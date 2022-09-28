Read full article on original website
Derek Jeter’s perfect 1-word reaction to Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris’ AL record
Derek Jeter is still relatively new to social media, but his Twitter account came into the picture just in time for him to virtually enjoy the discussions about the barrage of home runs New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is having in the 2022 MLB season. Jeter even had the perfect reaction to Judge finally tying the record of another Yankees great Wednesday night at Rogers Centre in Canada.
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris' AL record
TORONTO — (AP) — Aaron Judge had gone seven games since his last home run, 34 plate appearances of fans quieting to a hush and snapping photos with every pitch. Then with the score tied in the seventh inning on Wednesday night, he drove a 94.5 mph belt-high sinker to left, a no doubt rocket. He had tied Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, what many fans consider baseball’s “clean” standard for the sport.
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
Roger Maris Jr. To Keep Following Yankees Until Aaron Judge Hits 62nd Homer
Roger Maris Jr. has been going to Yankee games for over a week. He'll keep going until Aaron Judge eclipses his dad's home run total.
Royals Review
Royals have worst non-pandemic home game attendance since 1975
Baseball returned this year with no more pandemic-related restrictions for fans, but they didn’t exactly return in droves to the K. Not counting the last two seasons where attendance was restricted due to social distancing, the Royals had their worst per-game attendance since 1975, averaging just 15,773 fans per game for the year. With the home schedule now completed, the Royals drew a total of 1,277,644 fans, marking a 10 percent increase from 2021, when attendance was restricted in April, but down 13.6 percent from 2019, the last unrestricted year.
Aaron Judge ties Roger Maris’ home run record with 61st blast of season
Aaron Judge has done the unthinkable. He has tied Roger Maris with 61 home runs in the regular season. That is the most in American League history. The only baseball players who have ever hit more in a single season are Barry Bonds (73), Mark McGwire (70) and Sammy Sosa (66). But we all know how that happened during baseball’s steroid era.
Yankees: Roger Maris Jr. takes shot at Barry Bonds amid Aaron Judge’s record chase
The day finally came. On Wednesday night, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying him with Roger Maris for most in franchise history over a single season. That is also the American League record. With one more home run, Judge would get both records...
61! Judge ties Maris for all-time AL HR record
TORONTO -- Two slugging right fielders taking their swings in Yankees uniforms 61 years apart, one assigned No. 9 and the other sporting a super-sized No. 99. Roger Maris and Aaron Judge are forever linked as legends of this storied franchise, now the only men in its history to hit 61 home runs in a single season.
Santander makes HR history on monster tear
BOSTON -- If there was one way to describe his performance over the past four games, what word would Anthony Santander use?. And the numbers agree. Since Saturday, Santander is hitting .400/.400/1.350 with a double, nine RBIs and six homers -- including two at Fenway Park in the Orioles’ 13-9 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Santander’s two blasts were part of four-homer night for Baltimore, after the O’s smashed five in Monday’s series opener.
Arraez a Triple threat for AL batting title?
MINNEAPOLIS -- As the 2022 regular season draws to a close, baseball fans everywhere have watched Aaron Judge with bated breath, fixated on his home run total as he inched closer and closer to the American League record of 61 set by Roger Maris -- and ultimately matched that mark with a seventh-inning blast in Toronto on Wednesday night.
Toronto's closer secures HR ball for Judge
TORONTO -- When the Blue Jays need a closer, they call on Jordan Romano. That’s why when Aaron Judge’s 61st home run ball landed in the home team’s bullpen at Rogers Centre, Romano was the one to deliver it to the Yankees’ side. Bullpen coach Matt...
Kemp makes jaw-dropping catch, even by his standards
ANAHEIM -- If Tony Kemp is playing second base, at the very least you can expect some solid defense. Oftentimes -- like in the eighth inning of the A’s 4-3 loss at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night -- you might see something unforgettable. This time, it was a running...
Blue Jays concede playoff destiny to Orioles
TORONTO -- With a chance to clinch a postseason spot right in front of them, the Blue Jays instead spent another night watching the Yankees celebrate. Wednesday’s loss featured fewer champagne corks popping across the field, but Aaron Judge’s historic 61st home run made all the difference, tying the great Roger Maris for the most home runs in a single season in American League history and handing the Blue Jays an 8-3 loss at Rogers Centre.
Cardinals' farm system success continues to propel team into relevancy
The Cardinals have been among the sport’s most consistently successful clubs in recent years, finishing above .500 each season since 2008. Among the reasons for those perennially strong results: the team’s knack for developing players from the middle tier of the farm system into successful major leaguers. That...
What's it like to give up a historic HR? Let this Blue Jay tell it
TORONTO -- With Aaron Judge chasing history in Toronto this week, Blue Jays pitchers have said they hoped to avoid being the answer to a trivia question. When Judge launched his 61st home run to left field in the seventh inning of Toronto’s 8-3 loss on Wednesday, though, he made Tim Mayza that answer.
Robert knows being shut down was 'best decision'
MINNEAPOLIS -- Luis Robert tried to play through the pain in his left hand/wrist. The White Sox center fielder still would like to be out there with his teammates for these final seven regular-season games, despite the preseason American League Central favorites having lost eight straight following an 8-4 setback to the Twins on Wednesday night at Target Field.
Double-A Somerset crowned by Martian's power, no-hitter
It's truly the Yankees Universe right now. On the same night that the baseball world was mesmerized by Aaron Judge's 61st home run in Toronto, a pair of Yankees top prospects were making history in New Jersey. Jasson Domínguez and Randy Vasquez put forth the best performances of their careers...
Judge gives ball to mom, gets gift from ump
TORONTO -- At some point in the very near future, Aaron Judge will offer mementos from his record-tying 61st home run to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Perhaps the Yankees star will ship his helmet, bat or uniform to the storied Cooperstown, N.Y., museum; he hasn’t quite decided on that yet.
Magic number dwindles after pregame 'show and go'
SEATTLE -- As the clock stretched deep into the afternoon on Wednesday, T-Mobile Park was eerily inaudible. There was no batting bubble over home plate for early BP. The roof was pulled over to halt fall’s first rain, and as such, the grounds crew had already completed its duties. The first players to emerge did so from the visiting clubhouse and not until later.
