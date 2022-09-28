Read full article on original website
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Nick Young’s wild response to Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long: ‘Things happen when you get bored’
Arguably the biggest story of the NBA offseason dropped last week when it was revealed that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka cheated on actress Nia Long with a female Celtics employee. Although Udoka’s relationship with the employee was initially believed to be consensual, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that...
Ime Udoka’s mistress handled Nia Long’s travel arrangements
In another twist to the romantic debacle involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, the woman who he was having an office affair with was handing the travel arrangements for his fiancée Nia Long. “TMZ” reports that one of the duties that the staffer Udoka had an affair with...
Marcus Smart On Ime Udoka's Affair With The Female Staffer On The Celtics: "I Still Love Ime As A Person, As A Coach."
The Ime Udoka scandal has rocked the Boston Celtics organization leading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics were seen as one of the favorites to win the championship next season but there is now turmoil behind the scenes and it remains to be seen how much this situation affects the players.
Nia Long breaks silence after fiance Ime Udoka's suspension for Celtics relationship scandal
Actress Nia Long has spoken out after her fiance Ime Udoka was suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics. Long and Udoka have been together since 2010, with the actress publicly rooting him on during the Celtics’ run to the NBA Finals last season. The pair have a son, Kez Sunday Udoka, who was born in 2011.
Twitter Reacts to Nia Long Being Cheated on by NBA Coach Ime Udoka
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka - who's engaged to longtime actress Nia Long - set the internet on fire last night when news broke that he was facing suspension by the team for an 'improper sexual relationship' with a member of the Celtics staff.
Nia Long Breaks Silence On Ime Udoka’s Scandal: It’s A ‘Difficult Time’
Nia Long has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended on September 22 for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on the NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, released a statement thanking fans for their support amid the controversy.
Jaylen Brown has interesting reaction to Ime Udoka scandal
Boston Celtics players will be working with a new head coach this upcoming season after Ime Udoka was suspended for a full year, and it does not sound like any of them knew the drastic change was coming. The Celtics announced last week that Udoka has been suspended for the...
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff
A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
Celtics Reportedly Targeting Clippers Assistant for Staff After Udoka’s Suspension
Boston is reportedly interested in adding Jay Larranaga to its coaching staff following Ime Udoka’s yearlong suspension.
Former Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga reportedly will not be joining Joe Mazzulla’s staff
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had reported on Tuesday that the Celtics were seeking permission to interview Larranaga. As interim head coach Joe Mazzulla considers the possibility of adding to his staff, one former Boston assistant will not be returning to the Celtics’ sidelines. According to SI’s Chris Mannix, Jay Larranaga,...
