Over 350 participants joined this year’s “Friends of the Task Force” side event “on the margins” of the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly, organized by Uruguay and WHO. As countries continue to building back after more than two years of the pandemic, discussions mainly focused on the urgent need to mobilize resources to tackle the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions, including through the Health4Life (the UN NCD and mental health multi partner trust fund, established by WHO, UNDP and UNICEF). The work of the Task Force over the last year was highlighted, including scaling up digital health solutions in countries to promote health and improve healthcare.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO