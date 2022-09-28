ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Nia Long Breaks Silence On Ime Udoka’s Scandal: It’s A ‘Difficult Time’

Nia Long has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended on September 22 for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on the NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, released a statement thanking fans for their support amid the controversy.
NBA Rumors: Celtics Unlikely To Add Former Assistant To Staff

A Boston reunion is unlikely to happen in the 2022-23 NBA season. The Celtics had reportedly received permission to interview Los Angeles Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga, who got his start in Boston during the 2012-13 season and was on Brad Stevens? staff for three runs to the Eastern Conference finals. Larranaga became a top assistant of the now Celtics president of basketball operations.
