MLB
Why talent wasn’t enough for White Sox
CHICAGO -- I was wrong. Those three words are easy for me to write because I rarely, if ever, make a mistake. (Pause for those who know me to stop laughing. Or those who don’t know me. Or those who will know me.) But in my Newsletter from Sept....
MLB
Blue Jays close in on WC spot despite East loss
TORONTO -- While the champagne sprayed across the field at Rogers Centre on Tuesday night, the Blue Jays were forced to watch as the Yankees were crowned winners of a division they once thought could be theirs. A Wild Card Series has long been Toronto’s reality, though, and even coming...
MLB・
MLB
Thomas carving role in Nats' future with improved defense
WASHINGTON -- This time last year, Lane Thomas was establishing himself in the Nationals’ lineup by earning everyday playing time in center field after being acquired from the Cardinals. In the final weeks of this season, he has been showing his defensive versatility by demonstrating improvements in the opposite corner in right.
MLB
Rays' magic number at 3 after Ramírez's clutch double
CLEVELAND -- On Tuesday night, the Rays started a regular-season-ending road trip that could ultimately see them coming back to Cleveland to take on the Guardians in the American League Wild Card Series. If Tampa Bay does end up heading to Progressive Field for the postseason, the Rays spent the...
MLB
Wheeler quickly returning to form for Phils' homestretch
CHICAGO -- Back in late August, the Phillies made the decision to place Zack Wheeler on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, a move that the 32-year-old thought was best. Wheeler’s main goal was to finish the season strong while having his best stuff. After returning from...
MLB
It's Wild Card or bust for Brewers as Cards clinch division
MILWAUKEE -- After winning seven of eight coming out of the All-Star break, the Brewers went to bed in Boston on July 30 atop the National League Central with a four-game lead over the second-place Cardinals and 61 games to go. It was a good spot. Almost two months later,...
MLB
Helsley hits 104.2 mph for fastest pitch of '22
MILWAUKEE -- For the third time, Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley threw the fastest pitch of the MLB season by firing a 104.2 mph fastball to Brewers slugger Rowdy Tellez on Tuesday night at American Family Field. Coincidentally, MLB’s slowest pitch of the season by a non-position player -- a...
MLB
Jung accounts for all 5 of Texas' runs in 2-HR game
SEATTLE -- The Rangers are playing out this year’s schedule with an eye on next season, and Josh Jung is going to be a big part of whatever happens in 2023. Jung apparently doesn’t feel like waiting until next spring to make a statement, however. The rookie third baseman accounted for all of Texas' offense Tuesday night in a 5-0 win over the Mariners. It was the first win in Rangers history in which a single player posted five or more RBIs to account for all of the club's runs.
MLB
Bumgarner OK with not pitching rest of 2022
HOUSTON -- The final road trip of the season for the D-backs didn't start off the way they wanted as they fell, 10-2, to the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The Astros hit five home runs, including two by Jose Altuve, and the D-backs never were able to get anything going offensively.
MLB
Acuña's two homers lift Braves to NL East tie
WASHINGTON -- With their biggest series of the season just on the horizon, the Braves don’t need to worry any longer about Ronald Acuña Jr.’s health. Their superstar leadoff hitter is just fine, and clicking at the plate again at just the right time. Atlanta leaned on...
MLB
Kemp makes jaw-dropping catch, even by his standards
ANAHEIM -- If Tony Kemp is playing second base, at the very least you can expect some solid defense. Oftentimes -- like in the eighth inning of the A’s 4-3 loss at Angel Stadium on Tuesday night -- you might see something unforgettable. This time, it was a running...
MLB・
MLB
Castro shows off with tying, walk-off hits
DETROIT -- The last time the Tigers overcame a three-run deficit to win, Javier Báez powered an Opening Day comeback victory with a walk-off hit off the center-field wall. On Tuesday night, Harold Castro accomplished the same by depositing a flare into center, just as he has done countless times.
MLB
Power barrage lowers Astros' home-field magic number to 1
HOUSTON – With a week remaining in the regular season, the Astros still have a tad bit more work to do before they can begin looking ahead to the postseason. Houston played like a team that still has something to chase Tuesday night, bashing five homers en route to a 10-2 win over the D-backs at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
'Vintage' Greinke shines with 7 scoreless vs. Tigers
DETROIT -- The last time Zack Greinke went seven innings without allowing an earned run as a Royal, he was 26. It was April 27, 2010. B.o.B's “Nothin’ On You” was No. 1 on the charts. Excitement was building for “Iron Man 2” and “Shrek Forever After,” due out the following month. Trey Hillman was the Royals' manager, and a promising young talent named Billy Butler was playing first base.
MLB
King clutch: Alfaro's 5th(!) walk-off pushes Padres closer to WC clinch
SAN DIEGO – This time, Jorge Alfaro didn’t even have to swing. The Padres’ walk-off king simply watched Craig Kimbrel’s 3-2 fastball tail several inches off the outside corner of the plate. He turned to the home dugout in stunned disbelief. Sure, Alfaro had already set a franchise record with four walk-off plate appearances in a single season. But, well, the “walking” part is not exactly Alfaro’s specialty.
MLB
With 7 games left, Mets drop sole possession of first place
NEW YORK -- One hundred and seventy-three days have passed since the start of the regular season. Entering Tuesday, the Mets had spent 170 of them in sole possession of first place in the National League East. They dipped into second for a single day in April, then another in early September.
MLB
'This is what we play for': Cards clinch NL Central title
MILWAUKEE -- The National League Central title clinched, plastic covering the dressing stalls and champagne and beer bottles already in the hands of the victors, the Cardinals couldn’t truly begin their celebration until Albert Pujols gave his blessing late Tuesday night. Pujols, he of the 700 home runs, two...
MLB
Adell's big game shows off his potential
ANAHEIM -- Jo Adell continues to try to make a good impression down the stretch as he heads into a critical 2023 season. He contributed on both sides of the ball in the series opener against the A's on Tuesday night. Adell made a leaping catch at the left-field wall...
MLB
Webb gets 15th win with help from Pederson, Crawford
SAN FRANCISCO -- A late September surge won’t be enough to rekindle the Giants’ playoff odds, but it has revived their chances of finishing the season at .500 or better. The Giants opened their final homestand of the 2022 campaign by defeating the Rockies, 5-2, on Tuesday night at Oracle Park to pick up their seventh win in their last eight games and pull within two games of .500 with eight games left to play.
MLB
Keller's idea of a down night: 5 innings, 1 run
PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Keller was off on Tuesday. He felt that his stuff was all over the place and wasn’t crisp. Manager Derek Shelton described Keller’s outing as “the least sharp we’ve seen him in three months.”. In the not-so-distant past, an off night for Keller...
