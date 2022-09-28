ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mass Humanities grants fund projects at Historic Northampton, Wistariahurst and Amherst College

The funded projects “will surface new narratives about the people and ideas that shape Massachusetts,” the agency said in announcing the grants. “The new grant program will strive to promote an equitable and inclusive society that recognizes all people’s perspectives, especially those that have been marginalized and underrepresented,” according to the grant announcement.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick businesses find success with part-time Big E space

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Local businesses have found the new “Front Porch” at the Big E to be a hit as the fair nears its conclusion for 2022. The Front Porch is a new section of Eastern States Exposition that debuted this year, just outside Door 9 of the Better Living Center. The idea came from a collaboration between the Big E itself, Feel Good, Shop Local, and Blooms Flower Truck, and was intended to provide an option for local businesses to represent themselves at the fair without having to commit to all 17 days.
WESTFIELD, MA
Daily Collegian

UMass academics are suffering in the wake of over-admittance

It is no secret that University of Massachusetts students are facing a housing crisis this fall, with significant overcrowding in dorms leading to some students having to reside in Hadley’s Econo Lodge; a ten minute drive from campus or an hour-long walk along a busy highway. UMass has stated that students living in these hotel spaces can expect to stay there through the fall semester, but will be given priority access to on-campus housing come spring. Yet, it remains unclear how the University will accommodate students who wish to move on campus if campus remains completely full.
HADLEY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Education
Westfield, MA
Education
amherstindy.org

Public Input Sought For Rail Trail Expansion Project

The Department of Transportation plans to complete 104 miles of The Massachusetts Central Rail Trail (MCRT), extending from Boston to Northampton. Over the past 40 years, 53 miles have already been completed, of which the Norwottuck rail trail is the westernmost segment. Twenty-two additional miles are slated to be finished by the end of 2024. The remaining 29 miles will be the most expensive to complete because they contain five previously removed railroad bridges that need to be rebuilt and a 1000 foot tunnel that needs reconstruction, along with some private property that needs purchase or an easement.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Festivals, friends join foliage on senator’s fall agenda (Letters)

Fall is in full swing, and our foliage has started to explode in this beautiful season!. This week I visited the Nuestra Raices farm in Holyoke for their harvest festival. In addition to the important role they play in improving nutrition standards in our cities, we are grateful that they could host local families to enjoy this event with food, live music, and kids’ activities to connect with the surrounding communities.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorms#Linus College#The Westfield News
MassLive.com

Westfield boards need to heed neighbors’ opposition to warehouse (Letters)

Regarding the proposed Target supply chain facility on North Road (Route 202) and Falcon Drive, Westfield. I am Connie Adams, owner of Yellow Stonehouse Farm located at 354 Root Road in Westfield. I oppose the Target facility and hope to persuade my fellow citizens and members of the Planning Board to vote against this project. The Planning Board acts as if they should always issue special permits when requested. Might I suggest that special permits should be special — which means rare and infrequent. Special permits should not be issued when more than 70 residents assemble at a Planning Board meeting in opposition because it will adversely affect the neighborhood — a key standard (Section 1-50.6, No. 2) for rejecting a special permit.
WESTFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Marketing
MassLive.com

Hampshire gymnasts seize top three spots in all-around to claim opening night victory

WESTFIELD – There is a good reason that the Westfield High School gymnastics team may still be seeing red. Hampshire Regional swept the top three spots in the all-around competition on opening night Tuesday, and the Red Raiders went on to finish first as a team in the season opener. The Red Raiders won with a score of 132.70, besting Westfield (124.24) and Chicopee Comprehensive (105.35).
WESTFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

The Dowd Agencies Expands Organically and Through M&A

There’s a framed picture of downtown Holyoke on one wall of the conference room at the Dowd Agencies — downtown Holyoke circa 1870. The view is looking west along Dwight Street by the first-level canal. City Hall, prominent in the upper-left corner, looks … exactly as it does today. The other side of Dwight Street, not so much — most of the buildings seen in the image have been gone for decades. For perspective, a horse-drawn carriage is moving east down the hill.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy