TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP:. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector of the Charter Township of Independence, County of Oakland, who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Township Clerk; the office of the County Clerk; a Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed to the Township Clerk. Voters who are already registered may update their registration at https://mvic.sos.state.mi.us.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO