Heralded for a kaleidoscopically varied repertoire and bold thematic programming, Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic professional chamber orchestra that is the flagship performing ensemble of the Sphinx Organization. Creative living voices from the Black and Brown communities are celebrated in this collection of works inspired by events of the present. Aiming to uplift contemporary and historic voices, the program pays tribute to traditions through today’s lens, and illuminates the light and hope generated by empathy, listening, remembrance, and visioning. Eighteen of Sphinx’s most acclaimed artists will take you on a soaring and inspiring evening of stunning works. Learn more at cmnw.org and thereser.org.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO