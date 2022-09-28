The determined young daughter of German immigrant parents living on a Texas farm in 1918 chases her big dreams of becoming a movie star in the new slasher “Pearl,” released in theaters Sept. 16. Her husband, Howard (Alistair Sewell), is off in Europe fighting in the first World War, and her rigid mother (Tandi Wright) refuses to let Pearl (Mia Goth) be anything but a caretaker to the farm and her catatonic father (Matthew Sunderland). Fed up with her mundane life on the farm, Pearl lusts for a more glamorous lifestyle, so what else could she do but kill her parents and anyone else who stands in the way of her dreams of making it onto the big screen? The movie is the prequel to “X,” the slasher film released in March of this year in which Pearl is also an antagonist.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO