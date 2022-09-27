Read full article on original website
Related
delawarepublic.org
New Pediatric Care Center to open at ChristianaCare's Newark campus
ChristianaCare is preparing to open a new 14-bed Pediatric Care Center at its Newark campus. It’s on the first floor of the Center for Women’s and Children’s Health at ChristianaCare’s Newark campus. "We have pediatric emergency physicians, pediatric urgent care physicians, and pediatric hospital medicine physicians...
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?
26-year-old Risha Lewis left her home ie in the 400 block of Moorehouse Drive in New Castle, Delaware on January 20, 2006. Risha was going to visit a friend in the 200 block of West Pulaski Highway in Elkton, Maryland. At 1:30 am on January 21, she called home and said she was on her way back. Risha never made it.
WBOC
Emergency Sirens to be Tested Next Week in Delaware
SMYRNA, Del.- The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and Delaware State Police will conduct a quarterly test of the Salem/Hope Creek Nuclear Generating Stations Alert and Notification system on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The sirens will sound at around 10:45 a.m. The 37 sirens located within 10 miles of the Salem/Hope Creek...
WSET
Stratford University to close its campuses, students express fears of starting over
WASHINGTON (7News) — The doors are being closed to thousands of full-time students at Stratford University. The trade school made a surprise announcement this week that it will abruptly close all of its Northern Virginia campuses by the end of the month. Despite the U.S. Department of Education giving a grace period of 18 months for a school to stay open, University President Richard Shurtz says it can’t afford to operate another year without new students.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
firststateupdate.com
Appoquinimink Issues New Guidelines For Football Game Attendees In Wake Of Shootings
The Appoquinimink School District will limit who will be admitted to their football games. The new policy is outlined in a letter that was sent to parents. After serious reflection, the district is making changes to the admissions policy at ASD football games.
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?
Janteyl Johnson knew she wanted to go to beauty school in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to train to be a hairstylist. She planned to go to business school to open and run her salon.
the University of Delaware
The Seven Deadly Sins of Data Science
The University of Delaware's Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics welcomes Prof. Richard De Veaux as the featured speaker of the W.L. Gore Lecture Series in Management Science at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in Clayton Hall. A reception will follow the lecture. The W.L.Gore Lecture Series in...
foxbaltimore.com
STUDENTS MISSING SCHOOL | 30% chronically absent in Baltimore County elementary schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Project Baltimore investigation has found fewer and fewer students are attending public school in Maryland on a regular basis. Alarming new data show attendance is down, and chronic absenteeism is up, especially in one local district. Chronic Absenteeism is defined by the state as a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6abc
Help in preventing repeated bouts with kidney stones
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Nearly everyone knows somebody who has had a kidney stone. But some get them more than once. It took a Phoenixville man years to find the doctor who could tell him why, and help him lower his chances. "I had my first kidney stone when I...
fox29.com
Lockdown lifted at Delaware County middle school following police investigation, authorities say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - A middle school in Upper Darby that was briefly placed on lockdown is now in the clear, according to police. Authorities say the Beverly Hills Middle School on Garrett Road in Upper Darby was in a "lock in" status due to an ongoing police investigation. According...
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
DHS program to help Pennsylvanians pay for water services
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is encouraging Pennsylvanians in need of assistance with water bills or wastewater services to apply for a federal program called the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) before the program closes on October 28. LIHWAP is designed to help families with past due water bills, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
Cape Gazette
BrightBloom Centers cuts ribbon at Milford location
The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford recently hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration with BrightBloom Centers at its new location at 1 Sussex Ave., Milford. BrightBloom Centers offers a safe and enriching environment for children with autism and special needs. Partnering with families and schools, its compassionate team of behavioral specialists uses a science-based approach called applied behavior analysis therapy to help children reach their full potential.
U of M study shows flight path of airplanes traveling to BWI cause negative health effects
BALTIMORE -- A study by the University of Maryland's School of Pharmacy shows that some flight paths to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport have a negative impact on the health of the state's residents, according to researchers.These negative health effects are projected to cost Marylanders in excess of $40 million per year for the next 30 years, researchers said.The study, titled "Projecting the Health and Economic Burden of Aircraft Noise," was compiled by Dr. Zafar Zafari and Jeong-eun Park.Their study focuses on the health impacts of concentrated flight paths going to and from the airport ever since the Federal Aviation Administration implemented the Next Generation Air Transportation System in 2015.The negative health effects were measured through qualquality-adjustedity adjusted life years and the medical economic burden on affected populations, according to researchers.These health effects lead to costly hospitalizations. The study looks at that cost along with the direct and indirect costs of disease and lessening of life outcomes, researchers said.Overall, these health effects will cost $1.2 billion spread out over three decades, according to researchers.Public health measures must be taken to mitigate the noise threats, researchers concluded.
St. Joseph's University student who was tied up and robbed speaks out
Police say the suspects kicked in the air conditioning unit on the victim's window to get in.
firststateupdate.com
Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights
These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
nccpdnews.com
OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED
(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
Comments / 0