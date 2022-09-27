Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Killed After Vehicle Rolls into Lake
Brainerd, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in the Brainerd Lakes area claimed the life of a Blaine man Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 26-year-old Nicolas James Engen was traveling south on Hwy. 371 when he went off the road into the right hand ditch around 3:15 p.m. The report says his vehicle then rolled into West Twin Lake.
Collision in Glendorado sends 1 to hospital
A two-vehicle accident in Benton County sent one man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Freight-liner semi truck driven by Alex James Johnson, 26 of Becker, was traveling south on Benton Co. Rd. 7 when it collided at the intersection with a cargo van traveling east on Hwy. 95. Johnson had a passenger, 31-year old Adam Joseph Johnson of Monticello and neither were hurt in the accident.
Woman and dog escape flaming car after deer collision near Princeton
ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. – A crash between a car and a deer led to a fiery aftermath north of the Twin Cities Wednesday morning.It happened on Highway 47 near 331st Street in Wyanett Township, which is just east of Princeton. A woman and her dog were inside the car but they managed to escape without getting hurt.
Target Date to Have Sartell’s River Road Complete
Sartell has undergone a fair amount of road construction for the past several months. County Road 1, the River Road, has been a big Sartell and Stearns County project. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He indicated the plan is to have this segment of County Road 1 complete by November 15th and that includes the bike path, and walking path. This is phase 3 of the project. He says he and the city council have been working with the county to see what they can do to speed the process to get this roadway open as soon as possible. Fitzthum says the dry weather has helped with the construction process. He says they are trying to figure out how they could get County Road 1 open during the morning and evening rush hour time periods.
Death Toll in Minnesota Crash Rises to 3
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota State Patrol says a third person has died as a result of a two-vehicle crash in western Minnesota over the weekend. The initial crash report said 83-year-old Gertrude Faber had been transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the wreck in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. A Tuesday update of the report indicates Faber had succumbed to her injuries.
One killed in Brooklyn Park, two in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is dead, and two people are in custody following a shooting in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night. Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to a call of shots fired around 11:32 p.m. at a home on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Montrose Woman Dead and Two Others Hurt in Wright County Crash
WOODLAND TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Montrose woman is dead and two people from Winsted were seriously hurt in a Wright County crash Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 110 southwest of Montrose at about 2:30 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
Willmar woman hurt in crash on South First Street
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on South First Street in Willmar Tuesday afternoon. At approximately 545 p.m., a vehicle was pulling onto 1st Street from Terrace Drive, and collided with a vehicle that was pulling onto 1st Street from Cub Foods, across the street. The driver of the Terrace Drive vehicle, 59-year-old Bonnie McKenzie of Willmar, was hit T-bone style and was taken to Rice Hospital. The extend of her injuries are unknown.
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
1 dead, 2 in custody after Brooklyn Park shooting
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police in Brooklyn Park say one person is dead and two others are in custody after a shooting late Wednesday night.According to the city's police department, officers responded to the 7800 block of Tessman Drive around 11:30 p.m. after someone reported a shooting. They found a person who had been shot in the chest.He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Police did not identify him.Two adults are being held in the Brooklyn Park Jail for "aiding and abetting the commission of a crime," police said. Police did not identify the two arrested.
Driver hits, seriously injures man on electric skateboard in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a driver struck a man on an electric skateboard in Isanti County Thursday morning, sending the skateboarder to the hospital with serious injuries.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office said the collision occurred around 5:45 a.m. near Walbo Drive and 330th Lane in Springvale Township.First responders found a seriously injured man in the road, and a vehicle with extensive damage to the front end nearby.The injured man, a 26-year-old from Cambridge, was flown to Hennepin Healthcare.The driver, a 56-year-old man from Springvale Township, is cooperating with authorities, the sheriff's office said.
Man fatally shot at a home in Brooklyn Park
One man was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Brooklyn Park. According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers were called to a shooting at a residence on the 7800 block of Tessman Drive just after 11:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a...
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
St. Paul man fired rounds at SUV, hitting woman he ‘didn’t mean to shoot’
An SUV was fired at by a St. Paul man early on Monday on the city’s East Side; one of the bullets allegedly ricocheted off the sidewalk, wounding an 18-year-old woman he knew, who he then transported to a motel rather than the hospital. After the incident, the lady...
Big Lake Police Department - Calls for Service - Jail Bookings
Call for Service Summary: Total Calls for Service for Week: 172; 2022 Calls for Service: 6,970; Traffic Stops/Enforcement: 38; Citations: 4; Arrests: 2; Medical Emergency Calls: 7; Mental Health/Check Welfare: 9; Civil Mediation (Child Custody-Property): 3. BLPD Arrests: Cody Allbrink (Age 29 – Big Lake, MN) DWI; Isaiah Mordal (Age...
Police: 1 shot in Minneapolis' North Loop
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg Wednesday evening in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood.It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of North Washington Avenue.Police did not give the condition of the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
