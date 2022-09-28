ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WISH-TV

Austin Collie & Colts-Titans Preview

In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood connect with former Colts and Patriots wide receiver Austin Collie. Collie, who still stands as BYU's all-time leading receiver, burst onto the NFL scene in Indianapolis in 2009. As a rookie, the fourth-round pick helped Peyton Manning and the Colts to a 14-2 regular season. A Super Bowl appearance followed which included two stellar playoff performances from Collie (vs. Bal vs. NYJ). His second season was even more impressive, posting 163 receiving yards in the opener against the Texans and a career-high 173 receiving yards in a Week 3 visit to Denver. However, his stellar 2010 season halted following one of the most frightening concussions in NFL history suffered against the Eagles in Philadelphia. This concussion was the first of a handful of serious injuries that ultimately cut Collie's NFL career short. In this interview, Collie revisits the highs and lows of his time with the Colts, the impact Peyton Manning had on his life, his favorite stories of playing alongside Reggie Wayne, and the special connection he still has with Indianapolis. Collie also dishes on his one season in New England, which coincidentally ended one win short of another Super Bowl trip thanks to Manning's Denver Broncos. This episode also includes a full preview of the Week 4 AFC South clash between the Colts and Texans. Thanks for stopping by!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Colts star Shaquille Leonard drops fiery injury update ahead of Week 4

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has missed the first few weeks of the regular season while recovering from a back injury, and he made clear that he’s going to return on his own terms when he’s ready. Speaking to reporters after Thursday’s practice, Leonard had a lot to say regarding his injury return and his potential debut against the Titans in Week 4, via Zak Keefer.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Irsay challenges Colts fans ahead of Titans visit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Don’t tell Indianapolis Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay that it’s only Week 4 of the regular season. In a series of tweets on Thursday afternoon, Irsay challenged Colts fans to inject their enthusiasm Sunday against the AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans to a noise level like “never before” at Lucas Oil Stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian. Tampa Bay practiced at the Miami Dolphins’ training facility Wednesday and Thursday, when the teams announced the game will be played in its home stadium after assessing damage caused by the storm. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian,” the team said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes addresses incident with Eric Bieniemy

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
KANSAS CITY, MO

