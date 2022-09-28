Read full article on original website
Related
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Paul McCartney Wrote a Song on the Spot for a Famous Actor and Put It on a Wings Album
Paul McCartney proved he could quickly craft a song when a famous actor asked him to improvise a number that ended up on a Wings’ album.
Emory Wheel
Rina Sawayama’s ‘Hold The Girl’ worships pop hook with little innovation
Rina Sawayama’s 2020 debut album, “SAWAYAMA,” was a quirky and versatile look into her personal life full of sonic variety. The collection showcased subjects such as family, identity and childhood with triumphant instrumentation, excellent vocal work and production from Clarence Clarity. Clarity and Sawayama worked together like bread and butter as they explored genres such as nu metal and arena rock, infused with synths and a verse-chorus pop structure.
The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega’s 1999 Dance Hit “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)”
Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
RELATED PEOPLE
Billboard
Cultura Clash Live: Colorism and Representation in Latin Music & Media | 2022 Billboard Latin Music Week
Stars Mauro Castillo, Papi Kunno and Yendry are opening new doors for artists who have long been marginalized. But is the industry doing its part in order to achieve real representation?
Whey Jennings Draws on ‘Very, Very Dark Time in My Life’ for New ‘Heartache and Serenade’ Video [Exclusive Premiere]
Whey Jennings draws on one of the worst periods of his own life for his gritty new video for "Heartache and Serenade." The hard-hitting new clip premieres exclusively with Taste of Country on Friday (Sept. 23). The somber country song talks about the devastating fallout that comes at the end...
LeAnn Rimes Releases Gripping New Music Video for ‘spaceship’
LeAnn Rimes’ “spaceship” was written in the early days of lockdown. Asking for an escape from the craziness, from the uncertainty, from the human experience, it is a song full of loneliness, confusion, and frustration as the singer calls to the cosmos Hey God, why don’t you take me home?
Weyes Blood Haunts with Twisted New Video ‘It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody’
Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, announced her new album in early September, sharing a glimpse of the project by dropping the ghostly tune “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody.” Now, the singer has an equally eery music video to accompany it. Upon the album’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Billie Joe Armstrong Wrote for Other Artists
Billie Joe Armstrong once asked his guitar teacher “How do you write a song?”. “All he said was, ‘It’s verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, verse, chorus,'” said Armstrong, ‘”mix it up any way you want.'”. Taking that advice and running with it on hits,...
Devin Townsend Debuts Dreamy ‘Call of the Void’ Off New Album ‘Lightwork’
Prog visionary Devin Townsend will release his latest album, Lightwork, on Oct. 28 and he's now released the second single, "Call of the Void." The track follows "Moonpeople" and suggests to fans that this record won't be quite as lined with some of the brutal aggression present in so much of Devy's previous affairs. Or will it? Who knows? It's what makes a new released from him so exciting — a sincere case of "expect the unexpected."
Hallelujah! Leonard Cohen’s almighty struggle with rejected song that became a classic
Hallelujah is one of the most famous songs ever written, yet a new film reveals it took Leonard Cohen 180 attempts over a decade to perfect – only for it to be rejected by his record company. Nearly 20 years went by before an animated ogre, Shrek, turned the song into a monster hit.
Billboard
Everything That Happened Day 2 of Latin Music Week 2022 | Billboard News
Here’s everything that went down on Day 2 of Latin Music Week 2022!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emory Wheel
Slasher ‘Pearl’ is blood-soaked, remarkably heartfelt
The determined young daughter of German immigrant parents living on a Texas farm in 1918 chases her big dreams of becoming a movie star in the new slasher “Pearl,” released in theaters Sept. 16. Her husband, Howard (Alistair Sewell), is off in Europe fighting in the first World War, and her rigid mother (Tandi Wright) refuses to let Pearl (Mia Goth) be anything but a caretaker to the farm and her catatonic father (Matthew Sunderland). Fed up with her mundane life on the farm, Pearl lusts for a more glamorous lifestyle, so what else could she do but kill her parents and anyone else who stands in the way of her dreams of making it onto the big screen? The movie is the prequel to “X,” the slasher film released in March of this year in which Pearl is also an antagonist.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Willow Covers Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral,’ Praises Song’s ‘Billy Idol Vibe’
Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
Showbiz411
Bruce Springsteen Classic R&B Songs Covers Album Said to Be Coming in November, Announcement Tomorrow (Exclusive)
The Springsteen Universe is alive and buzzing this morning. The experts in this area tell me the new Bruce Springsteen album is a collection of cover of R&B classics and some lesser known songs. One of them, Dobie Gray’s “Soul Days.”. The title of album, experts say, is...
talentrecap.com
LeAnn Rimes Releases Spiritually Influenced Album ‘God’s Work’
The Masked Singer season four winner LeAnn Rimes recently released her newest album God’s Work. Previously disguised as The Sun in The Masked Singer, she released her spiritually influenced album that’s nearly three years in the making. LeAnn Rimes’s New Album God’s Work Shows Off Her Raw Talent...
musictimes.com
Christina Aguilera New Music 2022 'La Luz' Album: 'My Purpose Is To Tell A Story That Hopefully Others Can Relate To'
Christina Aguilera honored her heritage by naming her ninth studio album "Aguilera." She is also touching on topics that are more personal to her, such as a "difficult relationship" with a loved one. "No Es Que Te Extrañe" is expected to be on the third installment of "Aguilera," and the...
5 Celestial Live Performances in Honor of Late Jazz Legend Pharoah Sanders
“Trane was the Father, Pharoah was the Son, I am the Holy Ghost,” famed avant-garde jazz saxophonist Albert Ayler once said. He was referring to, of course, himself, the legendary John Coltrane, and the late great Pharoah Sanders. During his six-decade career, Sanders used saxophone techniques like overblowing, multi-phonics,...
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
Comments / 0