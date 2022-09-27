Read full article on original website
Related
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
msn.com
17 Calm Dog Breeds with Easygoing Personalities
When it comes to calm dog breeds, our list includes low maintenance dogs, lazy dog breeds, and the best apartment dogs. Of course, we didn't forget about large dog breeds that, despite their size, love to plop down and sprawl out across your body like a lap dog. These calm dog breeds might enjoy a game of fetch with kids in the backyard or be more inclined to let someone else fetch something—like their yummy treat. Some dogs don't shed much, while others may need regular brushing, but what they all have in common is a mellow attitude that suits families. We spoke with a veterinarian and two professional dog trainers/behaviorists for recommendations. It's important to note that all dogs are individuals, and training and socialization are essential for families and dogs to live happily ever after.
Shelter’s reliance on rescues leaves dogs kenneled for months, even years
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Alabama pet owner welcomes rare green puppy
All puppies are cute. But a green one? Now that’s really something. A French bulldog owned by an Alabama dog owner recently gave birth to a green puppy. Mark Ruffin, of Helena, the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies, told WBRC the mother dog was supposed to have a C-section but instead gave birth naturally. There were two puppies, and one was green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) - Adoptable Pets - September 8, 2022
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
BBC
Sir Tony Robinson calls on people to adopt rescue dogs
Sir Tony Robinson has encouraged people to adopt dogs rather than buy them, as people give up their pets amid the cost of living crisis. The actor and his wife became patrons of RSPCA Derby after adopting their dog Holly Berry from the charity in 2020. The centre is currently...
topdogtips.com
Best Mixed Breed Dogs for First-Time Owners
Are you thinking about adopting a mixed dog breed? Is this your first time owning a dog as well?. No worries! We’re here to give you a sneak peek at the best mixed breed dogs for first-time owners. Is there anything one should do before adopting? Besides preparation, one...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A French Bulldog Gave Birth to 13 Puppies
A French Bulldog in northern Kentucky did something incredible — she gave birth to 13 puppies. Jamie Walker, the bulldog’s parent, noticed that his dog was a bit larger than most pregnant dogs. When the dog went into labor, however, he was in for a surprise. Walker spoke...
katzenworld.co.uk
Cat Spends 159 Days in RSPCA Care and is Desperate to Find Purrfect Home
Poor Fern hasn’t had much interest from potential adopters. A friendly cat who has spent nearly 160 days in RSPCA care is looking for his forever home but sadly has seen little interest from potential adopters. Fern, a three-year-old, Abyssinian crossbreed with black, silver and tabby cat markings, came...
Reas the Whippet crowned Fastest Dog in America with speedy Winston in close pursuit
Think your pooch is the fastest dog? Watch Fastest Dog in America Reas the Whippet and runner-up Winston reach top speeds. It turns out that the title of ‘Fastest Dog in America’ is one that’s highly coveted, with a number looking to seize the crown. Taking place...
dogster.com
Guide to Dog Obedience Training
Picture being transported to an alien world where nothing makes sense. Similarly, entering your home can be such a confusing, scary place at first for your dog. He doesn’t know our language or our rules until we explain them to him. This is where basic training or puppy training...
akc.org
Training Your Dog For An Emergency: Does Your Dog Know These Skills?
As natural disasters become more common, it’s important to plan ahead in case you and your dog need to someday evacuate your home. One aspect of being prepared for a possible evacuation in the event of a natural disaster involves having things physically ready like making sure your dog is microchipped, preparing “go bags” for your dogs that include proof of vaccinations, dog food, treats, toys, collar/harness and leash, updated ID tags on your dog’s collar, and any medication that your dog needs.
Training Rescue Dogs To Help Farmers with Disabilities
A novel program in the United States is training dogs to help farmers with disabilities, giving them essential aid for their agricultural businesses. P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA stands for Pets Helping Agriculture in Rural Missouri. In 2005, founder Jackie Allenbrand met a man at a farm show with a partially amputated leg. The man told Jackie how his Border Collie helped him herd his cattle. After lots of researching and planning, Allenbrand registered P.H.A.R.M. Dog USA in 2012.
An adorable video of a service dog choosing his own present.
The Screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Twitter by Buitengebieden. Who doesn't like birthday presents? Everyone likes them, right?. Birthday presents are too much of a cute thing. They are the chance we get to make someone's day. We want them to be happy, so we bring them their favorite cake and presents, hoping for a smile.
nypressnews.com
Paws of War pairs puppies rescued from deplorable conditions in Kentucky with veterans and first responders
NESCONSET, N.Y. — Rescued puppies arrived Thursday on Long Island, where they will soon find forever homes helping those who have served our nation. Paws of War pairs rescued dogs with veterans and first responders. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported, the pups were saved from deplorable conditions. FLASHBACK:...
akc.org
The 2022 Fastest Dogs USA Winners
Some of the fastest dogs in the country dashed after the coveted “bunny” lure in a 100-yard Fast CAT dash, in hopes of being named the fastest dog in the country. Fastest Dogs USA was held on September 16 in Kannapolis, North Carolina, at the Atrium Health Ballpark where breeds of all sizes raced across the finish line in the Fast CAT competition.
akc.org
Is Dogs Sniffing Their Social Media? The Importance of Letting Your Dog Sniff
A recent TikTok trend shows owners joking that their dog stopping to sniff is their version of social media, which changes owners’ perspective of allowing their dog to abruptly stop the stroll and actually allow them to “see what’s up.” While sniffing a tree isn’t the same as reading a tweet, sensory walks do offer dogs many benefits without the online pressure of putting your best life on display.
Comments / 0