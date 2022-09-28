ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmichael, CA

CBS News

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Sacramento County

FOOTHILL FARMS - A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Sacramento County. According to the CHP, the incident happened Tuesday night just before 8:30 p.m. in the area of Auburn Blvd. and Garfield Ave. The pedestrian is a Carmichael man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woodland Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Minor Injuries

Minor Injuries Suffered in County Road 17 Intersection Collision. At least one person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Woodland on September 26. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and C.R. 102 north of Woodland at around 7:28 in the morning. One of the vehicles was left blocking the roadway by the crash, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) accident report.
WOODLAND, CA
FOX40

4-year-old train crash survivor recovering from major injuries

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The uncle of a 4-year-old that was involved in a fatal train vs vehicle crash in Lincoln on Monday has created an online fundraising effort to help with medical bills. The young child is currently in the UC Davis Pediatric Intensive Care Unit being treated for two broken femurs, lung contusions […]
LINCOLN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 242 near Concord

CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
CONCORD, CA
CBS Sacramento

DUI suspect hits, kills worker directing one-way traffic control on Highway 28 near Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A traffic control worker in a one-way construction zone near Lake Tahoe was struck and killed by a DUI suspect Monday night. California Highway Patrol says the worker was directing traffic near Sahara Drive along Highway 28 when they were struck by a driver a little after 10:30 p.m. Officers say the driver didn't appear to notice the worker and neither slowed nor tried to avoid hitting the person. The driver then crashed into a dump truck and an excavator that were also on the job site. Officers say the traffic control worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the worker has not been released. The DUI suspect has been arrested and has been booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee. 
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
CBS News

1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 hurt in shooting at Rancho Cordova apartment; suspect in custody

RANCHO CORDOVA – A suspect is in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex in Rancho Cordova late Thursday morning. The scene is along the 2800 block of La Loma Drive. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, at least one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies have a suspect in custody, the sheriff's office says. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Highway worker killed in suspected DUI crash near Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A highway worker was killed after being hit by a DUI driver on Monday along State Route 28 near Sahara Drive, according to California Highway Patrol’s Truckee Office. CHP said Andrew Phillips, 36, of Tahoma was driving his 2021 Subaru Forester westbound on SR-28 at 10:44 p.m. when he struck […]
TAHOMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman

Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
YUBA COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Yuba City Causes Multiple Injuries

A two-vehicle crash occurred in Sutter County near Yuba City on September 21 in an accident involving multiple injuries. The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road during the evening hours. At least nine people suffered injuries in the collision. No Life-Threatening Injuries Reported in Major...
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Train Accident With Vehicle in Lincoln, CA Causes a Fatality

Fatality and Injury Reported in Train Accident Near Ferrari Ranch Road. A fatal train accident occurred in Lincoln on September 26 when a vehicle was hit by a Union Pacific train. The adult male driver died in the train crash, while a juvenile passenger suffered injuries. The accident happened close to the Lincoln Boulevard intersection with Ferrari Ranch Road at about 5:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
LINCOLN, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Elk Grove Causes Two Fatalities

Fatal Single-Vehicle-Accident on I-5 Near Hood Franklin Road. A late-night single-vehicle crash near Elk Grove resulted in the deaths of two people and serious injuries to two others. The accident happened about 12:15 a.m. on September 20 on Interstate 5 northbound, close to Hood Franklin Road. The vehicle was reportedly speeding at around 70 mph, according to authorities, when the motorist lost control of their car and crashed.
ELK GROVE, CA

