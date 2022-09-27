Enter to win a $1,000 scholarship for school. Stress less about college costs with the College Ave Student Loans $1,000 scholarship monthly sweepstakes. Enter now!. Essays! Forms! Grades! Recommendations and test scores! Applying to college can feel like a never ending to-do list. Pressure to get into the “best” colleges can increase the stress that many applicants feel as they plan their next step in life.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO