Read full article on original website
Related
insidethehall.com
Video: Xavier Johnson on his offseason growth, his mindset, Mike Woodson and more at Indiana basketball media day
Xavier Johnson is expected to be one of the top point guards in the Big Ten and is entering his final college season. At last week’s media day, Johnson discussed his growth in the offseason, his mindset, his relationship with Mike Woodson and much more. Watch more than five...
millermedianow.org
Under the lights: The freshman quarterback gets his chance in the spotlight
Freshman quarterback Landon Hughes remembers his first high school football game, exiting the huddle the first time, students in the bleachers wear colorful shirts, shaking the seats, screaming around him. It seems like they have consumed five energy drinks before they arrived as it’s non-stop cheering for 60 minutes. He can only act, not thinking about all the eyes on him. One wrong move and he’s benched, another man standing in his spot. Heavy breathing surrounds him and coaches wave their arms in frantic motions. Hughes takes one deep breath, collects his thoughts and yells, “Hike!” Then, chaos ensues.
Sporting News
Haunted homecoming: Dane Fife lost his job and dream at Indiana, but he's working his way back to the bench
To locate where Dane Fife now is coaching basketball requires a bit more exploration, and explanation, than might have been expected. Here at Brownsburg High outside of Indianapolis, one must travel past the main gymnasium, and then an auxiliary, and all the way to a third court where Fife is assisting the Indy Heat 16-under squad as it prepares for a tournament that will decide whether they qualify to enter Nike’s prestigious EYBL at the Peach Jam event. It's a long way from the Big Ten.
thedailyhoosier.com
Duncomb’s IU basketball teammates are impressed: “Logan is going to provide a lot for us this year”
Race Thompson was shoved in the back during a team workout at the beginning of the summer, and he turned to face the aggressor. A year ago Logan Duncomb might have been the last person Thompson would have expected to see. Then, Duncomb was the guy the veterans pushed around. But when that was in fact who he saw, Thompson sensed something was different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana Women's Basketball: 'We've Had a Lot of Success With Transfers'
The Indiana women's basketball program has always had great transfers light it up for the Hoosiers, like Brenna Wise and Ali Patberg. Three new transfers from all corners of the country hope to do the same as they learn to mesh with a Hoosiers squad fresh off their second consecutive Sweet 16 appearance.
Southside Times
Dye’s Walk Country Club launches major improvements
Dye’s Walk Country Club broke ground last month on the construction of a new Clubhouse Annex building designed to improve access, traffic flow and amenities offered to its members. The 4,600-square-foot, two-story annex will house the Pro Shop, locker rooms and golf simulators and will make room for expanded family dining in the main building. Also, the course itself is getting a refresh beginning late September with a Tee Box leveling project and converting its bunkers to the most recent technology known as Billy Bunkers. The nearly $2,000,000 investment will allow Dye’s Walk to remain the premier private golf club on the Southside of Indianapolis.
Pickleball's popularity explodes in Indiana, across the country
INDIANAPOLIS — Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, and central Indiana is no exception, according to USA Pickleball. Nationwide, pickleball grew last year to 4.8 million players, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. That's almost double the number from just five years ago. Indy...
thebutlercollegian.com
Butler smells like up-dawg
The odors that emanate from Plum Market are some of the strangest on this campus. Photo by Katerina Anderson. SADIA KHATRI | OPINION COLUMNIST | sskhatri@butler.edu. Take a deep breath and savor that sweet, sweet Butler University scent. What does it smell like?. This great university of ours provides us...
RELATED PEOPLE
Current Publishing
Fishers teen wins International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen
A Fishers teen is headed to the International Junior Miss pageant in Orlando, Fla., Thanksgiving week representing Indiana. Vani Sharma, a junior at Fishers High School, won the International Junior Miss Indiana Junior Teen title in September. “Winning the IJM Indiana Jr. Teen title was an absolute dream come true....
thebutlercollegian.com
Q&A with first vice president and chief diversity officer
Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz is Butler’s new vice president and chief diversity officer. Photo by Lauren Hough. Dr. Khalilah A. Shabazz started at Butler University as Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer on Sep. 12 after working at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, IUPUI, for more than 20 years. She is the first person to hold this role at Butler.
abritandasoutherner.com
St. Louis to Indianapolis – How to Enjoy an Amazing Road Trip
The heart of the United States offers an abundance of attractions that frequently fall under the radar but are well worth experiencing if you are planning a trip to this part of the country. Whether you are visiting the states of Missouri, Kentucky, Indiana or Illinois, there are ample opportunities to explore hidden gems that may inspire you to book a return trip in the future. Living in nearby Arkansas, we have had the opportunity to visit many of these, and we recently took a road trip from St. Louis to Indianapolis to see what gems we could stumble across along I-70.
adventuremomblog.com
Stay in Style at Hotel Indy in Downtown Indianapolis, IN
Hotel Indy is Indianapolis’ first boutique hotel conveniently located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis on the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. As a Tribute Portfolio Hotel guests can expect a unique boutique hotel experience at a great value. The Indy Hotel is positioned next to Indianapolis Cultural Trail allowing guests...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebutlercollegian.com
Jump into fun fall festivities in the Indianapolis area
Butler students have many opportunities for fall fun around campus. Photo by Grace Hensley. GIANNA CASSIN | STAFF REPORTER | gcassin@butler.edu. With the changing colors of leaves, Indianapolis offers a variety of activities for Butler students. The weather, which is not too hot and not too cold, is perfect for going out and doing many different activities, many of which cost little to nothing. This list provides a variety of activities that students can either do with friends or alone during the fall time.
HGTV greenlights Mike Epps’ home improvement show set in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch out Two Chicks with a Hammer, the HGTV stars of “Good Bones” aren’t going to be the only home improvement show in town for much longer. HGTV has made it official, greenlighting a new show from comedian, actor and Indianapolis native Mike Epps which will chronicle Epps and his family as they […]
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
cbs4indy.com
Nickel Plate Trail expanding into Noblesville and Indianapolis
FISHERS, Ind. — Plans have been finalized for a major expansion of the Nickel Plate Trail. Currently the trail runs through most of Fishers but will soon stretch into Indianapolis and north into Noblesville. People like Glenn Engel use the trail several times a week to walk his dog.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomingtonian.com
Video: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visits Bloomington last Friday
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke about a range of conservative topics Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Indiana Memorial Union in Bloomington, Indiana. Among the topics covered were banning critical race theory, celebrating Indiana’s near total ban on abortion, Indiana’s constitutional carry (concealed gun) law, his son, the lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and laws to prevent transgendered children from playing sports on school teams.
rhsnationalist.com
The infamous John Dillinger
When many crime buffs think of 1920’s and 30’s gangsters, they think of New York but the Midwest has had its share of notorious gangsters. One of the most infamous was John Herbert Dillinger, a gang leader during The Great Depression. He was born on June 22, 1903, in Indianapolis IN, and grew up with one sister named Audrey Dillinger who died in 1987, 53 years after his own death. Over his short life, Dillinger had two wives, the first being Beryl Hovious to whom he was married from 1924-1929, but ended in divorce. Four years later from 1933-1934, Dillinger was married to Evelyn (Billie) Frechette and after Dillinger’s death, Evelyn was eventually imprisoned for two years for harboring criminals.
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
newwaysministry.org
Pro-LGBTQ+ Protestors Cause Archdiocese to Postpone Conversion Therapy Event
Protestors successfully led an Indianapolis parish and Catholic high school to postpone an event about overcoming same-gender attraction, which some have likened to conversion therapy. St. Luke’s Catholic Church scheduled an event for October 13th with author and speaker Kim Zember, the founder of Overcome Ministries, an organization with the...
Comments / 0