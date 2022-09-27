ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

theshelbyreport.com

Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Pickleball Excellence in North Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho — One of the fastest growing sports in the United States is the sport of pickleball. Even though it was named the state sport of Washington in April, the pinnacle of the sport right now can be found in Hayden, Idaho. The number one ranked men's singles...
HAYDEN, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KREM

Post Falls educator named 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS, Idaho — Third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen has over 20 years of experience in education. She's taught at Treaty Rock Elementary since 2012. When she applied to be Teacher of the Year in 2023, Lauritzen took all of her experience and put it on the page, hoping for a shot at the prestigious title.
POST FALLS, ID
nicsentinel.com

Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Commission holds rare Friday meeting

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

