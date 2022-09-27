Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Loudly Backs Cannabis Legalization, But Silently Bans Weed Grinders
Amazon AMZN made headlines last year when it came out in support of ending marijuana prohibition. Now, it seems the company has gotten cold feet. It is reportedly clearing spice grinders, used by some to grind weed flower, from its site ostensibly in keeping with company policy not to sell drug paraphernalia.
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Xi Jinping Tells Japan PM He Attaches 'Great Importance' To Bilateral Ties Amid Rising Tension In Asia-Pacific
China reaffirms bilateral ties with Japan on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations amid rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region. What Happened: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where both the leaders discussed building a strong relationship.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific. What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
Disney Analyst Slashes Profit Estimates To Factor In Content Sales Licensing Guidance, DTC Losses
Needham analyst Laura Martin reiterated a Hold on Walt Disney Co DIS. For 4Q22, although she maintained the DIS revenue estimate at $21.2 billion (up 14% Y/Y), she cut the operating income estimate by 29% to $1.9 billion. The guidance reflects Content Sales Licensing & Other OI guidance of $100...
Malaysia aims to add US flights after safety rating boost
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has upgraded Malaysia’s air safety rating to Category 1, allowing the country’s carriers to expand flights to the United States after a three-year hiatus, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said Saturday. Wee said the move will bolster tourism and economic growth in Malaysia, which opened up from pandemic shutdowns in April. “With the return to Category 1, our airlines can now mount new flights to the U.S. and have code sharing with American carriers. There is no more barrier now,” said Wee, who was in Montreal for an ICAO assembly. “This is good news after the COVID-19 pandemic.” Riad Asmat, CEO of low-cost carrier AirAsia Malaysia, said it was a “very good start.” He said AirAsia, currently the only Malaysian carrier that flies to the United States — from Kuala Lumpur to Honolulu — will seek opportunities to expand in the U.S.
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Under a cloud of belt-tightening, Paris Fashion Week struts on
PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Celebrities and international crowds have descended on the French capital, marking the fashion industry's sweeping return as it rides a post-pandemic spending frenzy.
Hong Kong leader promises revival on China's National Day
Hong Kong's leader has promised to revive its struggling economy following a campaign to crush a pro-democracy movement
'Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Reminisces Dow's Largest Single-Day Fall In 2008: Wonders 'If This Could Be Worse'
‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry has expressed skepticism on the current global economic environment questioning whether it could be worse than the 2008 financial crisis. What Happened: The investor, who made his fortune betting against the housing market in the years leading to 2008, shared a link to a...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Wall Street Mixed; Dow Drops Over 50 Points
U.S. stocks traded mixed this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 50 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.22% to 29,160.17 while the NASDAQ rose 0.13% to 10,751.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.01% to 3,640.75. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real...
Benzinga
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
Hyosung TNC successes in development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. Lighter material than metal and conventional plastic materials, and excellent hydrogen leakage cut-off effect. The perfect substitution in the monopoly market of foreign companies and secure the...
Face It: Bitcoin Regulation Equals Money, CFTC Chair Says
Bitcoin's BTC/USD price may double if the digital currency is traded on a market under Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) regulations. That's according to CFTC chair Rostin Behnam, who supports a regulated structure in the cryptocurrency market. “These incumbent institutions in the crypto space see a massive opportunity for institutional...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Comments / 0