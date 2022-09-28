Read full article on original website
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
msn.com
Female prison officer smuggled phone and womens underwear for inmate
Slide 1 of 6: A female prison officer embarked on a romantic relationship with an inmate and smuggled designer clothes and ladies underwear to him, a court heard on Wednesday. Rachel Martin (pictured), 25, had an 'emotional and intimate' fling with Raymond Abraham at HMP Guys Marsh near Shaftesbury, Dorset. She also sent him a parcel with high value clothes, gave him a phone, and smuggled in women's underwear, it is alleged.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
Fed up Indian lottery winner who scooped record £3m jackpot forced to go into hiding after being hounded for money by strangers
A classic rags-to-riches tale has turned sour for an Indian man who won big on his local lottery, as he has been so bombarded with demands for money from strangers that he regrets ever winning it at all. The rickshaw driver known as Anoop, from the southern state of Kerala,...
msn.com
Popular TikTok influencer murdered in alleged ‘femicide’
A popular TikTok influencer with an eye for fashion was brutally murdered in a manner that authorities are deeming an alleged “femicide,” a hate crime in which she was targeted for being a woman. 21-year-old Karla Pardini, who is Mexican, was shot dead near her home after receiving...
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
The Verge
WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
msn.com
Bride Blasted for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Waitress 'Over Nothing'
A bride who threatened to call the police if a waitress, who was allegedly "super distracting" because of the way she was dressed, didn't leave her wedding has been slammed by users on Reddit. In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The A**hole (AITA) subforum under the username...
WhatsApp announces new feature that will change how you call your mates for good
GROUP video calls on WhatsApp are about to get a lot more crowded quickly. The Facebook-owned app has just introduced a brand new feature that will make it easier to share, especially when inviting loads of people. It's called Call Link. The latest addition allows you to share a link...
msn.com
Purported salesman caught on camera using racial slurs in sales pitch in Acres Homes
A man claiming to be a solar panel salesman who was meeting with neighbors called one homeowner the N-word, instead, in a video that's gone viral online. The incident happened on Saturday in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood. ABC13 blurred the face of the man who used the slur because he...
msn.com
Boyfriend Demanding Key to Dead Man's Apartment Raises Eyebrows: 'Red Flag'
Members of a popular internet forum were left bewildered after one 27-year-old woman detailed her boyfriend's suspicious and potentially alarming behavior. In a viral Reddit post published on r/AmITheA**hole, Redditor u/Paas33 (otherwise referred to as the original poster, or OP) said she was left in charge of her recently deceased friend's apartment but revealed how her partner's attitude to the residence has left her with feelings of paranoia.
TechCrunch
WhatsApp fixes ‘critical’ security bug that put Android phone data at risk
Details of the flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-36934 with an assigned severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, is described by WhatsApp as an integer overflow bug. This happens when an app tries to perform a computational process but has no space in its allotted memory, causing the data to spill out and overwrite other parts of the system’s memory with potentially malicious code.
