Wright County, MN

Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake

Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
BLAINE, MN
WJON

State Patrol: Body of Missing Man Recovered from Lake

PEQUOT LAKES (WJON News) - The body of a man who had been reported missing has been recovered from a lake north of Brainerd. The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to Highway 371 along West Twin Lake near Pequot Lakes Wednesday afternoon. A car being driven by 26-year-old Nicolas...
PEQUOT LAKES, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Collision in Glendorado sends 1 to hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Benton County sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Freight-liner semi truck driven by Alex James Johnson, 26 of Becker, was traveling south on Benton Co. Rd. 7 when it collided at the intersection with a cargo van traveling east on Hwy. 95. Johnson had a passenger, 31-year old Adam Joseph Johnson of Monticello and neither were hurt in the accident.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete

Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
SARTELL, MN
KFIL Radio

Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar woman hurt in crash on South First Street

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on South First Street in Willmar Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 545 p.m., a vehicle was pulling onto 1st Street from Terrace Drive, and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto 1st Street from Cub Foods, across the street. The driver of the Terrace Drive vehicle, 59-year-old Bonnie McKenzie of Willmar, was hit T-bone style and was taken to Rice Hospital. The extend of her injuries are unknown.
WILLMAR, MN
Power 96

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County

SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota

Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
CRYSTAL, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
patriotnewsmn.com

Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings

Call for Service Summary: Total Calls for Service for Week: 172; 2022 Calls for Service: 6,970; Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 38; Citations: 4; Arrests: 2; Medical Emergency Calls: 7; Mental Health/Check Welfare: 9; Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 3. BLPD Arrests: Cody Allbrink (Age 29 – Big Lake, MN) DWI; Isaiah Mordal (Age...
BIG LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gowatertown.net

Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide

GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
GAYLORD, MN

