Steve Goldstein has been named President of Hubbard Radio’s 2060 Digital. Goldstein was most recently SVP of Sales Strategy and General Manager for 2060 Digital. Goldstein said, “I am thrilled to focus my full attention on our already thriving 2060 Digital business,” commented Goldstein. “Our talented ops team lead by VP/Ops Andy Shepherd, as well as our sellers and Hubbard Radio’s market leaders are making a meaningful difference for our clients. I couldn’t do this without the continued support of Ginny Morris and Dave Bestler, both of whom are committed to innovating and growing 2060 Digital. As we lean into new innovations, I am excited about the increased value 2060 Digital will provide to brands and the overall company.”
Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced new efforts to close the cybersecurity industry’s 2.72 million person talent gap. “Our work is all about protecting people, and there’s nothing more purposeful than this mission,” said Michael Alicea, CHRO, Trellix. “People are seeking...
