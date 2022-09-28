ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judah Samet, Holocaust and Tree of Life shooting survivor, dies at 84

 1 day ago

Judah Samet, Holocaust & Tree of Life shooting survivor, dies at 84 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Judah Samet, a Holocaust survivor, who settled in Pittsburgh, and decades later, survived the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, has reportedly died.

Samet showed up a few minutes late for Sabbath services at Tree of Life on October 27, 2018, and another congregant warned him not to go inside.

He says he saw the shooter, though, and hoped to testify against him.

The suspect in the shooting, Robert Bowers, has yet to stand trial.

In 2019, both houses of Congress sang 'Happy Birthday' to Samet during President Donald Trump's second State of the Union speech.

Judah Samet was 84.

