Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO