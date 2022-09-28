Read full article on original website
Related
kernvalleysun.com
Kern County Water Agency needs Maintenance Worker/ Maintenance Mechanic I/II
The Kern County Water Agency (Agency) is seeking qualified applicants for two positions that will be responsible for performing maintenance and repair duties affecting the efficient operations of Agency pumping, conveyance, purification and groundwater recovery facilities. All applicants must possess a high school diploma or General Educational Development (GED) certificate...
Dreyer’s initiates temporary shutdown & layoffs starting Nov. 23
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a letter issued to Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, Inc., announced they will have two temporary partial shutdowns of its plant starting Nov. 23. Temporary plant shutdowns will last a total of 14 days, the first beginning Nov. 23, with affected employees expected to return on Dec. […]
kernvalleysun.com
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy
Kernville Union School District Notice of Job Vacancy. POSTING DATES September 22, 2022 through October 5, 2022. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Completion of the twelfth grade; one year of experience in social services, family education, or a health related field preferred; DOJ fingerprint clearance and current T.B. clearance.; Pre employment physical is required.
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local cancer center receives $10 million donation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center has been given $10 million to expand cancer services in Kern County. When the 2022-2023 State Budget passed in June it allocated money to the Cancer Center, according to organizers. Assemblymember Rudy Salas was there to present the funds today and while more funds are […]
Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
Bakersfield Californian
One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten
Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten. Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
theshafterpress.com
Big Stop gets approval for expansion
Big Stop Market in Shafter has received approval from the Shafter Planning Commission to go ahead with expansion plans on their Shafter Avenue property.. They submitted plans to the Planning Commission that would require a zoning change in land that they had acquired behind their building from a residential zone to commercial. With this hurdle taken care of, they will be demolishing the structures there now to prepare them for their expansion, according to store manager LoveDeep Joshan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAPK Feed The Need food drive receives 21,800 pounds of food
The community was asked to donate to those in need in exchange for admission into the Kern County Fair during the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Feed The Need food drive on September 26th.
Amid fentanyl epidemic, a troubling myth: Can merely touching the drug be harmful?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re hearing more and more about the proliferation of fentanyl on the streets and in our schools – a troubling trend given the drug’s high level of toxicity. But what does the prevalence of fentanyl in its many forms mean for school officials who may encounter the drug – most commonly […]
Bakersfield Californian
Strata plans groundbreaking on Wasco's second financial office
Strata Credit Union invites members of the public to help celebrate the start of construction on a new branch in Wasco. Plans for the city's second bank branch will be the focus of a groundbreaking ceremony set for 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at 401 N. Central Ave.
Bakersfield Californian
United Way hosting food, books hygiene kit giveaway
The United Way of Kern County is partnering with No Kid Hungry, State Farm, Community Action Partnership of Kern and Capital Dental to bring another installment of Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies to Fairfax Junior High on Wednesday. The event is a distribution of food, books and dental hygiene kits to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kern Medical hosts recruitment event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Medical is hosting an Experienced RN Recruitment Event Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to organizers. Applicants will get a tour of the facility and meet with hospital directors, management and leadership. Kern Medical is looking for nurses who have worked with the community and know how to […]
Bakersfield Californian
School meeting on drugs cut short as parents demand answers
North High School held a community meeting Tuesday that became raucous when the school’s principal attempted to disseminate educational information about drugs following claims of student overdoses on campus. Last week, North High students staged a walkout in response to parents saying their children were sent to the emergency...
aerotechnews.com
Trains, planes, trucks and rocket ships? Cargo port poses questions about aerospace impact
MOJAVE, Calif. — Decades before achieving fame as the birthplace of civilian aerospace research and development, Mojave was a demarcation point and natural transportation route connecting Northern and Southern California via the San Joaquin Valley. That history now becomes a possible destiny as Kern County moves to lead California’s...
kernvalleysun.com
Lots & Acreage for Sale
1 1/4 ESTATE LOTS LEFT IN LAKE ISABELLA/Squirrel Valley. Call Toni Capelli @ 760-223-0231.
Judge postpones sentencing in disability fraud case to confirm restitution payments
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sentencing for two people who pleaded no contest to multiple felonies in connection with a disability insurance fraud scheme was postponed Monday to verify they are continuing to make restitution. Wade Benson and Deborah Hicks must pay back a total of $70,451.14 after pleading no contest to falsely claiming one of […]
How much will my California Middle-Class Tax Refund be?
The Middle Class Tax Refund is a one-time payment to Californians to provide some relief at the pump. Relief that, according to Doug Shupe wth Triple-A, is much needed
kernvalleysun.com
All Valley Peddler's Faire to showcase local businesses, organizations
The All Valley Peddler's Faire was originally designed to give many philanthropic and nonprofit organizations a platform, from which to present their services and programs on a broader scale, to the surrounding communities which make up the Kern River Valley. Over the past 24 years, it has evolved to include...
Taft Midway Driller
Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility
A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
Comments / 0