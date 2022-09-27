ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Model year 2017-2019 Rogue Hybrids recalled

Nissan North America is recalling 5,904 model year 2017-2019 Rogue Hybrids. The hydraulic brake booster assembly may overheat internally, resulting in a loss of power brake assist. A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. In a...
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD

When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Kia Recalls 70,000 Cars Dating Back To 2016. Here's What To Know

Family-friendly vehicle maker, Kia, has issued a recall of several of its SUV models after discovering a faulty tow hitch that poses a fire risk. The recall has been issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and spans back to 2016 models. This recall is an expansion of a previous recall earlier this year. Here’s everything you need to know.
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year

Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
Edmunds: Hyundai Elantra N vs Volkswagen Golf GTI

Introduced in 2022, Hyundai’s Elantra N is the higher-octane version of its small value-packed sedan, made for people who secretly want a rally car that can still run errands efficiently. In the same segment, Volkswagen’s Golf GTI has emerged with a redesign inside and out for 2022. One car is the rising star rookie; one is tried-and-true. Edmunds compares them to find out which is best.
Affordable AWD Sedans: Cheap, Safe Bets

Cars like the Subaru Legacy and Impreza offer standard AWD, which is good news for affordable AWD sedan shoppers. However, they're not the only ones. The post Affordable AWD Sedans: Cheap, Safe Bets appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
