Wetumpka Herald
22-07020
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Derek Hathcock, a married man, sole owner, originally in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. solely as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company LLC, a California Limited Liability Company, on July 8, 2021, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in RLPY Book 2021 Page 60522; the undersigned Data Mortgage, Inc. , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 16, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 33, Jackson Trace Subdivision Plat No. 2 as the plat thereof appears of record in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama in Plat Book 15, Page 61.. Property street address for informational purposes: 100 Jackson LN , Wetumpka, AL 36093. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Data Mortgage, Inc. , ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-07020 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28. Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 22-07020.
Wetumpka Herald
BIDS 21-134
PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed proposals will be received by Elmore County Board of Education at 100 H.H. Robison Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092, until 10:00 AM CST, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read, for: HVAC RENOVATIONS FOR AIRPORT ROAD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL COOSADA, ALABAMA DCM No: ME No: 21-134 A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at 10:00AM CST, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at the Elmore County Board of Education at 100 H.H. Robison Drive, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. All bidders must attend this meeting. A cashier's check or bid bond payable to Elmore County Board of Education in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder's proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of Morris Engineering LLC, 903 South Perry Street, Montgomery, Alabama 36104. PDF electronic bid documents may be obtained from the Engineer upon receipt of check for the amount of $25.00. Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding the established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the seal envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner's judgment, the best interests of the Owner will thereby by promoted. Elmore County Board of Education (Awarding Authority) Morris Engineering LLC 903 South Perry Street Montgomery, Alabama 36104 (Engineer) Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, 2022 BIDS 21-134.
Wetumpka Herald
22-03351al
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Steven T Rogers An Unmarried Person And Danielle C Tucker An Unmarried Person to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alabama Home Mortgage Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated July 5, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on July 11, 2017, in Book 2017, Page 33045 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2022, Page 39754 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 26th day of October, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 58 OF THE WOODLANDS BY BRENSEN CREEK SUBDIVISION PLAT NUMBER 4 AS SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17 AT PAGES 53-54 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Said property is commonly known as 395 Woodhaven Ln, Wetumpka, AL 36093. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. AMERIHOME MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03351AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 22-03351al.
Wetumpka Herald
FC/OATES
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated November 27, 2013, executed by April Oates, a married woman, also known as April B. Marks Abrams, and Keith Oates, her husband, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., which mortgage was recorded on January 10, 2014, in RLPY Book 2014, Page 1206; modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement Recorded on November 2, 2018 in RLPY Book 2018, Page 52534, of the mortgage records in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, which mortgage was, duly transferred and assigned to Quicken Loans Inc., notice is hereby given that pursuant to law and the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the undersigned will sell at public outcry, to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the North Door entrance to the Elmore County Courthouse at Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale on August 16, 2022, the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the Northwest Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 13, Township 19 north, Range 17 East, and continue thence South 30.0 feet to the point of beginning; From said Point of Beginning, continue thence South and along the quarter section line 1266.1 feet; thence North 88 degrees 40 minutes East for 344.04 feet; thence North 1266.1 feet to a point on the South side of a gravel road, said point being 30.0 feet from the center of said gravel road; thence South 88 degrees 40 minutes West and along the South side of said gravel road for 344.04 feet to the point of beginning. Said Parcel of land being in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 17 East, and contains 10.0 acres, more or less. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage as well as expenses of foreclosure. This property will be sold on an "as is, where is" basis, subject to any easements, encumbrances, and exceptions reflected in the mortgage and those contained in the records of the office of the Judge of Probate of the County where the above-described property is situated. This property will be sold without warranty or recourse, expressed or implied as to condition, title, use and/or enjoyment and will be sold subject to the right of redemption of all parties entitled thereto. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Stephens Millirons, P.C. at the time and place of sale. The balance of the purchase price must be paid in certified funds by noon on the second business day following the sale at the law firm of Stephens Millirons, P.C. at 120 Seven Cedars Drive, Huntsville, Alabama 35802. Stephens Millirons, P.C. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidders should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Transferee The sale provided for hereinabove was postponed on the 16th day of August, 2022, by public announcement being made at the North Door entrance to the Elmore County Courthouse at Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Said foreclosure sale shall be held on the 25th day of October, 2022, at the North Door entrance to the Elmore County Courthouse at Wetumpka, Alabama, during the legal hours of sale. Robert J. Wermuth/jmm Stephens Millirons, P.C. P.O. Box 307 Huntsville, Alabama 35804 Attorney for Mortgagee The Wetumpka Herald September 28, 2022 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, 2022 FC/OATES.
