cuse.com
Tennis Competes In the First Two Days Of ITA Northeast Regionals
DARTMOUTH, Mass. - The Syracuse tennis team completed the first two days of ITA Northeast Regionals on Friday and Saturday, with the competition taking place on the campus of Dartmouth College in Massachusetts. When the draws were released for regionals, it was announced that Zeynep Erman, Ines Fonte, Shiori Ito,...
cuse.com
Syracuse Loses at Merrimack
Syracuse lost the second game of the series at Merrimack, 2-0, in Lawler Rink on Saturday in North Andover, Mass. The Orange (1-2 overall) outshot Merrimack, 40-16, but the Warriors (1-1) capitalized on their chances. Merrimack took a 1-0 advantage with eight seconds remaining in the second period when Katie Kaufman got to a loose puck that had rebounded off of a save by Orange goalie Arielle DeSmet in front of the Orange net and put it in the back of the net. The Warrior Celine Tedenby made it 2-0 scoring an empty net goal with 1:25 remaining in the game.
cuse.com
Syracuse Rushes to 5-0
Piling up well over 600 yards of offense, Syracuse football is 5-0 for the first time since 1987 - and just the fifth time since WWII The Orange ran for nearly 400 yards and a 59-0 win over Wagner. The Orange will now carry their perfect record through the bye...
cuse.com
Bellefontaine Scores Game-Winner in OT; Orange Finish Series Saturday
Syracuse earned a come-from-behind overtime victory at Merrimack on Friday. The Orange scored three unanswered goals to secure head coach Britni Smith's first career victory as a head coach in a 3-2 overtime thriller at Lawler Rink. Captain Lauren Bellefontaine netted the game-winner at the 2:47 mark in the extra period. Sophomore Sarah Marchand and senior Mae Batherson assisted on the goal.
cuse.com
Orange Road Show At Wake Forest Sunday
Game Details: Sunday, October 2, Winston-Salem, N.C., 12:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2-0) has its first ACC road match of the season when it plays at Wake Forest (7-2-2, 1-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Spry Stadium. The Syracuse-Wake Forest Series:. Wake Forest has a 6-2-1 lead in the all-time series...
cuse.com
'Cuse Hosts Wagner Looking for 5-0 Start
• Syracuse tries to remain unbeaten when it hosts Wagner on Saturday. The game is the third of four-straight home games for the Orange. • The game will air on ACCNX with Courtney Lyle (PxP), Charles Arbuckle (analyst) and Jalyn Johnson (reporter) on the call. • The Orange will try...
cuse.com
Orange Edge Demon Deacons In Five Sets
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Syracuse Volleyball (7-6, 3-0 ACC) remains undefeated in league play after a five-set (24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-12) road victory over Wake Forest (9-5, 1-2 ACC) inside Reynolds Gymnasium on Friday afternoon. "I'm so proud of this team," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "This squad has been...
cuse.com
Syracuse Set For ITA Northeast Regional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse women's tennis program is set for its second competition of the fall season, as the squad heads to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire for the ITA Northeast Regional Championship (Sept. 30th to Oct. 2nd). Syracuse is one of 11 schools that will compete in...
cuse.com
Ring of Honor Celebration Planned for NC State Game
When you list the best running backs in football history, a trio of Syracuse backs will come up in short order. Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little – who combined to make 44 at Syracuse college football's most iconic number – were some of the best players on the field and left an indelible mark on the sport and Syracuse University. They were three of the five members of Syracuse Athletics' initial Ring of Honor class, which was established in 2020. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, the unveiling ceremony had to be postponed.
cuse.com
One Week Until Monroe Madness Event In Rochester
The Syracuse men's and women's basketball teams are hosting "Monroe Madness" in Rochester on Friday, Oct. 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial. The event, for Rochester area Syracuse fans, is presented in partnership with Pegula Sports and Entertainment and with Wegmans as...
