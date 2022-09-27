Read full article on original website
COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery Partnership - August 2022
In August, the world reached the tragic milestone of one million COVID-19 deaths so far in 2022 alone – total deaths stand at more than 6,400,000. Global vaccine inequity persists – 63% of the total population across the WHO Member States have completed their primary vaccination, while only 18% of people in lower-income countries (LICs) have, and 23% in Africa.
Weekly epidemiological update on COVID-19 - 28 September 2022
Globally, the number of new weekly cases decreased by 11% during the week of 19 to 25 September 2022, as compared to the previous week, with over three million new cases reported. The number of new weekly deaths decreased by 18%, as compared to the previous week, with just over 8900 fatalities reported.
UN Task Force on NCDs and mental health mobilized more than USD 50 million during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly– 21 September 2022
Over 350 participants joined this year’s “Friends of the Task Force” side event “on the margins” of the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly, organized by Uruguay and WHO. As countries continue to building back after more than two years of the pandemic, discussions mainly focused on the urgent need to mobilize resources to tackle the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health conditions, including through the Health4Life (the UN NCD and mental health multi partner trust fund, established by WHO, UNDP and UNICEF). The work of the Task Force over the last year was highlighted, including scaling up digital health solutions in countries to promote health and improve healthcare.
WHO and ILO call for new measures to tackle mental health issues at work
WHO and ILO call for new measures to tackle mental health issues at work. New global WHO guidelines on mental health at work are reinforced by practical strategies outlined in a joint WHO/ILO policy brief. WHO and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have called for concrete actions to address mental...
Changes to UN aviation emissions deal near approval -officials
MONTREAL, WASHINGTON Sept 28 (Reuters) - Changes to a flagship U.N. aviation emissions agreement are closer to being approved after an airline trade group walked back objections on Wednesday, airline and government officials told Reuters.
