly South LA hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information about a deadly hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that occurred late Thursday night, authorities said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a bicyclist was traveling northbound on Wall Street when they were struck...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, Woman Killed Climbing Mountainside near Idyllwild Identified
(CNS) – A pair of climbers who died trying to scale a mountainside east of Idyllwild were identified Thursday as a man and woman from Orange County. Gavin Escobar, 31, and Chelsea Walsh, 33, both of Huntington Beach, were fatally injured about 12:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Tahquitz Peak Fire Lookout, southeast of Humber Park, within the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
Long Beach duck pond closure leaves birds in danger
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The multi-million dollar renovation at Long Beach’s popular El Dorado Park Duck Pond is finally on its way. Fences are going up so the pond could be drained and the surface made safer for animals and humans. There are plans to do many improvements, but...
theeastsiderla.com
El Sereno crash on Huntington Drive leaves pedestrian dead
El Sereno - A worker tending to a traffic median was killed and a driver was injured in a crash this afternoon on Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash was reported just before 1:50 p.m. in the 4900 block of S. Huntington Drive, according to...
Combative Man at Gold Line ‘Lake’ Station Prompts Deputies to Request Help
Pasadena, Los Angeles County, CA: Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Services Bureau (TSB) requested help with a combative man at the Gold Line “Lake” Station located at 340 North Lake Avenue in the city of Pasadena at approximately 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Suspect barricades inside of a Lakewood home after allegedly assaulting a deputy
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is in a standoff after a suspect accused of assaulting one of its deputies barricaded inside of a Lakewood home. Deputies set up a perimeter around the home near Del Amo Boulevard and Jersey Avenue. This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
theavtimes.com
Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture...
foxla.com
One person hurt in shooting at a San Bernardino mall; Gunman on the run
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A shooting at a San Bernardino mall is under investigation Friday afternoon. The San Bernardino Police Department responded to a call from the Inland Center Mall. Police believe the shooting likely stemmed from a fight and may be gang-related. Police said they are unsure if the...
foxla.com
2 gang members arrested in 2021 deadly shooting of 12-year-old boy in Wilmington: LAPD
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday two people have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado who was struck by a stray bullet during a series of shootings in Wilmington in December 2021. The suspects were identified by the...
Driver sought after leaving woman severely injured in Westlake hit-and-run
Police on Thursday asked the public for help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman severely injured in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles over the weekend. The incident occurred Saturday around 8:25 p.m. as the 44-year-old victim was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk at the intersection of North Dillon Street […]
foxla.com
Police chase suspect in custody after hour-long pursuit across LA, Ventura counties
LOS ANGELES - Dramatic SkyFOX pictures captured the moment a police chase suspect narrowly evading six law-enforcement cruisers trying to corner them in a Simi Valley dead-end cul-de-sac. SkyFOX was first over a police chase around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the San Fernando Valley. The suspect, initially wanted for possibly...
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
