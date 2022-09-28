Read full article on original website
Police looking for man who shot at detectives, crashed on freeway
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot. The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive […]
eastcountytoday.net
Pleasant Hill Police Catch Escaped Inmate With Drugs and Shaved Keys
The Pleasant Hill Police Department announced that graveyard officers have taken escaped inmate Jorge Garcia-Escamilla into custody. On September 4, Jorge Garcia-Escamillia and Gerardo Ramirez-Vera escaped from the Marsh Creek Detention Facility. Several days later, Ramirez-Vera was caught in Vallejo. According to Pleasant Hill Police, officers found a Suburban going...
eastcountytoday.net
San Pablo Police Arrest Two With Guns and Drugs
The San Pablo Police Department announced Wednesday that after some investigative police work from their Special Investigative Unit, a search warrant was served which resulted in two arrests. Police said the suspects were in possession of rifles, shotguns, pistols, revolvers and drugs. The drugs included marijuana, heroin, meth, and cocaine.
NBC Bay Area
Police Find, Arrest Rape Suspect Who Escaped After Standoff in Pleasant Hill
Authorities in Contra Costa County on Wednesday tracked down and arrested a rape suspect who had barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack store in Pleasant Hill then was thought to have escaped, police said. The suspect was found and arrested inside the store hours after the scene was cleared. Officers...
2 robbed with assault rifle after Portola while waiting for rideshare: SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were robbed while waiting for a ride after the Portola music festival in San Francisco last weekend, the San Francisco Police Department said. Two suspects were arrested for the incident. The robbery happened at 3rd Street and Burke Avenue, according to police. The two suspects used an “AR type […]
San Jose police arrest wanted suspect following standoff at business
SAN JOSE – Police have arrested a man following a three-hour standoff at a business in South San Jose Wednesday evening.Officers were called to a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue around 5 p.m. The suspect, who was wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order, had barricaded himself alone inside the business. He was also believed to be possibly armed.During the standoff, police said special operations officers were assisting and flash bangs were utilized.Around 8:10 p.m., police announced the suspect was taken into custody and would be booked into jail on the warrant and restraining order violation. His name was not released.Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.
Man arrested after standoff with SJPD
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday night after he was involved in a standoff with officers, the department said on Twitter. The suspect barricaded himself in a business on the 5400 block of Snell Avenue. SJPD and special operations officers were called to the address at […]
San Jose police investigate alleged brothels; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police executed two search warrants at alleged brothels Tuesday, according to a press release. The reported brothels are in the 90 block of Bassett Street and the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue. “Detectives conducted the investigation after receiving multiple tips from community members,” the press release states. “It […]
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
Rape suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in East Bay Nordstrom
An over 13-hour long police standoff in Pleasant Hill is winding down after a rape suspect, who barricaded himself inside a Nordstrom Rack, was arrested.
San Jose police raid 2 brothels in residential areas; 1 arrested
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose broke up two brothels this week being operated out of residential areas, the department announced Thursday.The investigation began after police received multiple tips from community members about the brothels. Police said on was located on the 90 block of Bassett St. just north of downtown between Coleman Ave. and N. First Street. The second was operated out of a residence on the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue between Moorpark Avenue and Interstate Highway 280 in West San Jose.Police said the two brothels, about 12 miles apart, are believed to be associated with one...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Taken Into Custody After Police Standoff in San Jose
A suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff with police Wednesday. The suspect was barricaded inside a San Jose business in the 5400 block of Snell Avenue at around 5 p.m. "The suspect may be armed and is wanted for a felony warrant and violating a restraining order,"...
Update: Rape suspect captured hours after standoff ends inside Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack
PLEASANT HILL -- A rape suspect, believing he had outwaited pursuing officers by hiding inside the ceiling of the Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, was arrested by an undercover officer after he emerged from the store Wednesday afternoon.Pleasant Hill police said 26-year-old Joseph Alan Ramos had been booked on several counts including rape, domestic violence and driving a stolen vehicle.Pittsburg police hold the original arrest warrant for Ramos and will assume custody of the suspect. The cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and Ramos began with a Tuesday night high-speed pursuit by Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputies. The suspect then abandoned his...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect flees after trying to stab Muni driver
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are looking for a man who they said ran away after he tried to stab a Muni driver Tuesday morning after the two had some sort of verbal fight on the bus. Police said the driver wasn't injured despite the man swinging an "edged...
Suspected carjacker arrested after victim turns out to be off-duty police officer
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A suspected carjacker is behind bars after his victim turned out to be an off-duty San Francisco police officer.It happened Tuesday near San Francisco State University just before 11 a.m., in the 500 block of John Muir Drive near Lake Merced Boulevard, according to police.. A man described as a 22-year-old male approached the off-duty officer. When the officer identified himself and tried to detain him, the suspect fled into a building. The officer took chase and found the suspect hiding on a balcony. Police said the officer arrested the suspect without incident and thanked San Francisco State University police for their assistance.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect in Attempted 7-Eleven Robbery Allegedly Shot at San Leandro Police
Officers responding to a report of an attempted armed robbery in San Leandro early Monday morning were allegedly shot at by the suspect, the police department said. San Leandro Police responded around 3:45 a.m. to an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 333 E. 14th St. Victims stated...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old son hit by car crashing into Trader Joe's
HAYWARD, Calif. - An East Bay father and his young son are recovering after being hit by a car while shopping inside Trader Joe's. Oz Ledesma told KTVU how the crash has impacted him and his family. He is waiting to see if he'll need knee surgery and his 5-year-old...
Rape suspect arrested in standoff at Nordstrom Rack identified
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A rape suspect has been arrested and identified after a standoff in a Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack, KRON4 News confirmed shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect has been identified as Joseph Alan Ramos, 26, of Concord. Police had said earlier he likely escaped from the Nordstrom Rack in […]
Man tries to steal car from off-duty SFPD officer: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect. KRON On is streaming news live now The suspect, a 22-year-old […]
Sonoma County deputies arrest driver for running red light, find guns and ski masks
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF/BCN) – Sonoma County sheriff's deputies arrested a convicted felon after he ran a red light, and discovered unregistered guns and some ski masks in his possession Sunday night in Santa Rosa. A deputy was patrolling south Santa Rosa around 11 p.m. when saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues. He pulled over the driver, later identified as 47-year-old Cesar Garcia of Santa Rosa, according to a sheriff's department statement. A dispatch check said Garcia was on pretrial release, which included terms for search and seizure and not to possess...
