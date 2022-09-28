Read full article on original website
Mass Humanities grants fund projects at Historic Northampton, Wistariahurst and Amherst College
The funded projects “will surface new narratives about the people and ideas that shape Massachusetts,” the agency said in announcing the grants. “The new grant program will strive to promote an equitable and inclusive society that recognizes all people’s perspectives, especially those that have been marginalized and underrepresented,” according to the grant announcement.
Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
Daily Collegian
UMass academics are suffering in the wake of over-admittance
It is no secret that University of Massachusetts students are facing a housing crisis this fall, with significant overcrowding in dorms leading to some students having to reside in Hadley’s Econo Lodge; a ten minute drive from campus or an hour-long walk along a busy highway. UMass has stated that students living in these hotel spaces can expect to stay there through the fall semester, but will be given priority access to on-campus housing come spring. Yet, it remains unclear how the University will accommodate students who wish to move on campus if campus remains completely full.
CSO opens new Springfield clinic to meet expanding mental health needs created by pandemic
SPRINGFIELD – COVID lockdowns left hundreds of children dealing with grief and isolation, threw a wrench into the recovery process for people facing substance abuse and left many feeling terrible without knowing why. Since the pandemic lockdowns began in March 2020, Clinical & Support Options has seen a 20%...
Amherst Town Council may ask state for ARPA funds to to increase grant for Jones Library project
The Town Council will discuss sending letters to legislators urging more state money be available to fund the Jones Library renovation and expansion project by using federal American Rescue Plan Act COVID-relief dollars. A draft of the letter, due to be discussed at a meeting Monday and published on the...
Wachusett Dam Day 2022 will open top of dam in Clinton to visitors
It’s arguably the best dam view around. Twice a year the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation opens the top of the Wachusett Dam in Clinton. It’s a rare opportunity for visitors to stroll across what was once the largest gravity dam in the world. On Sunday, Oct....
amherstindy.org
Public Input Sought For Rail Trail Expansion Project
The Department of Transportation plans to complete 104 miles of The Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (MCRT), extending from Boston to Northampton. Over the past 40 years, 53 miles have already been completed, of which the Norwottuck rail trail is the westernmost segment. Twenty-two additional miles are slated to be finished by the end of 2024. The remaining 29 miles will be the most expensive to complete because they contain five previously removed railroad bridges that need to be rebuilt and a 1000 foot tunnel that needs reconstruction, along with some private property that needs purchase or an easement.
Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)
Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
These are the best public high schools in Mass., according to Niche
The best public high schools in Massachusetts include a specialty school in Worcester, a Boston school among the oldest public schools in the country, and a number of suburban schools in the Greater Boston area, according to a new ranking published this week. Placing highest in the commonwealth among public...
MassLive.com
Chicopee moving forward with replacement of Anna Barry School after receiving state approvals
CHICOPEE – The plan to replace Anna Barry School took one step forward with the state accepting the city’s application for funding assistance after meeting with school officials and touring the building. During the tour, officials for the Massachusetts School Building Authority said they expect some 50 applicants...
Easthampton to seek proposals for redevelopment of three vacant schools
EASTHAMPTON – With a unanimous vote last week by the City Council, it is full steam ahead to find a developer that can fulfill the community’s vision to turn three vacant schools into affordable housing. The council agreed to issue a request for proposals by mid-October. A news...
Westfield boards need to heed neighbors’ opposition to warehouse (Letters)
Regarding the proposed Target supply chain facility on North Road (Route 202) and Falcon Drive, Westfield. I am Connie Adams, owner of Yellow Stonehouse Farm located at 354 Root Road in Westfield. I oppose the Target facility and hope to persuade my fellow citizens and members of the Planning Board to vote against this project. The Planning Board acts as if they should always issue special permits when requested. Might I suggest that special permits should be special — which means rare and infrequent. Special permits should not be issued when more than 70 residents assemble at a Planning Board meeting in opposition because it will adversely affect the neighborhood — a key standard (Section 1-50.6, No. 2) for rejecting a special permit.
South Hadley’s Lisa Wong appointed to chair Baby Bonds Task Force
SOUTH HADLEY — Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg appointed Town Administrator Lisa Wong to chair the state’s task force exploring the creation of a trust fund to benefit Massachusetts newborns. The Baby Bonds Task Force, which Goldberg convened in June, plans to issue its recommendations to the treasurer on...
Westfield football stays perfect with 53-22 drubbing of Holyoke
HOLYOKE – THe Westfield High School football team is living the old adage now - “practice makes perfect.”. Westfield delivered near-flawless execution in its fourth game of the season Friday night in Holyoke, defeating the Purple Knights, 53-22, at Roberts Sports Complex to remain unbeaten this season at 4-0.
Hampshire gymnasts seize top three spots in all-around to claim opening night victory
WESTFIELD – There is a good reason that the Westfield High School gymnastics team may still be seeing red. Hampshire Regional swept the top three spots in the all-around competition on opening night Tuesday, and the Red Raiders went on to finish first as a team in the season opener. The Red Raiders won with a score of 132.70, besting Westfield (124.24) and Chicopee Comprehensive (105.35).
businesswest.com
The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A
There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
MassLive.com
