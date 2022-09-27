ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Julian Lennon: ‘A very famous tennis player once said to me: “You’ll never amount to anything”’

Born in Liverpool, Julian Lennon, 59, was the inspiration for the Beatles song Hey Jude, which was written after his parents, John and Cynthia Lennon, separated. In 1984 Lennon made his own debut as a singer-songwriter with the album Valotte, and in 1985 he was nominated for the best new artist Grammy award. He releases his seventh album, Jude, on 9 September. His children’s books include the Touch the Earth trilogy, and last year he received a World Literacy award. He lives in Monaco.
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
