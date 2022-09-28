Read full article on original website
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
Blues 4, Stars 0
DALLAS -- Josh Leivo had two goals and an assist for the St. Louis Blues in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Monday. Logan Brown had a goal and an assist for St. Louis, which has won its first two preseason games. Thomas Greiss made 10 saves in the first period, and Colten Ellis made 23 saves to complete the shutout.
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
Perunovich leaves game with upper-body injury
Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich left Tuesday's 4-1 preseason win against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury and did not return. Perunovich appeared to be injured late in the first period after a collision along the glass and was slow to skate off the ice. "He's had a tough go...
State Your Case: Maple Leafs' No. 1 goalie
NHL.com writers debate whether Samsonov or Murray should get starting job. The competition to become the No. 1 goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs has begun in earnest. Ilya Samsonov showed what he's capable of Saturday, stopping all 16 shots he faced over two periods in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators.
How eight Western Conference teams can get back into playoffs
NHL.com continues its preview of the 2022-23 season. For the eight Western Conference teams that missed the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, their goal since the regular season ended has been determining how to extend their season into June, like the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche did. So how can those...
Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success
The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
Preseason 5 Things: Flyers vs. Capitals
Playing the third match of their six-game preseason schedule, the Philadelphia Flyers (1-1-0 in exhibition play) return home on Wednesday to host the Washington Capitals (0-1-0) at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised locally on NBCSP+ and nationally on NHL Network....
Five prospects to watch during preseason
Preseason is under way and there are plenty of young Habs hopefuls vying to catch the eye of the Canadiens brass until Oct. 8. From a first-overall pick to an undrafted heavyweight, prospects looking to make a name for themselves will be suiting up in front of packed Bell Centre crowds - don't miss your chance to see the future unfold live.
Duhamel reads Ducks starting lineups before preseason game
Anaheim hosts special pregame screening of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' new season. Josh Duhamel had a mighty good time in the Anaheim Ducks locker room on Wednesday. The actor announced the Ducks' starting lineups to the team ahead of their preseason matchup against the Arizona Coyotes. "I feel really...
Fantasy hockey hits, blocks league draft guide
NHL.com lists more than 100 players who cover categories; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies more than 100 skaters who cover hits, a standard fantasy hockey category, and/or blocked shots, another popular category. For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. FANTASY...
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Sept. 28
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Sports Complex ahead of their preseason matchup against the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Wednesday, September 28. Morning skate. LW C RW. 20 - Juraj Slafkovsky 32 - Rem...
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
Marner could be used as defenseman for Maple Leafs, Keefe says
TORONTO -- Mitchell Marner could be used as a defenseman during the regular season, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said on Thursday. "Throughout camp, he has been taking some reps on the back end, and he and I have been talking about it since before camp began," Keefe said.
Ducks Sign Defensemen Hinds to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed defenseman Tyson Hinds to a three-year entry-level contract. Hinds, 19 (3/12/03), split his third Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) season with Rimouski and Sherbrooke in 2022-23, combining for 12-23=35 points and a +28 rating in 61 games. He also appeared in 11 QMJHL Playoff games last season, earning 1-3=4 points, tied for second among Phoenix blueliners in points and assists.
3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Devils 4-1
Nikita Soshnikov snipes and William Dufour debuts in loss to Devils. A different lineup yielded the same result on Tuesday night, as the New York Islanders dropped a preseason contest 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Nikita Soshnikov opened the scoring for the Islanders in the first...
Josi, Hertl talk Global Series with Predators, Sharks on 'NHL @TheRink'
Defenseman, forward join podcast, look ahead to preseason game in Switzerland, opener in Czech Republic. Roman Josi showcases a hidden talent and talks about going home to Bern, Switzerland to play a preseason game against his former team on the new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast. The Nashville Predators...
Stars' goalie depth takes center stage against Coyotes
FRISCO, Texas -- Goaltending depth was both a blessing and a curse last season, as Dallas started the year with four goalies and still had to acquire a fifth due to injuries to Ben Bishop, Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin. Bishop and Holtby have moved on, but the team still...
Getting to Know: Jeff Petry
During my freshman year playing hockey at Michigan State University, my teammates and I were thrilled to watch our counterparts on the men's team win the 2007 national championship. The following season, a local kid named Jeff Petry - a second-round draft pick of the Edmonton Oilers - headlined the incoming freshman class ready to help the Spartans defend their title.
Training Camp Day 8
Content from Day 8 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Thursday at Family Sports Center. Content from Day 8 of the Avalanche's Training Camp on Thursday at Family Sports Center. NOTES:. Day 8 of Training Camp took place on Thursday. The Avalanche trimed their camp roster down to one group....
