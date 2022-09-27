ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allclassical.org

PCS: the ripple, the wave that carried me home

Like diving into a glorious pool of water, this play, presented by Portland Center Stage and Artists Repertory Theatre, suspends you with its bright humor and healing depth. When Janice is pressed to return to her hometown and speak at a ceremony honoring her father, she has to reconcile with the childhood she’s tried to distance herself from and forget — one defined by her parents’ political activism and fight for the integration of their local swimming pools. Drawing on history that spans from 1930s segregation to the Rodney King trial and beyond, this deeply moving story explores the joys and challenges of forgiveness, justice, and the weight of one’s family legacy. Learn more at pcs.org.
PORTLAND, OR
allclassical.org

KQMI: Scheduled Maintenance

KQMI 88.9 Manzanita may experience a disruption of service on Thursday September 29, 2022 around 1:00 PM PT due to planned maintenance at the tower site. You can listen to All Classical Portland during this temporary service disruption, and any time, on at allclassical.org, on your smart speaker, or on our free mobile app.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy