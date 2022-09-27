ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Meta removes misleading Facebook information from Russia and China

By Brittney Grimes
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YmhHY_0iD9320L00

The Facebook parent company Meta took down two political influence operation account networks.

Meta has removed “influence operations” run by China and Russia from its network. The goals of the two disabled accounts were to sway views on the upcoming U.S. midterm elections and the war in Ukraine. Meta searches for accounts that violate its policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior, or CIB. It then removes these accounts to prevent any further issues.

Russian network targets

The Russian network targeted Germany, France, Italy, Ukraine, and the UK, with hopes of spreading propaganda about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The operation began in May of this year. A network of over 60 websites impersonating news organizations in Europe posted articles criticizing Ukraine and arguing against Western sanctions on Russia, Meta said. They would promote these articles on various social media outlets, including Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, Twitter, and petition websites such as Change.org.

As Meta attempted to block certain fake site domains, the network kept trying to create new websites. This was alarming to Meta because it showed “persistence and continuous investment in this activity across the internet.”

Chinese network targets

The Chinese-origin network targeted numerous social media platforms. Meta said it disabled a small network that began in China and targeted the Czech Republic, the U.S. and a few Chinese- and French-speaking audiences across the globe. This campaign focused on a specific audience between Fall 2021 and mid-September 2022.

It was also the first to target U.S. domestic politics ahead of the U.S. elections, and the Czech Republic’s foreign policy toward Ukraine and China. There was also a difference in focus by the Chinese influence operations. This time, the influence was directed to the U.S. internally, however, in the past “Chinese influence operations that we’ve disrupted before typically focused on criticizing the United States to international audiences, rather than primarily targeting domestic audiences in the U.S.,” Meta stated. In the U.S., it targeted people on both sides of the political spectrum.

Most Popular

Each account posted material at low volumes during working hours in China rather than at times when their targets would be awake. Therefore, engagement on the accounts was low and those who did interact called out the network as fake. Meta was able to take down some of the fake accounts due to impersonation and inauthentic content.

The largest operation since the start of the Ukraine war

“This is the largest and most complex Russian-origin operation that we’ve disrupted since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. It presented an unusual combination of sophistication and brute force,” said Ben Nimmo, global threat intelligence lead and David Agranovich, director of threat disruption at Meta.

The network operated in various languages including English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Russian and Ukrainian. This presented even more difficulty, since it “demanded both technical and linguistic investment.”

Research and investigation into this matter

Meta began investigating this issue after it reviewed reporting from investigative journalists in Germany, along with information from researchers at Digital Forensics Research Lab. Both sources provided Meta with insights into these two networks.

The future of digital influence and accuracy

This operation provides significant insight into the dangerous ways countries can try to influence the public. However, it also shows the importance of counteracting these measures quickly and accurately before they get viewed and spread as being authoritative.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Western#Change Org#Chinese
Newsweek

Russia Says U.S. Plans for Decapitation Strike Against Putin Are 'Delusional'

A decapitation strike to kill President Vladimir Putin in the heart of the Kremlin—suggested by a Pentagon officer to Newsweek as one of the non-nuclear military options considered by the U.S. Department of Defense to respond to the Russian leader's nuclear threats—is a "delusional" argument escalating a "reckless rhetoric," according to Russia's embassy in Washington, D.C.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Video Shows Counterattack That Led to Capture of 2 Russian Majors: Ukraine

A new video allegedly shows a counterattack by Ukrainian military forces that led to the capture of two Russian majors. "During the counterattack in the Izyum direction, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine demilitarized and captured 15 Russian military, including 2 majors," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Facebook post accompanying the video.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
ECONOMY
UPI News

U.S. Moscow Embassy security alert warns Americans to leave Russia

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- All Americans in Russia should leave immediately, according to a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow. The warning came as the Russian government rounds up men to force them to fight in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. U.S. citizens have been arrested in protests against the war, according to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow.
U.S. POLITICS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy