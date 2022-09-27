ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community

ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
Senior Living Chain Attempted to Cover Up Fatal Poisoning, Lawsuit Claims

The photos of 93-year-old Trudy Maxwell in the hospital provided by her family are too graphic for NBC Bay Area to show in their entirety. But, her family said they added the images to their newly filed lawsuit so the public can see the horrifying pain and damage Atria Senior Living caused their mother of nine and grandmother of 20 from San Mateo, Calif.
SAN MATEO, CA
Alameda County, CA
Alameda County, CA
Hayward offers discounted smart sprinkler controllers amidst drought

Despite the recent rain, California’s drought continues, and Stage 2 water shortage restrictions remain in effect, including limiting residential irrigation to three evenings per week. To assist, the City recently added the Rachio 3 Smart Irrigation Controller to its suite of conservation incentive programs—providing Hayward customers a $180 discount on the normally $280 device.
HAYWARD, CA
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Crews respond to fire burning home in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a house fire Wednesday night in San Leandro, the Alameda County Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire is located at Halcyon Drive and Washington Avenue. Residents are asked to avoid the area as firefighters look to contain the fire. The intersection where the fire happened […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
Jay Bradford of Bradford Air and Heating shares tips with people on how to protect themselves from extreme heat

The owner of one of the leading companies in California believes in helping people to deal with the ever-changing climate in the state. Livermore, California, United States – Jay Bradford, the owner of Bradford Air and Heating, based in Livermore, California, is sharing best practices with people on how to protect themselves and their families against the state’s extreme weather and increasing heat waves.
LIVERMORE, CA
NorCal’s Biggest Sandcastle Competition Comes To Ocean Beach This October

The Leap Sandcastle Classic is back at Ocean Beach on October 22 from 11am-3:30pm! The free event brings out thousands of people for the ultimate sandcastle contest. You can watch teams build absolutely enormous sand sculptures while enjoying live music, performances, and local food trucks. The event is hosted by Leap Arts in Education as their main fundraising effort to support arts education in Bay Area schools. This will be the event’s 40th year, and the theme is “Sandcastle Remix” — that is, teams can pick a previous theme from any of the past competitions to “remix” in a new...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Crumbling 1920s San Francisco Theater Could Become 76 Homes

A beloved 1920s movie theater that fell into disrepair after closing could become homes if early-stage plans are realized. The Richmond District’s Alexandria Theater may be turned into between 26 and 76 homes, a September 19 letter sent to the city and seen by The Standard says. The letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Largest Active Santa Clara Valley Reservoir Only at 39% Capacity

The largest active reservoir in the Santa Clara Valley was only at 39% capacity Tuesday, and the water agency doesn’t expect things to improve for several years. The water level at Lexington Reservoir, near Los Gatos, is expected to stay low, even if there’s an abnormally high rainy season. Lexington currently is the largest reservoir in the valley with Anderson Reservoir offline for a years-long seismic retrofit.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Daly City Councilwoman Says Fellow Councilmember Assaulted Her at City Hall

A Daly City councilwoman said she was physically assaulted by a fellow councilmember who’s been bullying her. Juslyn Manalo said she filed a police report and may now take legal action after the incident involving Councilmember Pamela DiGiovanni that began Monday, hours before the City Council meeting. Manalo said...
DALY CITY, CA
RV life gets big win in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — People who live in RVs and oversize vehicles are seeing a big shift in the City of Mountain View, according to a press release from Disability Rights Advocates. A tentative settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit between the City of Mountain View and residents who live in […]
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

