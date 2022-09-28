ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Yardbarker

Former Power Hitter Dominating In Red Sox System As Hard-Throwing Reliever

Do the Boston Red Sox have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands?. Absolutely not, but prospect Michael Gettys still provided one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2022 minor league season. The 26-year-old was previously most known for his 2019 season with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas (San...
MLB

Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox

CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
NESN

Red Sox Notes: What Alex Cora Has Enjoyed From Triston Casas’ Game

It was an unconventional game Tuesday night, but the most important thing for the Red Sox was a victory. Boston beat the Orioles, 13-9, at Fenway Park in a game that featured 26 hits and eight combined walks from the Baltimore pitching staff. Tuesday’s game also featured five total home runs. Triston Casas hit the Red Sox’s lone homer of the night, but it was one that showed the power the team’s No. 2 prospect is capable of.
NESN

Check Out This Insane Web Gem From Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández

In a hectic game highlighted by offense, the Red Sox provided an impressive defensive play to hang on to their lead. In the top of the fifth inning, Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson hit a ball that appeared to sneak through Boston’s shift. But Kiké Hernández slid to collect the ball and showed off his arm strength with a toss while on the ground to first base to get the out.
Yardbarker

Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?. The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.
MLB

Santander makes HR history on monster tear

BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
MLB

Blue Jays close in on WC spot despite East loss

TORONTO -- While the champagne sprayed across the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays were forced to watch as the Yankees were crowned winners of a division they once thought could be theirs. A Wild Card Series has long been Toronto’s reality, though, and even coming...
MLB

Ray after shutout loss: 'Got to play our brand of baseball'

SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray has been on good teams before, and bad ones, too. He’s been in down-to-the-wire pennant chases and also labored through the dog days with nothing to play for but pride. He’s been in young clubhouses and others full of veterans. But he’s never quite...
MLB

Kemp makes jaw-dropping catch, even by his standards

ANAHEIM -- If Tony Kemp is playing second base, at the very least you can expect some solid defense. Oftentimes -- like in the eighth inning of the A’s 4-3 loss at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night -- you might see something unforgettable. This time, it was a running...
MLB

Bumgarner OK with not pitching rest of 2022

HOUSTON -- The final road trip of the season for the D-backs didn't start off the way they wanted as they fell, 10-2, to the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Astros hit five home runs, including two by Jose Altuve, and the D-backs never were able to get anything going offensively.
MLB

It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division

MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
MLB

Helsley hits 104.2 mph for fastest pitch of '22

MILWAUKEE -- For the third time, Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch of the MLB season by firing a 104.2 mph fastball to Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Coincidentally, MLB’s slowest pitch of the season by a non-position player -- a...
MLB

Castro shows off with tying, walk-off hits

DETROIT -- The last time the Tigers overcame a three-run deficit to win, Javier Báez powered an Opening Day comeback victory with a walk-off hit off the center-field wall. On Tuesday night, Harold Castro accomplished the same by depositing a flare into center, just as he has done countless times.
MLB

Power barrage lowers Astros' home-field magic number to 1

HOUSTON – With a week remaining in the regular season, the Astros still have a tad bit more work to do before they can begin looking ahead to the postseason. Houston played like a team that still has something to chase Tuesday night, bashing five homers en route to a 10-2 win over the D-backs at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Blue Jays concede playoff destiny to Orioles

TORONTO -- With a chance to clinch a postseason spot right in front of them, the Blue Jays instead spent another night watching the Yankees celebrate. Wednesday’s loss featured fewer champagne corks popping across the field, but Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run made all the difference, tying the great Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League history and handing the Blue Jays an 8-3 loss at Rogers Centre.
MLB

Family watching, 'grateful' O'Hoppe stars in debut

ANAHEIM -- As the Angels explained it before Tuesday’s series opener against the A’s, top catching prospect Logan O'Hoppe was being brought up to get a taste of what it’s like to be in the Majors -- but only as part of the taxi squad. But after...
MLB

