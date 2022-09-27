Read full article on original website
sfstandard.com
SF Grocery Store Shut Down For Rats. Owner Blames Bird Seed-Dropping Neighbor
A Glen Park grocery store was shut down Wednesday after evidence of a rat infestation was flagged by the city’s Health Department. Canyon Market co-owner Janet Tarlov blames a nearby neighbor who has been spreading bird seed around the area since February 2020. Tarlov said that rats have been...
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
NBC Bay Area
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisoning, Lawsuit Claims
The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of nine and grandmother of 20 from San Mateo, Calif.
Bicyclist Killed In Motor Vehicle Accident In San Mateo County (San Mateo County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated a truck drifted into the northbound lane and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
foodsafetynews.com
Raw milk recalled in California after testing finds Campylobacter bacteria
Raw sheep milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine after testing found Campylobacter jejuni bacteria in the product. The quarantine order came from California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones following the confirmed detection of the bacteria...
Debate over affordable housing heats up in wealthy Bay Area suburb
While Hillsborough wishes to build ADUs - small units on private property rather than affordable housing buildings, some say there is no way to "ensure their affordability" of the units. Critics argue ADUs are often used as guest houses and pool houses by the property owner.
Oakland car fire spreads to brush along I-580, explodes to 4-alarms before crews contain blaze
Crews were able to quickly contain a car fire that spread into the nearby brush and grew to 4-alarms along Interstate 580 in Oakland Monday night.
hayward-ca.gov
Hayward offers discounted smart sprinkler controllers amidst drought
Despite the recent rain, California’s drought continues, and Stage 2 water shortage restrictions remain in effect, including limiting residential irrigation to three evenings per week. To assist, the City recently added the Rachio 3 Smart Irrigation Controller to its suite of conservation incentive programs—providing Hayward customers a $180 discount on the normally $280 device.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
getnews.info
Jay Bradford of Bradford Air and Heating shares tips with people on how to protect themselves from extreme heat
The owner of one of the leading companies in California believes in helping people to deal with the ever-changing climate in the state. Livermore, California, United States – Jay Bradford, the owner of Bradford Air and Heating, based in Livermore, California, is sharing best practices with people on how to protect themselves and their families against the state’s extreme weather and increasing heat waves.
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October
The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
sfstandard.com
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes
A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
NBC Bay Area
Hoping to Buy a Home in the Bay Area? Here's How Much You Need to Earn Annually to Afford a Starter House
Owning property in the Bay Area is a far-off dream for many residents. New data from realtor.com gives a glimpse into just how much cash it takes to land a starter home in the Bay Area's biggest cities. Researchers looked at the average cost of a two-bedroom home in the...
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
NBC Bay Area
Largest Active Santa Clara Valley Reservoir Only at 39% Capacity
The largest active reservoir in the Santa Clara Valley was only at 39% capacity Tuesday, and the water agency doesn’t expect things to improve for several years. The water level at Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, is expected to stay low, even if there’s an abnormally high rainy season. Lexington currently is the largest reservoir in the valley with Anderson Reservoir offline for a years-long seismic retrofit.
calmatters.network
Sunset Development buys Chevron Park; energy giant to still keep HQ in San Ramon
San Ramon’s largest corporate resident is staying in the city for the foreseeable future, with Chevron Corp. signing a new lease to move its global headquarters into Bishop Ranch while also selling its namesake corporate park down the road back to Sunset Development to keep the 92-acre property in local hands.
NBC Bay Area
Daly City Councilwoman Says Fellow Councilmember Assaulted Her at City Hall
A Daly City councilwoman said she was physically assaulted by a fellow councilmember who’s been bullying her. Juslyn Manalo said she filed a police report and may now take legal action after the incident involving Councilmember Pamela DiGiovanni that began Monday, hours before the City Council meeting. Manalo said...
RV life gets big win in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — People who live in RVs and oversize vehicles are seeing a big shift in the City of Mountain View, according to a press release from Disability Rights Advocates. A tentative settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit between the City of Mountain View and residents who live in […]
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
