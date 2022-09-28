Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Giants ride bullpen game to win over Rockies
SAN FRANCISCO -- For a few hours on Wednesday morning, Major League Baseball's website erroneously listed the Giants as having officially been eliminated from the Wild Card race. The Giants long ago gave up any hope of winning one of those spots, but for another day at least, they stayed mathematically alive.
numberfire.com
Wil Myers not in Padres' lineup Thursday night
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is sitting Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Myers is being replaced at first base by Brandon Drury versus Dodgers starter Brusdar Graterol. In 271 plate appearances this season, Myers has a .257 batting average with a .684 OPS, 5...
NBC Sports
Either with Giants or elsewhere, Pederson eager for playoff return
SAN FRANCISCO -- A lot of what happened Tuesday night at Oracle Park fit in with the plan the Giants had going into this season. Logan Webb won his 15th game and Camilo Doval capped a strong night for the bullpen, one that included a very good performance from Tyler Rogers. Joc Pederson hit his 23rd homer and Brandon Crawford led a solid defensive effort. The Giants beat the Rockies 5-2, improving to 7-1 during a late-September stretch that always looked like it would be the softest on their schedule.
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Mike Piazza Sets Home Run Record, James Loney Ties RBI Mark
On Sept. 28, 1997, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Colorado Rockies, 13-9 at Coors Field, but Mike Piazza joined the franchise record books with a two-home run day. Piazza slugged his first home run off John Thomson in the third inning to give him 39 on the season. He came up again in the fifth inning and slugged his second of the day of Thomson, putting him at an even 40 homers for the year.
theScore
Phillies lose 5th straight, move into tie with Brewers for final WC spot
CHICAGO (AP) — The Phillies lost their fifth straight game and dropped into a tie for the National League's final wild card berth as the Chicago Cubs swept the season series from Philadelphia with a 2-0 victory on Thursday. Philadelphia was tied with Milwaukee at 83-72, pending the Brewers'...
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Wins Franchise-Record 107th Game, Take Down Padres in Extras
The Dodgers beat the Padres, 1-0, in 10 innings on Wednesday night, establishing a new franchise record with their 107th win of the season. Alex Vesia gets the win in relief after a scoreless ninth inning, and Tommy Kahnle pitched the bottom of the 10th to become the 12th different Los Angeles pitcher to record a save this season.
numberfire.com
Padres starting Jurickson Profar in left field on Wednesday
San Diego Padres utility-man Jurickson Profar is batting seventh in Wednesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Profar will man left field after Wil Myers was shifted to first base, Brandon Drury was picked as San Diego's designated hitter, and Josh Bell was rested. In a matchup versus left-hander Julio...
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vogt is being replaced at first base by Dermis Garcia versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 183 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .161 batting average with a .551...
numberfire.com
David Fletcher (hand) activated, starting for Angels on Thursday
Los Angeles Angels infielder David Fletcher is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Fletcher had been on the injured list due to a hand contusion, but he's back and ready to rock. On Thursday, he is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin.
dodgerblue.com
Miguel Vargas Named Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player Of The Year By Baseball America
Miguel Vargas was named the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2022 Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Vargas began the year with Triple-A Oklahoma City and represented the organization in the 2022 Futures Game at Dodger Stadium. He was coming off a breakout 2021 campaign that saw him earn Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors.
Saquon Barkley on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Maybe one day we'll be on the same team'
The 2-1 New York Giants head into Week 4's matchup against NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys with a ton of uncertainty at the wide receiver position. Last week, the Giants lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL, meanwhile, the likes of Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golladay have failed to step up. Through three weeks, Richie James, a former seventh-round pick, leads the Giants with 14 receptions and sits behind only Shepard with 146 receiving yards.
NBC Sports
Why signing JaMychal Green was 'critical' for Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before Andre Iguodala officially returned to the Warriors to wrap up his storied career that has lasted nearly two decades, the Warriors' bench going into the 2022-23 NBA season wasn't exactly rife with experience. Including rookies Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Ryan Rollins, that unit consists of one...
Texans OC Pep Hamilton believes RB Dameon Pierce won't fumble in the future
Dameon Pierce was the golden child for Bayou City sports fans. The former Florida running back may have gone in the fourth round to the Houston Texans, but the rookie brought instant burst to a run game that hadn’t been effective since 2019, when Carlos Hyde had the last 1,000-yard campaign for the franchise.
