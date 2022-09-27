Read full article on original website
This stunning apartment in New York, New York, has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with TechnoGym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble.
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are getting back to their New York City roots. In Architectural Digest's October cover story, the HGTV stars show off their newly designed NYC apartment — a place they called home once before. Berkus, 50, and Brent, 37, first moved into the Greenwich Village...
BEFORE you list your home for sale, pop into the kitchen and take a look around. If your home is sporting any of these six kitchen trends, you might want to refresh the space – because these styles are already outdated. The team of home pros at Hunker spoke...
We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are on the horizon. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays,...
Smart light, check. Smart speakers, check. But have you thought about keeping your home cool or warm with a smart ceiling fan? Now's the time, and these are some of the best.
The Café Couture Oven, a new all-in-one countertop oven from GE’s Café Line of high-end appliances, offers the convenience of several different appliances — it can do things like bake, roast, toast and even air fry — in a sleek, compact design that’s a no-brainer for those with smaller kitchens. And, it looks gorgeous doing it all.
A private terrace is a prized amenity for many city dwellers and this one in West Chelsea is even bigger than the apartment it’s attached to. Set on the 11th floor of The Cortland building is a one-of-a-kind unit with a rare, 3,200-square-foot wraparound terrace. One can surmise that a private outdoor oasis of this size certainly doesn’t come cheap in New York City. In fact, the five-bedroom residence is priced at a whopping $25 million to be exact. “I think this is one of the best apartments in New York City,” CORE listing agent Shaun Osher, who’s handling the sale, tells Mansion Global....
A high-floor apartment in Manhattan’s historic landmark Pierre Hotel is coming on the market Wednesday for $11.25 million, Mansion Global has learned. Located on the 27th floor of the 44-story tower, the corner residence has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a windowed dining room, a kitchen, and a large entertaining space with a wood-burning fireplace, according to the listing with Erin Boisson Aries of Douglas Elliman.
"The host said if we see any rodents, could we please try to kill them?"
OLÉ: Dior tapped photographer Laura Sciacovelli to showcase its cruise 2023 collection in a print campaign launching Saturday. Through a hazy light, models pose against the columns and ornately tiled interiors of a Sevillian palace, highlighting Maria Grazia Chiuri’s chosen Andalusian theme for the collection. “The looks embody the passionate dialogue between the excellence of Dior’s ateliers and the wealth of Andalusian craftsmanship,” the brand stated.More from WWDA Look Back at Marc BohanDior Couture Fall 2022Inside Dior's Post-Show Dinner on Avenue Montaigne Looks featuring layers of taffeta and lace are mixed with sportswear and equestrian references that nod to dancer Carmen Amaya,...
Designer Julia Newman of Julia Adele Design worked with her Long Beach, California, clients to transform their previously “cave-like” kitchen and dining area into spaces that would better serve their family on a daily basis. Sure, the hybrid room was large, but the cabinetry was dark and heavy and didn’t reflect the aesthetic of the home owners at all. The layout, while open, also felt disjointed. So in addition to improving the look of the rooms, one of Newman’s chief goals for the project was to better delineate the kitchen from the dining space.
Nissan North America is recalling 5,904 model year 2017-2019 Rogue Hybrids. The hydraulic brake booster assembly may overheat internally, resulting in a loss of power brake assist. A loss of power brake assist can extend the distance required to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. In a...
Our Place, maker of the popular Always Pan, launches a new line of tableware including dishes, bowls and more.
The tools you can use to take your garden to the next level. Have you ever visited a garden in which everything was coordinated and well tended, yet left you feeling rather flat, underwhelmed and unengaged? Worse yet, perhaps your own garden reads this way. Maybe everything matches, like a suite of furniture purchased from a big-box store in a single afternoon. Perhaps it’s time to shake things up by introducing some thoughtful juxtaposition, which can be viewed as eclecticism with a strong common thread.
I receive several restaurant industry periodicals and a recent article on colors intrigued me. It prompted me to do some research on the topic, and I am sharing what I learned with you today. The author of one article appearing on the “Webstaurant Store” website writes that “colors can make customers happy, boost their appetite, increase table turnover, and will make the dining space seem more spacious.” The article goes on to say that colors can also have a “negative effect on your customers, and thus it is important to understand the psychology of colors. “
Drew Barrymore just threw a hat into the multi-functional cookware ring with a fresh addition to her aptly-named kitchenware line Beautiful (available exclusively at Walmart). On Tuesday, the famed actress and entrepreneur debuted the electric 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet that sautés, steams, simmers, slow cooks, serves, and more all for $59 — no stove required. It also comes dipped in four of the brand's signature, dashing colorways: Black Sesame, Oyster Grey, Sage Green, and White Icing. Those of us deep into the kitchenware community can't help but think of another aesthetically-pleasing pan that tackles the job of eight other dishes — so, we'll see what this one brings to the table (literally). And, while the electric skillet is the star of today's show, Barrymore also threw a $69 slow cooker, $99 juicer, $17 to-go cup, and $30 portable blender into the cookware mix that are definitely click-worthy.
Since starring on HGTV's "How Town," Erin Napier has captured the hearts of viewers with her down-to-earth personality and eclectic style. Together with her husband, Ben, the Napiers restore homes in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi, vowing to breathe life back into the town. But fans don't only love their mission, but also Erin's eclectic style. She never designs a space that's too modern; they all have interesting touches from unique items and vintage finds.
The trend for holiday shopping this season has been: early. With Target and Walmart announcing their plans to make holiday shopping more affordable for customers – and have deals start earlier than ever – Amazon is now joining in with its own holiday efforts. The company announced that...
The present day is a lot better than 1959 in many ways, particularly on the automotive front. Cars are a lot safer now, of course, and we learned from Manny, Moe, and Jack's 1959 catalog that car radios were ruinously expensive and car child seats were on the scary side. Returning to that '59 Pep Boys book, however, we see that obtaining and fitting aftermarket car seat covers was much easier 63 years ago.