Wetumpka Herald
49696-3129
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Valarie J. Cook, unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("MERS"), (solely as nominee for Lender, Synovus Mortgage Corp., and Lender's successors and assigns), dated the 15th day of December, 2014, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 2014, at Page 52978; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("MERS"), (solely as nominee for Lender, Synovus Mortgage Corp., and Lender's successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated April 21, 2020 and recorded in said Probate office in Real Property Book 2020, Page 24061. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on November 2, 2022, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Northeast Corner of Lot 700-17 of Replat of Grandview Pines, Plat No. 7 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 7, Page 159; thence S 00° 42' 42? E, 45.15 feet to a point; thence S 89° 17' 18" W, 84.19 feet to a point lying on the East right-of-way of Tanglewood Court (50' radius); thence along said right-of-way N 37° 46' 00" W, 39.01 feet to an iron pin at the end of said 50.00 foot radius; thence continue along said right-of-way N 00° 42' 42" W, 14.02 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said right-of-way N 89° 17' 18" E, 108.00 feet to the point of beginning. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney's fee. SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C. Bowdy J. Brown, Esq. 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050 Montgomery, Alabama 36104 Our File No.: 49696-3129 ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY ASSIGNEE Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 49696-3129.
Wetumpka Herald
22-40574
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Annie Pinkard, a widow, originally in favor of Morcap Inc., on January 9, 1998, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Book 193 Page 1286; being modified by Loan Modification Agreement in RLPY Book 2017 Page 5848; the undersigned Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association (formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association), not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of Southern Pacific Secured Assets Corporation, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 1998-1, as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Wetumpka, Elmore County, Alabama, on November 2, 2022, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: A certain tract of land situated in the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 18 East and more particularly described as follows: Commence at the Northwest Corner of the above described Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter and run South along the West line of said Quarter-Quarter for a distance of 426.66 feet; thence run East for a distance of 1097.0 feet to the Point of Beginning; thence continue East along the last named course for a distance of 210.0 feet to the West Right of Way line of the Paved County Road; thence run South along said Right of Way line for a distance of 105.0 feet thence run West for a distance of 210.0 feet; thence run North for a distance of 105.0 feet to the Point of Beginning. . Property street address for informational purposes: 1745 Mccain Rd , Wetumpka, AL 36092-8569. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, successor by merger to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota, National Association (formerly known as Norwest Bank Minnesota, National Association), not in its individual or banking capacity, but solely as Trustee on behalf of Southern Pacific Secured Assets Corporation, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Pass Through Certificates, Series 1998-1, ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 22-40574 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct 5, & 12 2022 22-40574.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/RIDGEWAY, B.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BILLY WAYNE RIDGEWAY, DECEASED CASE NO: 2021-264 NOTICE TO ANY INTERESTED PERSON, PARTY AND/OR ENTITY A Petition for Final Settlement of the Estate of BILLY WAYNE RIDGEWAY, Deceased, has been filed with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama by NICOLE MCLAUGHLIN, Personal Representative of such Estate. Such Petition has been set for a hearing to be held on the OCTOBER 31, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. At such Hearing, the Court will consider such Petition. Such Hearing will be held at such date and time at the Elmore County Courthouse located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama. Any written objections to final settlement must be filed prior to such hearing date. You may appear and be heard at such hearing should you desire. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 335-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Sep. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 EST/RIDGEWAY, B.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/BROWDER, L.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2022-289 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE C. BROWDER, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of LOUISE C. BROWDER, deceased, having been granted to RAMONA MAXINE BROWDER LAZENBY on the 20th day of September, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RAMONA MAXINE BROWDER LAZENBY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE C. BROWDER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 335-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 EST/BROWDER, L.
Wetumpka Herald
Oktoberfest coming to Wetumpka this weekend
Lucky Lawrence has seen his fair share of Europe, especially Germany. Lawrence helped open Provisions Cheese and Wine Shoppe and wants to bring an original Oktoberfest to downtown Wetumpka. “When we lived in Europe, we lived in a small town,” Lawrence said. “Every small town held an Octoberfest to honor...
Wetumpka Herald
Church Yard Sale
Church of God's Grace Yard Sale 8245 Hwy 50 Dadeville October 7th and 8th Friday & Saturday 7am-12pm Household items, fishing gear, tools, furniture, too much to list! Everything must go!
Wetumpka Herald
Tigers, Panthers face off in rivalry showdown
When the Elmore County and Tallassee football teams take the field this Thursday night, all records are being thrown out the window. Elmore County enters the rivalry game with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-1 region record while Tallassee is 2-4 this season and 0-2 in region play. The teams both play in AHSAA Class 5A, Region 4.
Wetumpka Herald
Stanhope Elmore’s Williams selected for Minority Baseball All-American Game
Stanhope Elmore’s Chase Williams will have his chance to prove his skills against some of the nation’s top minority baseball players. Williams, a senior outfielder for Stanhope Elmore that is currently committed to play for the UAB baseball program, has been invited to play in the 2022 Minority Baseball Prospects All-American Game.
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week
Every week of the high school sports season, there will be a poll to honor the Elmore County area’s top athlete with the Wetumpka Herald Fan’s Choice Player of the Week. Voting begins on Tuesday and closes Friday morning on thewetumpkaherald.com/sports. The winner will be honored in the print and web versions of the Herald.
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25
• Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Village Loop.
Wetumpka Herald
PHOTOS: Eclectic Museum opens Saturday
The Eclectic Museum opens Saturday, Oct. 1. Inside the building visitors will find artifacts and memorabilia from many different eras. A DREAM COME TRUE: Eclectic Museum opening this Saturday. A cinderblock building sitting behind the Eclectic Public Library might not look like much to the average passer-by, but to the...
