Driver Education Now Offered at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
DAR Chapter Celebrates Constitution Day in Easton, PALauren JessopEaston, PA
esuwarriors.com
Volleyball Sweeps Bloomsburg, 3-0
BLOOMSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team recorded a sweep of Bloomsburg on Friday night, defeating the Huskies 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 inside Nelson Field House. The Warriors go to 9-8 overall, 3-1 in the conference and 7-0 all-time against the Huskies, who fall to 3-14 on the season...
Hutchison’s return sparks Easton football in mercy-rule win at P.M. East
There was a plethora of positives to take from the Easton Area High School football team’s performance on Friday night. Not the least of which was the return of senior captain Aidan Hutchison, who hadn’t played since the Red Rovers’ season opener due to injury. With the...
esuwarriors.com
Schooley’s Header Lifts Warriors Past #13 Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- After 64 minutes of scoreless action, East Stroudsburg University women's soccer sophomore Natalie Schooley was able to head in the eventual game-winning goal off a corner kick to lift the East Stroudsburg University women' soccer team to a 1-0 victory over No. 13 Bloomsburg on Wednesday evening inside in Steph Pettit Stadium.
esuwarriors.com
Men’s Cross Country Competes at Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM – Racing for the first time in two weeks, the East Stroudsburg University men's cross country team notched a 42nd place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday afternoon at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Running in the competitive men's college brown 8k race,...
Nazareth, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The East Stroudsburg North High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
Times News
Tamaqua inducts five new members in Hall of Fame
Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
esuwarriors.com
Martin Paces Women’s Cross Country at Paul Short Run
BETHLEHEM – The East Stroudsburg University women's cross country team returned to competition on Friday afternoon with a 30th place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Competing in the women's college white 6k race, the Warriors were paced by freshman...
Penn State commit London Montgomery drawing hope from Nick Singleton while rehabbing ACL
London Montgomery heard the dreaded pop. Four weeks ago, Montgomery — a four-star running back commit in Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class and one of the top prospects in Pennsylvania — was playing defense in a scrimmage. On his last snap in Scranton Prep’s final tune-up before its opener, Montgomery went up to defend a pass and fell awkwardly.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #6
Lehighton - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe - 42 Tamaqua - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Palmerton - 53 Pine Grove - 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area - 34 Marian Catholic - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley - 48 Shenandoah Valley - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Williams Valley - 48 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua - 35.
wlvr.org
IronPigs one step closer to affording stadium improvements
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The IronPigs minor league baseball team is one small step closer to cementing its cleats into the turf at Coca-Cola Park, as Lehigh County’s Board of Commissioners are prepared to deliver the team $3 million toward needed stadium upgrades. On Wednesday night, commissioners gave the...
Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
worldatlas.com
5 Cozy and Cute Small Towns You Must Visit in the Poconos
Tucked away in the upland of the Alleghany Plateau is a mystical place bound by geography, geology, heritage, and above all, culture. “Pokawachne” as the Musnee used to call it, meaning “creek between two hills,” is better known as the Poconos. It's a surreal region of mountains, crystal clear streams, and dense forests encompassing Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
lvpnews.com
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
scranton.edu
Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L
Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
uncoveringpa.com
The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA
I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
Schuylkill fire company starts new tradition with carnival
LLEWELLYN, Pa. — Rides cover the grounds of the Good Intent Hose Fire Company as they are set to start its inaugural Fireman's Carnival. Firefighter Jim Pothering, who has been a part of the fire company for 64 years, says fundraisers like this are crucial to keeping the station alive.
PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure
JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
One hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Moosic
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County. According to state police, the driver of a motorcycle struck a guide rail along Route 502 in Spring Brook Township around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. Route 502 was closed for several hours...
