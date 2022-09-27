ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KQMI: Scheduled Maintenance

KQMI 88.9 Manzanita may experience a disruption of service on Thursday September 29, 2022 around 1:00 PM PT due to planned maintenance at the tower site. You can listen to All Classical Portland during this temporary service disruption, and any time, on at allclassical.org, on your smart speaker, or on our free mobile app.
The Reser/CMNW: Sphinx Virtuosi Orchestra

Heralded for a kaleidoscopically varied repertoire and bold thematic programming, Sphinx Virtuosi is a dynamic professional chamber orchestra that is the flagship performing ensemble of the Sphinx Organization. Creative living voices from the Black and Brown communities are celebrated in this collection of works inspired by events of the present. Aiming to uplift contemporary and historic voices, the program pays tribute to traditions through today’s lens, and illuminates the light and hope generated by empathy, listening, remembrance, and visioning. Eighteen of Sphinx’s most acclaimed artists will take you on a soaring and inspiring evening of stunning works. Learn more at cmnw.org and thereser.org.
