CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1 on Thursday night. The Central champion Guardians took two of three in a tight series — and maybe a playoff preview. Two games went to extra innings and all three were decided by one run. After Baltimore lost in Boston earlier, the Rays took the field needing a win to make the postseason for the fourth year in a row. But they couldn’t hold off a Cleveland team that has fought back all season. Tampa Bay had a chance in the ninth inning, loading the bases on three walks by Trevor Stephan. But Ji-Man Choi struck out and Isaac Paredes flied out short right as Stephan earned his third save.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO