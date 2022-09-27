Read full article on original website
Cathy
1d ago
Of course they are! They lowered the price long enough to lower inflation index so they wouldn’t have to give SS more of cola.
Reply(1)
20
ordinary citizen
1d ago
Where we live, Illinois, price of gas was $3.24, the next day $3.99. Same type of grade and same gas station
Reply(2)
12
go long
1d ago
this inflation, food prices, supply chain, and recession fears, won't change until gas and diesel fuel prices drop.
Reply(1)
10
