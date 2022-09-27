Read full article on original website
Related
HGTV
Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good
Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from furniture 60 percent off to fire pits under $100. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
Forget Prime Day! Amazon's First-Ever Prime Early Access Sale Is Coming — and Here Are the 50 Best Early Deals
We’ve got all the details on the brand new event Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale begins on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12. The Prime Early Access Sale will offer hundreds of thousands of deals.It'll also offer Amazon's first-ever Top 100 list, which will showcase the event's best deals. Here, shoppers will discover tons of discounts from their favorite brands, like Samsung, KitchenAid, and iRobot.Curated gift guides will be available to help shoppers prepare for the holidays.This sale is exclusive to Prime members,...
freightwaves.com
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon
Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get ahead with the 6 best deals from the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.
Amazon Is Holding Another Prime Day This October: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Another Prime Day is coming. For the first time, Amazon is holding a second two-day deals event that will see huge sales on everything from tech, apparel, food, books and more. The event, which the retail behemoth is calling “Prime Early Access Sale,” will take place Oct. 11-12. Like its summer Prime Day event, the deals will be exclusively available to Prime Day members. If you want to take advantage of the limited-time sales, you’ll want to sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription, which currently costs $14.99/month. You can also sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Students...
moneysavingmom.com
Hot Deals at Hershey’s Candy!
Today only, Amazon is offering some hot deals on Hershey’s candy! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this KIT KAT Milk Chocolate Snack Size Wafer Candy Bars, 66 pieces for just $8.24 right now!. Get this Creamy Milk Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets, 12 pack for just...
I tried four paper towel brands from stores like Target and Dollar Tree – the winner’s price was surprising
PAPER towels have gotten pricier over the years, but there are still affordable options to help keep your home tidy and your hands dry. When you're at the store, you'll often need to do the math to find out what gives you the best value. Some brands sell two rolls...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
TechRadar
Amazon will kick off Black Friday early with its Prime Early Access sale
Shoppers, get ready for another sales event. Amazon has just announced the Prime Early Access Sale following months of rumors and last week's leak. The retailer has confirmed in a press release that the two-day sale will take place on October 11 - 12 and - much like its Prime Day summer bonanza - will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.
Shop this Echo Dot bundle for under $10 ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 10 and 11. One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99.
freightwaves.com
Amazon to host second Prime Day-like sale in October
As the saying goes, lightning never strikes in the same place twice. But when you’re the world’s largest marketplace, the rules don’t always apply. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) seems to think it’s captured that lightning in a bottle. After another electric Prime Day sale that saw consumers pour billions of dollars into the e-commerce giant, Amazon on Monday introduced the Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day event that resembles Prime Day in everything but name. It’s the first time the company is hosting two such events in the same year.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Deals during Amazon’s second Prime Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re only two months from Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but Amazon isn’t waiting around for the holiday rush. The online retail giant has announced a shopping holiday event for its Amazon Prime members called ‘Prime Early Access Sale’, but we all know what it is.
Dos and Don’ts of Shopping at Sam’s Club
Every dollar counts when shopping at a warehouse club like Sam’s Club. Shoppers who invest in a Sam’s Club membership want to make sure they’re utilizing shopping strategies that go beyond buying their favorite products in bulk. dos and don’ts of shopping at Sam’s Club to score...
retailleader.com
Amazon Announces 48-Hour Prime Sale for October
Amazon will hold a 48-hour sale for Prime members next month. The retail giant said its new Prime Early Access Sale would take place Oct. 11-13. Amazon increased the cost of a Prime membership earlier this year, and it held its annual Prime Day sale in July. Amazon will host...
Amazon Prime Day Is Back — Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before It Returns Next Month
In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe...
Target offers holiday savings with Target Deal Days, Holiday Price Matching and more
It’s about time to start getting your holiday shopping list ready! For bargain hunters, that means only one thing — finding the best deals on gifts, holiday decorations, toys and more. And smart shoppers know it’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays, especially when it...
Macy’s Borrows From Amazon’s Playbook In Bid to Boost Online Sales
Old-school brick-and-mortar department store Macy’s (M) is borrowing a page from new-age mostly-digital Amazon.com’s (AMZN) playbook -- and other big-name retailer’s playbooks, for that matter -- in a bid to attract shoppers to its online offerings and boost e-commerce sales. The new platform, which is integrated into...
It’s Official: Amazon Confirms ‘Prime Day’- Style Shopping Event Next Month
Amazon Prime Day might have ended in July, but shoppers can now get a second day of big savings with the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. Billed as sort of like a second “Prime Day,” the event takes place October 11 to 12, 2022. Will There Be a Second Amazon Prime Day This Year? The first Amazon Prime Day 2022 kicked off July 12 and ran through the end of July 13. Aside from a slight scheduling change (due to Covid) in 2020, Amazon Prime Day dates have always been in the middle of summer, and this year’s Prime Day date was...
CNET
Prime Day in October: Amazon Prime Perks You'll Want to Use
Amazon's second Prime Day event of 2022 is coming up on Oct. 11. That means it's time to brush up on all the perks you get with your Amazon Prime subscription -- and we're not just talking about free two-day shipping. Amazon Prime members have access to tons of other perks and bonuses you might not know about.
Comments / 0