Potlatch Hill residents voice disapproval over cell tower proposal in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Emotions ran high Thursday night when Kootenai County residents shared their concerns with county commissioners about a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road. The board of commissioners will deliberate...
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
'The water quality of the lake is improving': Lake Coeur d'Alene recovering from a century of mining, study finds
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Overall, the water quality of the lake is improving, but it is possible for this...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Coeur d'Alene metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Coeur d'Alene, ID metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
JELD-WEN hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 50 positions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — JELD-WEN is hosting a hiring fair in Spokane on Saturday to fill more than 50 full-time, vacant positions. Pay ranges from $20 per hour to up to $24.50, depending on the shift. JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products, offering a...
KREM
Pickleball Excellence in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States is the sport of pickleball. Even though it was named the state sport of Washington in April, the pinnacle of the sport right now can be found in Hayden, Idaho. The number one ranked men's singles...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Fencing now up at Camp Hope, curfew goes into effect Friday night
SPOKANE, Wash. — People living at Camp hope could see more changes in the coming weeks, and new fencing is just the start. “So we moved the perimeter in three feet all around the entire camp, that meant moving RVs, and rows of tents,” said Julie Garcia, Executive Director of Jewels Helping Hands.
KREM
Post Falls educator named 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS, Idaho — Third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen has over 20 years of experience in education. She's taught at Treaty Rock Elementary since 2012. When she applied to be Teacher of the Year in 2023, Lauritzen took all of her experience and put it on the page, hoping for a shot at the prestigious title.
nicsentinel.com
Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
KREM
'It’s not a very rosy picture' | Geiger Corrections Center facing closure as staffing shortages persist
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Staffing shortages at the Geiger Corrections Center in Airway Heights may soon cause Spokane County to close the prison permanently, according to Detention Services Director Mike Sparber. Sparber told Spokane County Commissioners about the prison's staffing shortages in mid-September. KREM 2 obtained a copy of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County sheriff sets back timeline to disband homeless camp by a month
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”. He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state...
Pend Oreille County experiencing phone service outage
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office says the county is currently experiencing a telephone service outage. For emergencies, please use a cell phone to call 9-1-1. The county is working to restore phone service as soon as possible. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission holds rare Friday meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
