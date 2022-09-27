ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

esuwarriors.com

Volleyball Sweeps Bloomsburg, 3-0

BLOOMSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University volleyball team recorded a sweep of Bloomsburg on Friday night, defeating the Huskies 25-23, 25-23, 25-17 inside Nelson Field House. The Warriors go to 9-8 overall, 3-1 in the conference and 7-0 all-time against the Huskies, who fall to 3-14 on the season...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Schooley’s Header Lifts Warriors Past #13 Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- After 64 minutes of scoreless action, East Stroudsburg University women's soccer sophomore Natalie Schooley was able to head in the eventual game-winning goal off a corner kick to lift the East Stroudsburg University women' soccer team to a 1-0 victory over No. 13 Bloomsburg on Wednesday evening inside in Steph Pettit Stadium.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Men’s Cross Country Competes at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM – Racing for the first time in two weeks, the East Stroudsburg University men's cross country team notched a 42nd place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run on Friday afternoon at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Running in the competitive men's college brown 8k race,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
High School Football PRO

Nazareth, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The East Stroudsburg North High School football team will have a game with Nazareth Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
NAZARETH, PA
Times News

Tamaqua inducts five new members in Hall of Fame

Tamaqua Area High School inducted five new members into its Athletic Hall of Fame last Friday before the Blue Raiders’ football game against Salisbury. Those honored, from left, include Joe Berezwick, Eric Lech, Tanner McHugh, Dr/ Margaret Benny Kimeck and Aaron Frantz. This was the 26th annual induction ceremony. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
esuwarriors.com

Martin Paces Women’s Cross Country at Paul Short Run

BETHLEHEM – The East Stroudsburg University women's cross country team returned to competition on Friday afternoon with a 30th place finish at Lehigh's 48th annual Paul Short Run at the Goodman Campus Cross Country Course. Competing in the women's college white 6k race, the Warriors were paced by freshman...
BETHLEHEM, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #6

Lehighton - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Thorpe - 42 Tamaqua - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Palmerton - 53 Pine Grove - 28 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area - 34 Marian Catholic - 18 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley - 48 Shenandoah Valley - 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Williams Valley - 48 Nativity BVM - 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Catasauqua - 35.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
wlvr.org

IronPigs one step closer to affording stadium improvements

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The IronPigs minor league baseball team is one small step closer to cementing its cleats into the turf at Coca-Cola Park, as Lehigh County’s Board of Commissioners are prepared to deliver the team $3 million toward needed stadium upgrades. On Wednesday night, commissioners gave the...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fairgoers miss kielbasi vendors after early morning fire

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Vendors spend months preparing for the fair season, and the Bloomsburg Fair is a big one. There is a lot of behind-the-scenes work. For the family that owns Glen Lyon Bros Kielbasi in Nanticoke, it means cooking at 2:30 in the morning to get ready for the day. But on this day, smoke and flames heavily damaged the business in Luzerne County.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
worldatlas.com

5 Cozy and Cute Small Towns You Must Visit in the Poconos

Tucked away in the upland of the Alleghany Plateau is a mystical place bound by geography, geology, heritage, and above all, culture. “Pokawachne” as the Musnee used to call it, meaning “creek between two hills,” is better known as the Poconos. It's a surreal region of mountains, crystal clear streams, and dense forests encompassing Pennsylvania, Newark, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
STROUDSBURG, PA
lvpnews.com

Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies

A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
ALLENTOWN, PA
scranton.edu

Stephanie DeNaples, MS, OTR/L

Stephanie DeNaples MS, OTR/L, was named faculty specialist in the Occupational Therapy Department. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton's Master's of Occupational Therapy program. She is currently enrolled at Rocky Mountain University of Health Profession's Post Professional Doctorate of Occupational Therapy specializing in Wellness and Coaching. She is a licensed and currently practicing occupational therapist specializing in pediatric therapy. She has practiced occupational therapy in many settings including outpatient hand therapy, acute care and early intervention. She most recently served as the occupational therapist for the Dunmore School District. She also works with Neighborworks NEPA assisting with aging in place home evaluations for seniors in Lackawanna County.
SCRANTON, PA
uncoveringpa.com

The 21 Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, PA

I’ve visited hundreds of amazing small towns in Pennsylvania, but few are as charming as Jim Thorpe, PA. Jim Thorpe, PA is located in Carbon County in the Poconos region of the state. It was originally known as Mauch Chunk and was one of the first coal boom towns in the United States. However, in 1954, the town changed its name to Jim Thorpe to honor the great athlete of the same name who is now buried on the edge of town.
JIM THORPE, PA
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

PennDOT announces Jessup Township road closure

JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be a road closure on State Road 3029 starting Monday. PennDOT says the project is happening approximately one mile north of State Route 706 in Fairdale. PennDOT recommends the following detour: Head southeast on North Road toward Forest Lake […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

