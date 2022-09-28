Read full article on original website
Related
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
No need for Jake Odorizzi to be part of Braves playoff roster
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about how Jake Odorizzi does not need to be on the Atlanta Braves playoff roster after another tough outing - this one against the Washington Nationals.
MLB
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
Judge 4 walks, still at 60 HR; Yankees win AL East, top Jays
Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris' American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLB
Ray after shutout loss: 'Got to play our brand of baseball'
SEATTLE -- Robbie Ray has been on good teams before, and bad ones, too. He’s been in down-to-the-wire pennant chases and also labored through the dog days with nothing to play for but pride. He’s been in young clubhouses and others full of veterans. But he’s never quite...
MLB
Rays' magic number at 3 after Ramírez's clutch double
CLEVELAND -- On Tuesday night, the Rays started a regular-season-ending road trip that could ultimately see them coming back to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in the American League Wild Card Series. If Tampa Bay does end up heading to Progressive Field for the postseason, the Rays spent the...
MLB
Helsley hits 104.2 mph for fastest pitch of '22
MILWAUKEE -- For the third time, Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch of the MLB season by firing a 104.2 mph fastball to Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Coincidentally, MLB’s slowest pitch of the season by a non-position player -- a...
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
With NL Central clinched, what's next? Cards postseason FAQ
MILWAUKEE -- Not only did the Cardinals lock up the NL Central title Tuesday night, but they did it in Milwaukee right in front of the rival Brewers -- winners of the division last season. As the NL’s No. 3 seed, the Cardinals will now use their remaining games --...
MLB
It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division
MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
MLB
Santander makes HR history on monster tear
BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
MLB
'Vintage' Greinke shines with 7 scoreless vs. Tigers
DETROIT -- The last time Zack Greinke went seven innings without allowing an earned run as a Royal, he was 26. It was April 27, 2010. B.o.B's “Nothin’ On You” was No. 1 on the charts. Excitement was building for “Iron Man 2” and “Shrek Forever After,” due out the following month. Trey Hillman was the Royals' manager, and a promising young talent named Billy Butler was playing first base.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Casas dazzles with oppo pop, 2 slides on 1 play
BOSTON -- The latest opposite-field rocket by Triston Casas -- which was seared off his bat at 110.5 mph, reached a height of 75 feet and traveled a projected distance of 421 feet per Statcast -- was a sight to see for those who gathered at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.
MLB
Not 1, not 2 ... Marlins' Bleier called for 3 balks in same AB
NEW YORK -- The Marlins were the spoilers on Monday night at Citi Field by defeating the Mets, 6-4. But the victory, which dropped the Mets into a tie for first place in the National League East, took a backseat to what happened in the eighth inning. Marlins reliever Richard...
MLB
Castro shows off with tying, walk-off hits
DETROIT -- The last time the Tigers overcame a three-run deficit to win, Javier Báez powered an Opening Day comeback victory with a walk-off hit off the center-field wall. On Tuesday night, Harold Castro accomplished the same by depositing a flare into center, just as he has done countless times.
MLB
Blue Jays concede playoff destiny to Orioles
TORONTO -- With a chance to clinch a postseason spot right in front of them, the Blue Jays instead spent another night watching the Yankees celebrate. Wednesday’s loss featured fewer champagne corks popping across the field, but Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run made all the difference, tying the great Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League history and handing the Blue Jays an 8-3 loss at Rogers Centre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
MLB
Kemp makes jaw-dropping catch, even by his standards
ANAHEIM -- If Tony Kemp is playing second base, at the very least you can expect some solid defense. Oftentimes -- like in the eighth inning of the A’s 4-3 loss at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night -- you might see something unforgettable. This time, it was a running...
MLB
Phils' grip on WC spot tenuous after 4th straight loss
CHICAGO -- Following Tuesday’s loss, Bryce Harper acknowledged that the Phillies needed to play better down the stretch. They still controlled their own destiny despite having lost eight of their last 11 games. The Phils, however, continued their recent struggles with a 4-2 loss against the Cubs on Wednesday...
MLB
61! Judge ties Maris for all-time AL HR record
TORONTO -- Two slugging right fielders taking their swings in Yankees uniforms 61 years apart, one assigned No. 9 and the other sporting a super-sized No. 99. Roger Maris and Aaron Judge are forever linked as legends of this storied franchise, now the only men in its history to hit 61 home runs in a single season.
Comments / 0