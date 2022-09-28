Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Coastal Communities in Delaware praise Marine Corps project that builds and maintains dunes and beaches
DELAWARE- With the remnants of Hurricane Ian heading up the east coast, Delaware’s Coastal towns are feeling thankful for the funding that’s been spent to build up the sand dunes and beach replenishment in the area. 5 projects are currently implemented by the US Army Corps of Engineers...
WMDT.com
Businesses, coastal areas gearing up for storm impacts
DELMARVA- With a chance of heavy rain and coastal flooding expected this weekend, beach towns are keeping their eye on Hurricane Ian. “We have been closely monitoring where the trajectory of the hurricanes going, mother nature does what she wants to do and we are kinda taking lead from her,” Cristino Russo, Manager of Tony’s Pizza, said.
Cape Gazette
Great Outdoor Cottages in final stage of construction
On the recommendation of Sussex County Assistant County Engineer Mark Parker, at its Sept. 20 meeting, Sussex County Council voted unanimously for a change order of $128,630 to A-Del Construction for additional infrastructure work in the county-owned Delaware Coastal Business Park near Georgetown. The amended $3.8-million contract is needed due to a second warehouse on the site under construction by Great Outdoor Cottages. The original warehouse and office complex is expected to be completed in late fall. The company will relocate from its temporary facility in Millsboro.
delawarepublic.org
Electricity prices in City of Milford set to increase
Electric prices in the City of Milford are about to rise. The Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation is increasing its Power Cost Adjustment. Milford’s economic development and community engagement administrator Sara Bluhm says this is the second adjustment. The first was in January for a natural gas increase. “And this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean City Today
Non-complying downtown Ocean City signs get extension
Property owners who have signs encroaching into public rights-of-way in parts of the resort’s downtown district have another year to move them following the approval of an extension to a 2016 order. Six years ago, Ocean City Council members ordered removal or compliance of all signs that that do...
WBOC
Official Groundbreaking of New Milford Food Bank Location
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The Food Bank of Delaware officially broke ground this morning on a new facility in Milford. The new 67,000-square-foot facility will replace the existing 16,000 square-foot facility on Mattlind Way. It will include additional volunteer areas, hands on learning spaces, and an accessible fresh produce garden. Among...
WGMD Radio
City of Milford Power Cost Adjustment Information
The City of Milford will boost the current power cost adjustment beginning in October. The increase is $0.00804 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for a total of $0.012. Customers will see the increase on their November City of Milford utility bills. This power cost increase is primarily due to regulations that required the Indian River Power Station in Dagsboro to continue operating for reliability purposes after it filed to shut down. The regulations impact all electric customers in Delaware and are expected to continue for 4.5 years.
delawarepublic.org
Lawmakers pitch broad strategy for addressing Delaware's housing crisis at DSU town hall
State lawmakers and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer joined a town hall on Delaware’s escalating housing shortage in Dover Wednesday. The town hall, organized by the Delaware Continuum of Care, offered lawmakers a chance to rally support for a set of tenant protection bills that stalled this year, including one prohibiting landlords from turning away rental applicants solely for using Section 8 housing vouchers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
$6.38M industrial park making its way to Milford, aiming to boost employment
MILFORD, Del.- If you’re at the corner of Milford-Harrington Highway and Canterbury Road, you’ll see nothing more than a corn field. Soon it will be home to the new Milford Corporate Center. The city held an open house Tuesday night to get community members feedback on the upcoming...
The Dispatch
OC Police Chief: ‘Pop-up Rally Event Did Not Take Place In Ocean City This Year’; New Jersey Beach Town Is New Destination
OCEAN CITY – While the unsanctioned pop-up motor vehicle event that has plagued the resort in recent years moved to Wildwood, N.J., last weekend with tragic results, it was comparatively calm in Ocean City judging by arrest statistics. By way of background, years ago an unsanctioned, but welcomed H2O...
delawarebusinessnow.com
My take: Beach towns eye greener, quieter outdoor power equipment
Last week, we learned that Rehoboth Beach wants quieter mornings and early evenings, at least when it comes to outdoor power equipment. The Cape Gazette reported that the proposed ordinance would phase out the use of gas-powered line trimmers, chainsaws leaf blowers, and even mowers by residents and commercial landscapers.
WBOC
Months Of Discussions Around Eliminating Gas-Powered Landscaping Equipment
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - There has been months of discussions with the Rehoboth Beach Commissioners and Rehoboth Beach Environmental Committee on eliminating gas-powered landscaping equipment. If approved, the plan would move in phases. Commissioner Edward Chrzanowski says, "So, the committee would like to phase it in where the city starts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
delawarepublic.org
Court ordered Sussex County property reassessment on track
For the last year, Sussex County has been reassessing commercial and private property values. Tyler Technologies, the vendor selected to do the review, said it’s reassessed around 53,000 residential properties so far. In 2020, a Chancery Court judge ruled the state’s property tax system unconstitutional as part of an...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~LOT 9 PINTAIL LANE~BROADKILL BEACH
Lot 9 Pintail Lane, Milton, DE 19968 ~ LOT IN DESIRED COMMUNITY OF BROADKILL BEACH WITH POSSIBLE VIEWS OF THE BAY & PRIME HOOK WILDLIFE REFUGE. Build your beach dream home on this amazing lot located3 homes from the beach. This portion of Broadkill beach offers owners drive on privilege's for beach and owner access point for your vehicle. Broadkill beach is not only a beautiful beach, but is also close to downtown Milton, Lewes, and Rehoboth. No builder Tie in but builder lot home packages are available, private water through Tidewater, Site Evaluation for septic has already been completed and this lot is ready for you to start building your home today. Call for more information.
WMDT.com
Special Event Zone announced for Endless Summer Cruisin in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone next week as thousands of car enthusiasts visit the resort community for Endless Summer Cruisin. Starting Tuesday, October 4th through Sunday, October 9th, speed limits in the zone will be reduced and fines will be increased for violations. Additionally, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators will face increased fines, or in some cases, arrest.
Cape Gazette
Tracks being relocated as part of railroad project
Work to relocate a set of railroad tracks between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center/Lewes History Museum in Stango Park is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The tracks are being moved 18 feet to the west away from the Lewes-to-Georgetown Trail and...
WBOC
Oceans Calling Festival Called Off
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The inaugural Oceans Calling Festival has been canceled thanks to Mother Nature. Organizers said due to inclement weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, they had to make the difficult decision to cancel the three day event. Around 1:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, crews began breaking...
WBOC
Georgetown Town Council Under Fire for Choice to Continue Funding Historical Society
GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Town Council meeting on Monday night was everything but calm and orderly as town council members, members of the NAACP, and others expressed their concerns and opinions about funding the Georgetown Historical Society and the society's Marvel Carriage Museum. Since 2007, the Marvel Carriage Museum...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,
SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
Cape Gazette
Nicola Pizza installs familiar signs for new Lewes location
It may be a new sign, but it still has the same feel, as the smiling image of Nicola Pizza founders Nick and Joan Caggiano will continue to greet customers as they walk into the new Lewes Location. Nicola Pizza installed its roadside billboard Sept. 27 at the pizzeria’s new...
Comments / 0