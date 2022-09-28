Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Q&A with City Council Candidate Betsy Smegal Andersen
Betsy Smegal Andersen is one of six candidates vying for three seats on the City Council. She is currently serving her first elected term on the City Council, after having been appointed to fill a vacated council seat in 2017. This is her second time running for public office. What...
piedmontexedra.com
Q&A with City Council Candidate Bridget Harris
Bridget Harris is one of six candidates vying for three seats on the City Council. This is her first time running for public office. What is your age and how long have you lived in Piedmont?. I have lived in Piedmont since 1986. (Editor’s note: We believe the age of...
piedmontexedra.com
Letter to the Editor | Three candidates stand out in City Council race
As I consider my remaining two years on Piedmont’s City Council, I am grateful to the candidates who have stepped up to lead our community forward. To me the choice for City Council on November 8 is clear: Betsy Smegal Andersen, Jen Long, and Tom Ramsey. First, I have...
piedmontexedra.com
Q&A with City Council Candidate Jen Long
Long is one of six candidates vying for three seats on the City Council. She has served on City Council since February of this year when she was appointed to fill a vacated council seat. This is her first time running for public office. What is your age and how...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont football won’t play homecoming game
Piedmont High School’s football team will not host its homecoming game on September 30 against De Anza. The decision was made on September 27 after injuries left just 13 players at practice the day before. “It sucks,” sophomore quarterback Markos Lagios said. “I’m just looking forward to it every...
piedmontexedra.com
Photos | Coffee, Cops, and Car Show 2022
How successful has the Piedmont Police Department’s annual Coffee, Cops, and Car Show become? Over 100 cool cars were registered to participate in Saturday’s event, according to Officer Tyler Pettit, transforming downtown Piedmont into a car-lover’s delight for several hours. The event was started in 2018 by retired Sergeant Steve DeWarns and has just about tripled in size since that time.
piedmontexedra.com
The Blotter | Woman arrested after refusing to get out of car
On September 17 a woman was arrested and charged with DUI and resisting arrest after refusing to exit her vehicle for over five minutes. Piedmont’s Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) system reported a hit on a blue 2002 Jeep Liberty SUV at Ronada Avenue and Parkside Drive. The driver was described as an Asian female in a black shirt. A Piedmont Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop.
