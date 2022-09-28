In this episode, WISH-TV's Charlie Clifford and All Indiana Bets' Petar Hood connect with former Colts and Patriots wide receiver Austin Collie. Collie, who still stands as BYU's all-time leading receiver, burst onto the NFL scene in Indianapolis in 2009. As a rookie, the fourth-round pick helped Peyton Manning and the Colts to a 14-2 regular season. A Super Bowl appearance followed which included two stellar playoff performances from Collie (vs. Bal vs. NYJ). His second season was even more impressive, posting 163 receiving yards in the opener against the Texans and a career-high 173 receiving yards in a Week 3 visit to Denver. However, his stellar 2010 season halted following one of the most frightening concussions in NFL history suffered against the Eagles in Philadelphia. This concussion was the first of a handful of serious injuries that ultimately cut Collie's NFL career short. In this interview, Collie revisits the highs and lows of his time with the Colts, the impact Peyton Manning had on his life, his favorite stories of playing alongside Reggie Wayne, and the special connection he still has with Indianapolis. Collie also dishes on his one season in New England, which coincidentally ended one win short of another Super Bowl trip thanks to Manning's Denver Broncos. This episode also includes a full preview of the Week 4 AFC South clash between the Colts and Texans. Thanks for stopping by!

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO