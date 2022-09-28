Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Seattle at Vancouver
Going into the third preseason game, the focus on systems and chemistry is deepening as training camp progresses. Early in training camp, players are just getting to know one another, how each plays, and the beginnings of the Kraken's team identity. In the first two preseason games, head coach Dave Hakstol just wanted to see "basic structure." But, as time together goes on, there's an increased emphasis on systems for the upcoming season. What to watch for against the Canucks?
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Weegar scores first as a Flame, with Kadri - making Flames debut - nabbing the assist in win over Oilers. It was time for the latest 'new guy' to make his debut Wednesday night. Prized off-season acquisition Nazem Kadri suited up for Calgary in a preseason tilt with the Oilers,...
Dallas Stars Season Goals for 2023
Every team should aspire to become Stanley Cup Champions each season no matter the odds. Each team also should have other goals to set for their year at the beginning of the season. Some teams may consider making the playoffs the ultimate success while others consider losing in the Stanley Cup Final a failure. It’s time to determine what would make a successful season for the Dallas Stars in 2022-2023.
Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade
DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Oilers Biggest Training Camp Battles Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Now that the Edmonton Oilers’ preseason has begun, many players are vying to lock down a roster spot. With the Oilers’ cap so tight, it has made a number of players’ jobs in the NHL less safe. A player who should have been on the opening night roster may very well find himself in the American Hockey League (AHL). There are also a lot of training camp battles including those involving a number of young players and prospects.
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS LEAVES PRESEASON GAME AFTER COYOTES PROSPECT DECKS HIM IN OPEN ICE (VIDEO)
Trevor Zegras left tonight's preseason game against the Arizona Coyotes after prospect Jan Jenik:. If you recall, last season the two sides had an altercation that made headlines when Arizona's Jay Beagle rag-dolled Ducks' star Troy Terry:. Allan Walsh -- Jenik's agent -- was boasting about the hit, too. So...
Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday
Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
atozsports.com
Backup goaltender battle heats up for Nashville Predators
When Predators General Manager David Poile signed former Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen to a 1-year, 1.5 million dollar contract, speculation began about who would fill the backup role vacated by David Rittich. Some felt Connor Ingram deserved the spot, while others felt like Kevin Lankinen, with more NHL experience, was the obvious choice for the job. It was assumed that Yaroslav Askarov would start the season in Milwaukee at the AHL level. However, when Hynes commented that it was an open competition to backup Juuse Saros, suddenly, everyone was in the mix for the spot.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
Jake Virtanen Running Out Of PTO Runway With Oilers
On Wednesday night, Jake Virtanen drew in for his third game of the preseason, playing 15:29 on a team that didn’t have many NHL regulars on the game sheet for Edmonton. This contest against the Calgary Flames was an opportunity to show the Oilers organization that he had the goods to play a depth role for the team and to give GM Ken Holland a reason to seriously look at extending him a contract out of camp. Virtanen essentially blew it.
NHL
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
ESPN
FC Cincinnati earn draw with Sounders, inch closer to playoffs
Brenner scored his 15th goal of the season and sixth in his past three games to help FC Cincinnati close in on their first MLS playoff berth with a 1-1 draw against the host Seattle Sounders on Tuesday night. Brenner's first-half strike was enough for Cincinnati (11-8-13, 46 points) to...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Blue Jackets
The St. Louis Blues will play their first preseason game at Enterprise Center on Thursday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online at Ticketmaster.com. The Blues are 3-0 on the preseason following wins against Arizona, Dallas and Chicago. Players expected to...
Comments / 0