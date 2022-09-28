Read full article on original website
CBS News
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Sacramento County
FOOTHILL FARMS - A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sacramento County. According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries
Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
3 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Davis (Davis, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Davis on Sunday. The crash happened at Interstate 80 in Solano County at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Lanes closed in both directions of Highway 4 in Brentwood following deadly crash
All lanes of Highway 4 in Brentwood are closed in both directions on Wednesday following a fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol said.
4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Pittsburg (Pittsburg, CA)
According to the Pittsburg Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Pittsburg on Tuesday. The crash happened on Pittsburg-Antioch Highway [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 242 near Concord
CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe
CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee.
CBS News
1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody
RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
actionnewsnow.com
Four people shot and killed in Sacramento in 12-hour period. How the city's police chief is reacting
SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) -- Police say five people have been shot and killed in Sacramento at four different locations since Sunday morning, one of the victims a teenager. Four of the victims were killed between late Monday night and Tuesday morning within the span of 12 hours. As of Tuesday...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
KRON4
1 injured after bus, car collide due to illegally dumped debris on Pittsburg-Antioch Hwy
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A passenger is injured after their Tri Delta Transit bus collided with a car Tuesday morning before sunrise, the Pittsburg Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The crash happened after the bus and car were trying to avoid debris on the Pittsburg-Antioch Highway. Authorities...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries
A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident With Vehicle in Lincoln, CA Causes a Fatality
Fatality and Injury Reported in Train Accident Near Ferrari Ranch Road. A fatal train accident occurred in Lincoln on September 26 when a vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific train. The adult male driver died in the train crash, while a juvenile passenger suffered injuries. The accident happened close to the Lincoln Boulevard intersection with Ferrari Ranch Road at about 5:30 p.m.
abc10.com
Sacramento Shootings: What is being done after deadly 24 hours in Sacramento County
Sacramento police are investigating four homicides that happened in less than 24 hours. The three incidents happened in south Natomas and North Sacramento.
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities
Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
3 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Sacramento on Sunday. The crash happened on Interstate 80 in Davis at around 3:10 a.m involving an [..]
