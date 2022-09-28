ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bloomberglaw.com

Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal

Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
Slate

Elon Musk Only Has “Yes” Men

Elon Musk does not have anyone in his life who is willing to tell him “no”—or if he does, they don’t appear to have his cellphone number. On Thursday, the Delaware Court of Chancery released an astonishing trove of text messages that Musk sent and received this year as he contemplated, and then went ahead with, making an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion. Not long after Twitter accepted the offer and Musk signed some paperwork—apparently without bothering to do due diligence—he changed his mind and attempted to terminate the deal, something Twitter is now suing to force through. Unless he gets away scot-free (far-fetched but possible), he will either pay a small number of billions of dollars or many billions of dollars, and also maybe own a company he does not want.
decrypt.co

ICO Hype Man Ian Balina Launches GoFundMe to Tackle SEC Lawsuit

Crypto bro Balina wants money to fight the SEC “on behalf of the whole crypto community.” So far, he’s raised about a grand. Crypto influencer Ian Balina has launched a GoFundMe page to pay for his legal defense against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which earlier this month filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly selling unregistered securities.
tipranks.com

No Show by Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO at the Deposition

Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up at the deposition scheduled for yesterday. Another twist sets into the long-drawn Twitter’s (NYSE:TWTR) takeover saga by Elon Musk. Both Elon Musk and Twitter’s CEO, Parag Agrawal, did not show up for their scheduled deposition yesterday related to Musk’s refusal of the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal.
Benzinga

As Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Postpone Depositions, Legal Fraternity Wary Of Tesla Chief's Tendency To Insult Opposing Attorneys

The much-awaited deposition of Elon Musk in the Twitter Inc. TWTR lawsuit has been delayed, according to several reports, citing sources. What Happened: Musk will now be deposed on an unspecified future date, according to a Bloomberg report. The original schedule was for a two-day deposition starting on Monday, with the possibility of it extending to Wednesday, according to court filings.
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
blockworks.co

XRP Price Jumps 9% as Judge Overrules SEC

The SEC has been overruled for a second time in its attempt to withhold documents Ripple Labs considers critical for its case. XRP, the sixth largest cryptocurrency by market value, saw its price leap more than 8.8% on Thursday following a favorable district court ruling for Ripple Labs — the coin’s steward — in its case against the SEC.
cryptopotato.com

SEC Targets The Hydrogen, Related Entities Over Crypto Securities Market Manipulation

The alleged misconduct by The Hydrogen occurred from January 2018 to April 2019. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against The Hydrogen and its market maker, Moonwalkersfor, for allegedly engaging in unregistered securities and artificially inflating token’s priceoken. The SEC accused the two firms and...
NBC News

Elon Musk accuses SEC of unlawfully muzzling him

DETROIT — U.S. securities regulators are unlawfully muzzling Tesla CEO Elon Musk, violating his free speech rights by continually trying to enforce a 2018 securities fraud settlement, Musk’s lawyer contends in a court brief. The document, filed late Tuesday with the federal appeals court in Manhattan, was written...
bloomberglaw.com

Crypto Trader Liable to SEC for Ponzi Fraud After Taking Fifth

The SEC established securities fraud and other violations by the owner of a cryptocurrency investment fund even after he invoked his right against self-incrimination. The Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Shawn Cutting lured about 450 investors into sending his company $6.9 million in cash and digital assets, much of which he allegedly used for personal expenses and Ponzi-like payments, the court said. Invoking his Fifth Amendment right allows the court to draw inferences against him, it said.
