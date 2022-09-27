Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.

