Lot 9 Pintail Lane, Milton, DE 19968 ~ LOT IN DESIRED COMMUNITY OF BROADKILL BEACH WITH POSSIBLE VIEWS OF THE BAY & PRIME HOOK WILDLIFE REFUGE. Build your beach dream home on this amazing lot located3 homes from the beach. This portion of Broadkill beach offers owners drive on privilege's for beach and owner access point for your vehicle. Broadkill beach is not only a beautiful beach, but is also close to downtown Milton, Lewes, and Rehoboth. No builder Tie in but builder lot home packages are available, private water through Tidewater, Site Evaluation for septic has already been completed and this lot is ready for you to start building your home today. Call for more information.

MILTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO