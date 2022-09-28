ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pitchfork

Watch FKA twigs' New Video for "Pamplemousse"

FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Emory Wheel

Rina Sawayama's 'Hold The Girl' worships pop hook with little innovation

Rina Sawayama’s 2020 debut album, “SAWAYAMA,” was a quirky and versatile look into her personal life full of sonic variety. The collection showcased subjects such as family, identity and childhood with triumphant instrumentation, excellent vocal work and production from Clarence Clarity. Clarity and Sawayama worked together like bread and butter as they explored genres such as nu metal and arena rock, infused with synths and a verse-chorus pop structure.
American Songwriter

The Cuban-German Roots and Meaning Behind Lou Bega's 1999 Dance Hit "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)"

Right from the starting countdown, Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of)” was a party about to explode. Off Bega’s debut album, A Little Bit of Mambo, the song topped the charts across Europe and reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold 3.3 million copies in the U.S., and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2000.
Loudwire

Devin Townsend Debuts Dreamy 'Call of the Void' Off New Album 'Lightwork'

Prog visionary Devin Townsend will release his latest album, Lightwork, on Oct. 28 and he's now released the second single, "Call of the Void." The track follows "Moonpeople" and suggests to fans that this record won't be quite as lined with some of the brutal aggression present in so much of Devy's previous affairs. Or will it? Who knows? It's what makes a new released from him so exciting — a sincere case of "expect the unexpected."
Emory Wheel

Slasher 'Pearl' is blood-soaked, remarkably heartfelt

The determined young daughter of German immigrant parents living on a Texas farm in 1918 chases her big dreams of becoming a movie star in the new slasher “Pearl,” released in theaters Sept. 16. Her husband, Howard (Alistair Sewell), is off in Europe fighting in the first World War, and her rigid mother (Tandi Wright) refuses to let Pearl (Mia Goth) be anything but a caretaker to the farm and her catatonic father (Matthew Sunderland). Fed up with her mundane life on the farm, Pearl lusts for a more glamorous lifestyle, so what else could she do but kill her parents and anyone else who stands in the way of her dreams of making it onto the big screen? The movie is the prequel to “X,” the slasher film released in March of this year in which Pearl is also an antagonist.
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Rolling Stone

Willow Covers Yungblud's 'The Funeral,' Praises Song's 'Billy Idol Vibe'

Willow put her own emotional spin on Yungblud’s pop-punky single “The Funeral” by strumming it on an acoustic guitar and tapping into the lyrics’ intention during a performance for BBC Radio 1. Where the original song is a straight-ahead, upbeat rocker, Willow slowed it down and drew out words like “I’ve been dancing at my funeral” while backed up by drums, electric guitar, and upright bass, making it something of a folk-rock song. She performed the song as part of the station’s “Live Lounge Month” series. “I just love the lyrics,” she said of the song, according to NME.”I love...
talentrecap.com

LeAnn Rimes Releases Spiritually Influenced Album 'God's Work'

The Masked Singer season four winner LeAnn Rimes recently released her newest album God’s Work. Previously disguised as The Sun in The Masked Singer, she released her spiritually influenced album that’s nearly three years in the making. LeAnn Rimes’s New Album God’s Work Shows Off Her Raw Talent...
