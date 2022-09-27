When you list the best running backs in football history, a trio of Syracuse backs will come up in short order. Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little – who combined to make 44 at Syracuse college football's most iconic number – were some of the best players on the field and left an indelible mark on the sport and Syracuse University. They were three of the five members of Syracuse Athletics' initial Ring of Honor class, which was established in 2020. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, the unveiling ceremony had to be postponed.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO