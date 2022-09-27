Drew Barrymore just threw a hat into the multi-functional cookware ring with a fresh addition to her aptly-named kitchenware line Beautiful (available exclusively at Walmart). On Tuesday, the famed actress and entrepreneur debuted the electric 5-in-1 Expandable Skillet that sautés, steams, simmers, slow cooks, serves, and more all for $59 — no stove required. It also comes dipped in four of the brand's signature, dashing colorways: Black Sesame, Oyster Grey, Sage Green, and White Icing. Those of us deep into the kitchenware community can't help but think of another aesthetically-pleasing pan that tackles the job of eight other dishes — so, we'll see what this one brings to the table (literally). And, while the electric skillet is the star of today's show, Barrymore also threw a $69 slow cooker, $99 juicer, $17 to-go cup, and $30 portable blender into the cookware mix that are definitely click-worthy.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO