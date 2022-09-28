ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

MLB

Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox

CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
Brewers host the Cardinals to open 2-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (89-65, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-71, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-13, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 144 strikeouts); Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -111, Brewers -109; over/under is 8...
numberfire.com

Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Quiroz will take a seat versus the Phillies' southpaw after starting the last five games. Christopher Morel will move to second base and bat ninth while Nelson Velazquez starts in center field and hits eighth.
MLB

'This is what we play for': Cards clinch NL Central title

MILWAUKEE -- The National League Central title clinched, plastic covering the dressing stalls and champagne and beer bottles already in the hands of the victors, the Cardinals couldn’t truly begin their celebration until Albert Pujols gave his blessing late Tuesday night. Pujols, he of the 700 home runs, two...
MLB

It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division

MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
Yankees clinch AL East title: 'This is step one'

TORONTO -- With his dripping ballcap turned backward, Aaron Judge beamed and popped the cork of another bubbly bottle in Rogers Centre’s visiting clubhouse, dousing his teammates with reckless abandon. The Yankees' star appeared as though he’d gone for a fully clothed swim, sporting a soaked T-shirt that declared in bold white letters: “The East is Ours.”
MLB

With 7 games left, Mets drop sole possession of first place

NEW YORK -- One hundred and seventy-three days have passed since the start of the regular season. Entering Tuesday, the Mets had spent 170 of them in sole possession of first place in the National League East. They dipped into second for a single day in April, then another in early September.
MLB

Acuña's two homers lift Braves to NL East tie

WASHINGTON -- With their biggest series of the season just on the horizon, the Braves don’t need to worry any longer about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s health. Their superstar leadoff hitter is just fine, and clicking at the plate again at just the right time. Atlanta leaned on...
MLB

Thomas carving role in Nats' future with improved defense

WASHINGTON -- This time last year, Lane Thomas was establishing himself in the Nationals’ lineup by earning everyday playing time in center field after being acquired from the Cardinals. In the final weeks of this season, he has been showing his defensive versatility by demonstrating improvements in the opposite corner in right.
MLB

Keller's idea of a down night: 5 innings, 1 run

PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Keller was off on Tuesday. He felt that his stuff was all over the place and wasn’t crisp. Manager Derek Shelton described Keller’s outing as “the least sharp we’ve seen him in three months.”. In the not-so-distant past, an off night for Keller...
MLB

Blue Jays close in on WC spot despite East loss

TORONTO -- While the champagne sprayed across the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays were forced to watch as the Yankees were crowned winners of a division they once thought could be theirs. A Wild Card Series has long been Toronto’s reality, though, and even coming...
MLB

Helsley hits 104.2 mph for fastest pitch of '22

MILWAUKEE -- For the third time, Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch of the MLB season by firing a 104.2 mph fastball to Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Coincidentally, MLB’s slowest pitch of the season by a non-position player -- a...
MLB

Greene primed for 2023 after 3 strong starts

PITTSBURGH -- As Hunter Greene recovered from a right shoulder strain that landed him on the IL for more than a month, he had more on his mind than just the return date. “I worked my butt off when I was [rehabbing], making sure that I wasn’t just healthy coming back, but I was going to be a new pitcher,” he said.
Wheeler quickly returning to form for Phils' homestretch

CHICAGO -- Back in late August, the Phillies made the decision to place Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, a move that the 32-year-old thought was best. Wheeler’s main goal was to finish the season strong while having his best stuff. After returning from...
MLB

Santander makes HR history on monster tear

BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
MLB

King clutch: Alfaro's 5th(!) walk-off pushes Padres closer to WC clinch

SAN DIEGO – This time, Jorge Alfaro didn’t even have to swing. The Padres’ walk-off king simply watched Craig Kimbrel’s 3-2 fastball tail several inches off the outside corner of the plate. He turned to the home dugout in stunned disbelief. Sure, Alfaro had already set a franchise record with four walk-off plate appearances in a single season. But, well, the “walking” part is not exactly Alfaro’s specialty.
MLB

Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game

SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
