Newark, DE

New Pediatric Care Center to open at ChristianaCare's Newark campus

ChristianaCare is preparing to open a new 14-bed Pediatric Care Center at its Newark campus. It’s on the first floor of the Center for Women’s and Children’s Health at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus. "We have pediatric emergency physicians, pediatric urgent care physicians, and pediatric hospital medicine physicians...
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware

SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
DELAWARE STATE
WSET

Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over

WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
BALTIMORE, MD
the University of Delaware

The Seven Deadly Sins of Data Science

The University of Delaware's Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics welcomes Prof. Richard De Veaux as the featured speaker of the W.L. Gore Lecture Series in Management Science at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in Clayton Hall. A reception will follow the lecture. The W.L.Gore Lecture Series in...
NEWARK, DE
6abc

Help in preventing repeated bouts with kidney stones

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows somebody who has had a kidney stone. But some get them more than once. It took a Phoenixville man years to find the doctor who could tell him why, and help him lower his chances. "I had my first kidney stone when I...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
YourErie

DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

BrightBloom Centers cuts ribbon at Milford location

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recently hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration with BrightBloom Centers at its new location at 1 Sussex Ave., Milford. BrightBloom Centers offers a safe and enriching environment for children with autism and special needs. Partnering with families and schools, its compassionate team of behavioral specialists uses a science-based approach called applied behavior analysis therapy to help children reach their full potential.
MILFORD, DE
CBS Baltimore

U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects

BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
BALTIMORE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
DOVER, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights

These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WILMINGTON, DE
nccpdnews.com

OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED

(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
CLAYMONT, DE

