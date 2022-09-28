Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Breaks Silence on Hugh Jackman's Return as Wolverine
The next few years are set to bring some beloved and unexpected characters into the movies and television shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and it looks like that will include a pretty surprising face, with confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. The news was broken via a video from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday, which briefly featured Jackman offhandedly agreeing to play Wolverine one more time in the film. The news almost immediately broke the Internet — and now Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is speaking out about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Levy jokingly thanked his experience on Stranger Things for training him to keep his "big mouth shut" about the news for the past several weeks.
digitalspy.com
Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds confirms Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine for the MCU
Deadpool 3 star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed Hugh Jackman's return as Wolverine in the MCU. The Merc with a Mouth actor shared a humorous video on social media to explain why Deadpool was absent from Marvel Studios' panel at D23 Expo a few weeks back in spite of development on the project being previously announced.
Here's what Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds actually said in that Deadpool 3 video
Expect Deadpool 3 to feature some "f**cking huuuuuge explosions!"
thesource.com
‘Deadpool’ to Enter MCU with 2024 Film, Hugh Jackman to Reprise Role as Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds and his Deadpool character are ready to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to ComicBook.com, Deadpool 3 will also bring Hugh Jackman into the MCU, reprising his role as Wolverine. Jackman was believed to have wrapped his role as the slashing superhero in 2017’s LOGAN. Deadpool 3...
Collider
‘Logan’ Director James Mangold Tells People to “Chill” After Reacting to Hugh Jackman’s Return as Wolverine
Director James Mangold reacted to the news of Hugh Jackman reprising his role as Wolverine with a tweet that was beginning to cause controversy before the filmmaker doused the flames with a follow-up post. Mangold directed Jackman in two solo Wolverine movies — 2013’s moderately well-received The Wolverine, and its Academy Award-nominated 2017 follow-up Logan.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
msn.com
Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackson, Ryan Reynolds address Logan, MCU questions in another hilarious video
After an epic video announcing Hugh Jackman’s return to his role as Logan/Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds is back at it again with his friend for another Deadpool 3-related video. This one, though, has Jackman with him as the pair address questions involving the fan-favorite mutant and his entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
IGN
Logan Director Promises He's Not Mad About Hugh Jackman's Return in Deadpool 3
The news that Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 raised a big question: what about his emotional sendoff in 2017's Logan? Now, Logan director James Mangold is sharing his piece, saying he's "all good" with the MCU's move to bring Jackman back. On Twitter, Mangold...
Why Hugh Jackman's Wolverine return in Deadpool 3 can't be just another glorified cameo
After Logan, do we really want to embrace the character's silly side?
msn.com
