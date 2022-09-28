Read full article on original website
thebutlercollegian.com
Desire paths: The literal trailblazing of Butler students
One of the many desire paths that students roam on campus. Photo by Julian Cirnigliaro. I am a serial shortcutter. If the shortcut through the grass saves me two feet, I’ll take it — there is never a paved path where I need one. Unsurprisingly, this is a sentiment felt by many Butler students, and the evidence is in the paths.
WANE-TV
Oldest Fort4Fitness walker shows age is just a number
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort4Fitness has races for all ages. The oldest participant says staying active is one of the keys to a long, healthy life. At 102, Vivian Purvis proves age is just a number as she looks forward to crossing the Fort4Fitness finish line. “I’m very...
thebutlercollegian.com
Q&A with first vice president and chief diversity officer
Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz is Butler’s new vice president and chief diversity officer. Photo by Lauren Hough. Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz started at Butler University as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer on Sep. 12 after working at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, IUPUI, for more than 20 years. She is the first person to hold this role at Butler.
thebutlercollegian.com
Jump into fun fall festivities in the Indianapolis area
Butler students have many opportunities for fall fun around campus. Photo by Grace Hensley. GIANNA CASSIN | STAFF REPORTER | gcassin@butler.edu. With the changing colors of leaves, Indianapolis offers a variety of activities for Butler students. The weather, which is not too hot and not too cold, is perfect for going out and doing many different activities, many of which cost little to nothing. This list provides a variety of activities that students can either do with friends or alone during the fall time.
963xke.com
Black Pine to open doors for general admission
ALBION, Ind. (ADAMS) – Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will open its doors to the public. The animal sanctuary announced general admission days throughout October. Saturdays October 1, 8, 15 & 29 and Sundays October 2, 9,16, 23 & 30 during the month of October. Representatives say that...
whatzup.com
Brickman making stop at Sweetwater
Two-time Grammy nominated songwriter Jim Brickman is bringing his Brickman Across America Tour to Fort Wayne. On Saturday, Oct. 8, the famed storyteller and pianist will perform in the Sweetwater Performance Theatre, with it being recorded live as part of a compilation album. “Most of the time, I tour around...
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler smells like up-dawg
The odors that emanate from Plum Market are some of the strangest on this campus. Photo by Katerina Anderson. SADIA KHATRI | OPINION COLUMNIST | sskhatri@butler.edu. Take a deep breath and savor that sweet, sweet Butler University scent. What does it smell like?. This great university of ours provides us...
wfft.com
Indiana Teacher of the Year top three finalists announced
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced the three finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year. The finalists are Jason Beer, English teacher at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Tara Cocanower, World History and AP U.S. History teacher at Bluffton High School in Bluffton, and Joshua DeBard, Social Studies teacher at Lebanon High School in Lebanon.
WANE-TV
Zillow Gone Wild hits Fort Wayne: One bed, one bath, one indoor tennis court
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has a kitchen, a bedroom and a bath that make up 690 square feet of livable space. Then there is the 7,200 square foot connected tennis court. And it can be yours for a cool $685,000. A home at 10010 Saint Joe Road...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne announces trick-or-treat hours
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Trick-or-treat!. The Fort Wayne Police Department announced in a Facebook post Thursday that trick-or-treating in the city would be held on Halloween, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Halloween falls on a Monday this year. Here are some Halloween safety tips from Indiana State Police:
WANE-TV
Gun found at Fort Wayne school playground
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A gun brought to school by a student was found on the playground of Haley Elementary School Wednesday. According to a letter to families, first grade students found a gun on the playground during recess. The students did not touch the gun, the letter said.
whatzup.com
Nostalgia served up at Hall’s Drive-In
There aren’t many places that define Fort Wayne like the Hall’s Family of Restaurants. They’ve been around only since the 1940s. It was, and is, consistent. As national chains and more prominent local eateries have come and gone, Hall’s restaurants have been as steady as the tortoise in the fabled race with the hare.
thebutlercollegian.com
Anti-abortion student group met with abortion-rights resistance
Bulldogs for Life held a tabling event on Sept. 22. Photo by Julian Cirnigliaro. ANNIE FAULKNER | NEWS CO-EDITOR | aefaulkn@butler.edu. Succeeding the June 24 overruling of Roe v. Wade, the near-total abortion ban of Indiana Senate bill 1 was set to take action on Sept. 15. However, Sept. 22 saw a temporary halt on SB1, maintaining the legality of abortion in Indiana for now.
whatzup.com
Quick Hit: DeKalb County Free Fall Fair
America’s Family Reunion, the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, continues through Saturday, Oct. 1. Taking place at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Auburn, carnival rides and food vendors will be on site all week long. Thursday, Sept. 29, kicks off the weekend a day early with That Arena Show,...
WANE-TV
Procession route announced for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A short funeral procession is planned to honor a Fort Wayne Police detective who died last week. The police department said Wednesday it would hold a procession from St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on Maysville Road to Concordia Cemetery Gardens, where Det. Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday.
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler students react to student loan forgiveness program
Students speak on how federal loan forgiveness program will affect them. Photo courtesy of The Washington Post. MEGAN LINDSEY | STAFF REPORTER | mplindsey@butler.edu. Staying true to his campaign promise of taking action against student debt, President Biden announced his plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. However, Indiana is one of seven states that have officially announced they are planning to impose income tax on this student debt forgiveness.
westbendnews.net
Wayne Trace High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Wayne Trace High School recently announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Pictured here are (bottom row, l-r) 9th Grade -Torree Sinn, 10th Grade – Harper Myers, 12th Grade – Sydnee Sinn, 12th Grade – Laura Thornell, 12th Grade – Hannah Maenle, 12th Grade – Kiara Bahena, 11th Grade – Melanie Dunham; (top row, l-r) 9th Grade – Eric Reinhart, 10th Grade – Tyson Gerber, 12th Grade – Tyler Davis, 12th Grade – Kyle Slade, 12th Grade – Lane Morehead, 12th Grade – Ezra Sinn, 11th Grade – Kyren Karhoff. Homecoming is scheduled for September 30th.
rvbusiness.com
Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype
New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
WANE-TV
Funeral set for FWPD detective
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Longtime Fort Wayne Police detective Donald Kidd will be laid to rest Friday. Det. Kidd died unexpectedly late Thursday, the department announced last week. He was 52. The cause of Kidd’s death has not been released. Kidd was a 17-year veteran of the...
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
