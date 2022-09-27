Read full article on original website
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
Richmond doctor to pay $50k in connection to writing illegitimate prescriptions
A Richmond doctor has agreed to pay $50,000 after allegedly writing prescriptions in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
Virginia Business
COVID challenges continue for Va. restaurants
Restaurant owners cope with rising costs, labor shortages. Liz Kincaid faced a major problem in August after the walk-in refrigerator in one of her Richmond restaurants — Max’s on Broad — broke. Her usual supplier told her the wait for the replacement part would take two months. “I have raw oysters and produce and fish and chicken,” recalled Kincaid. “I’m like, ‘What am I gonna do?'”
Hour-by-hour look at Ian's impact in Virginia
Ian is expected to drop between 2" - 4" of rain on the Richmond area with higher totals south of the city.
NBC12
TSA officers stop Chesterfield man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was prevented from getting onto a Richmond flight after a loaded handgun was found in his carry-on bag earlier this week. On Tuesday, Transportation Security Administration officers at Richmond International Airport, stopped the man after his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint.
Richmond’s AP Hill statue poses safety threat, neighbors say
The future of Richmond’s last standing Confederate monument will be discussed inside of a courtroom on Thursday morning.
Mail issues are preventing this Henrico man from paying bills, driving a car
The man, who is on disability, said his troubles began about a month ago. He told the CBS 6 Problem Solvers that if he doesn't get help soon, he won't be able to pay his bills, drive a car or vote.
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
wfirnews.com
Blue Cow Ice Cream keeps growing; five locations soon in Virginia
A Roanoke-based ice cream company continues to grow across parts of Virginia. Blue Cow Ice Cream is now up to four locations — and already preparing to open number five. It started in 2017 when Blue Cow opened up near the foot of Mill Mountain by the Walnut Avenue Bridge. In the years since, they have established additional locations in Virginia Beach, Fredericksburg, and just last month, Richmond. It won’t be long for the fifth one: a lease is signed for another Richmond-area outlet in West Short Pump. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
How this Virginia teen stays positive despite cancer diagnosis
Caroline Dunn was diagnosed with B-cell high-risk Leukemia in 2021. Since that time, she has endured more than 100 different chemotherapy treatments and biopsies.
Man trapped in Richmond house fire dies
Richmond Fire crews were called to the 1500 block of Clarkson Road, near Hull Street Road in South Richmond, after someone called 911 to report a person trapped in a house fire.
Dept of Emergency Management Urges Virginians to Be Prepared
Urgent care pet clinic coming to Richmond
UrgentVet fashions itself the middle ground between a pet owner’s usual veterinarian and an emergency room visit.
cbs19news
Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
clayconews.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Donates His Third-Quarter Salary to Veteran-Run G³ Community Services: Richmond, Virginia
RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin today announced that they will donate his third-quarter salary to G³ Community Services. G3 Community Service is a veteran-run non-profit organization that is focused on providing student mentorship through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) activities and offering assistance to veterans who are transitioning from the military to the civilian workforce.
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian is far away. Why this Richmond woman is getting prepared.
When hurricanes approach the United States, Richmond homeowner Diane Berg's memories flashback to Hurricane Isabel. That hurricane brought damage and power outages to Virginia in 2003.
