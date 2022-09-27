Like diving into a glorious pool of water, this play, presented by Portland Center Stage and Artists Repertory Theatre, suspends you with its bright humor and healing depth. When Janice is pressed to return to her hometown and speak at a ceremony honoring her father, she has to reconcile with the childhood she’s tried to distance herself from and forget — one defined by her parents’ political activism and fight for the integration of their local swimming pools. Drawing on history that spans from 1930s segregation to the Rodney King trial and beyond, this deeply moving story explores the joys and challenges of forgiveness, justice, and the weight of one’s family legacy. Learn more at pcs.org.

