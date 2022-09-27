ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cuse.com

Tennis Competes In the First Two Days Of ITA Northeast Regionals

DARTMOUTH, Mass. - The Syracuse tennis team completed the first two days of ITA Northeast Regionals on Friday and Saturday, with the competition taking place on the campus of Dartmouth College in Massachusetts. When the draws were released for regionals, it was announced that Zeynep Erman, Ines Fonte, Shiori Ito,...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Loses at Merrimack

Syracuse lost the second game of the series at Merrimack, 2-0, in Lawler Rink on Saturday in North Andover, Mass. The Orange (1-2 overall) outshot Merrimack, 40-16, but the Warriors (1-1) capitalized on their chances. Merrimack took a 1-0 advantage with eight seconds remaining in the second period when Katie Kaufman got to a loose puck that had rebounded off of a save by Orange goalie Arielle DeSmet in front of the Orange net and put it in the back of the net. The Warrior Celine Tedenby made it 2-0 scoring an empty net goal with 1:25 remaining in the game.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Rushes to 5-0

Piling up well over 600 yards of offense, Syracuse football is 5-0 for the first time since 1987 - and just the fifth time since WWII The Orange ran for nearly 400 yards and a 59-0 win over Wagner. The Orange will now carry their perfect record through the bye...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Bellefontaine Scores Game-Winner in OT; Orange Finish Series Saturday

Syracuse earned a come-from-behind overtime victory at Merrimack on Friday. The Orange scored three unanswered goals to secure head coach Britni Smith's first career victory as a head coach in a 3-2 overtime thriller at Lawler Rink. Captain Lauren Bellefontaine netted the game-winner at the 2:47 mark in the extra period. Sophomore Sarah Marchand and senior Mae Batherson assisted on the goal.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Maryland State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Maryland, NY
cuse.com

Orange Road Show At Wake Forest Sunday

Game Details: Sunday, October 2, Winston-Salem, N.C., 12:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2-0) has its first ACC road match of the season when it plays at Wake Forest (7-2-2, 1-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Spry Stadium. The Syracuse-Wake Forest Series:. Wake Forest has a 6-2-1 lead in the all-time series...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

'Cuse Hosts Wagner Looking for 5-0 Start

• Syracuse tries to remain unbeaten when it hosts Wagner on Saturday. The game is the third of four-straight home games for the Orange. • The game will air on ACCNX with Courtney Lyle (PxP), Charles Arbuckle (analyst) and Jalyn Johnson (reporter) on the call. • The Orange will try...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Orange Edge Demon Deacons In Five Sets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Syracuse Volleyball (7-6, 3-0 ACC) remains undefeated in league play after a five-set (24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-12) road victory over Wake Forest (9-5, 1-2 ACC) inside Reynolds Gymnasium on Friday afternoon. "I'm so proud of this team," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "This squad has been...
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

Syracuse Set For ITA Northeast Regional

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse women's tennis program is set for its second competition of the fall season, as the squad heads to Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire for the ITA Northeast Regional Championship (Sept. 30th to Oct. 2nd). Syracuse is one of 11 schools that will compete in...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
cuse.com

Ring of Honor Celebration Planned for NC State Game

When you list the best running backs in football history, a trio of Syracuse backs will come up in short order. Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little – who combined to make 44 at Syracuse college football's most iconic number – were some of the best players on the field and left an indelible mark on the sport and Syracuse University. They were three of the five members of Syracuse Athletics' initial Ring of Honor class, which was established in 2020. However, due to the impact of the pandemic, the unveiling ceremony had to be postponed.
SYRACUSE, NY
cuse.com

One Week Until Monroe Madness Event In Rochester

The Syracuse men's and women's basketball teams are hosting "Monroe Madness" in Rochester on Friday, Oct. 7, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial. The event, for Rochester area Syracuse fans, is presented in partnership with Pegula Sports and Entertainment and with Wegmans as...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy