Elizabeth Hilfiger’s Mission to Make Foo & Foo the Next Cool-Kid Lifestyle Brand
Elizabeth Hilfiger is on a mission to take her brand Foo & Foo from an alternative indie label to something much greater. The designer began her first Paris market this week after a successful first New York Fashion Week show staged earlier this month — all part of her plan to double the company’s sales over the next year. Foo & Foo’s well-priced, American-made versatile basics offer a kind of edge that speaks to the Olivia Rodrigo generation. The distressed thermal T-shirts, bungee cord skirts, slouchy jeans and sweatpants are largely priced under $200, and top out under $500. T-shirts and...
Hypebae
Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection
Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
voguebusiness.com
Why Harry Styles is putting his weight behind designer Marco Ribeiro
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Emerging Brazilian designer Marco Ribeiro may not yet be a household name in fashion, but his dramatic, gender-fluid designs are already known in certain circles. That includes the orbit of Harry Styles, who recently wore the designer’s clothing on his latest tour and artwork for his new album Harry’s House.
AOL Corp
9 timeless handbags to grab during Nordstrom’s Summer Sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. With a new season on the horizon, now...
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The...
hypebeast.com
No Sesso Turned The Lens Inward for its Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
As CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists, Pia Davis and Autumn Randolph’s No Sesso label has been on a steady rise to the top of the fashion industry. Their previous collection cleared the path for them to receive the aforementioned honor, and for Spring/Summer 2023, the co-designers have turned the lens inward as they look toward the future.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Kim Kardashian Takes a Bow at Milan Fashion Week After Debuting Her Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration
Kim Kardashian has taken the runway by storm. The SKIMS founder, 41, took her bow after debuting the "Ciao, Kim" collection she co-designed with Dolce & Gabbana at their show in Milan on Friday. In a surprise appearance, Kim was revealed onstage in a sleeveless black sparkly gown, with her...
voguebusiness.com
Why is sustainability still absent from fashion month?
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. Fashion has ambitious sustainability goals. So why aren’t they showing...
voguebusiness.com
Botter’s sustainability at scale: Caribbean couture made with algae and ocean plastic
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. At Botter’s Spring/Summer 2023 show in Paris yesterday, guests were given a wobbly edible water capsule created using an algae membrane made by startup Notpla. Models then walked with water-filled condoms over their hands and bouncing from under their sleeves. Both represented the designer brand’s broader focus: the collection featured garments produced from algae fibres, ocean plastic and kelp.
Prada, Max Mara back to pre-pandemic splendor in Milan
MILAN (AP) — Pre-pandemic fashion delirium is back. After several calm COVID-induced seasons, Milan Fashion Week is back to its pre-pandemic splendor: with crowded seating, gridlocked streets and sidewalks packed with fashion fans wanting a glimpse of stars and influencers. After a lot of pandemic talk of how the fashion system needed to change -- that is, slow down -- few have been able to resist returning to the world as they knew it. This week’s runway shows will close with the return of another Milan tradition: the Green Carpet Awards to recognize advances in sustainability. Here are some highlights from Thursday’s shows on the second day of Milan Fashion Week, which is mostly womenswear previews for next spring and summer.
voguebusiness.com
Gucci names Robert Triefus CEO of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Gucci has appointed Robert Triefus as CEO of Gucci Vault and Metaverse Ventures, a recently created division designed to scale and expand the Kering-owned brand’s metaverse and gaming strategies. Triefus will succeed Gucci Vault CEO Nicolas Oudinot, who is leaving...
Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023
In an ethereal white gown and spiked cuff bracelets, Kylie Jenner dressed the part for Acne Studios’ Wednesday night show, a celebration of ten years in Paris. Designer Jonny Johansson outfitted a salle in the Palais de Tokyo in fluffy pink carpet and reams of pink satin, with plush mattresses for seating (or lounging, since the show started nearly an hour late). There was an avant-harp band, amazing pearl and shell candelabras were flickering, and cute young lads dressed in white chef jackets, shorts, Swedish clogs and gold tinsel knee socks were serving up sugary sweet cocktails.
voguebusiness.com
Fragrance manoeuvres: How Firmenich’s mega-merger will drive biotech innovation
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. A major deal to merge Swiss fragrance giant Firmenich with Dutch chemicals group Royal-DSM, creating a €40 billion conglomerate, comes at a pivotal time of change in the beauty sector. The two companies are merging to form a Swiss-Dutch global...
Kim Kardashian culls Dolce&Gabbana archives for Milan show
MILAN (AP) — Kim Kardashian took Milan by storm on Saturday, curating a new collection for Dolce&Gabbana that took inspiration from 20 years of archival looks. It was a day of debuts in Milan, including Maximilian Davis, a 27-yeaer-old British designer with Afro-Caribbean roots, at the creative helm of Salvatore Ferragamo and Filipino American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at Bally, as the brand returns to the runway for the first time in 20 years.
voguebusiness.com
Burberry names Daniel Lee new chief creative officer as Riccardo Tisci bows out
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Riccardo Tisci is stepping down as chief creative officer of Burberry after four years, the British luxury brand has confirmed, following months of rumours about a shift in direction under new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd. Daniel Lee, who made a surprise exit...
Shailene Woodley Zips into Glossy Puffer Jacket and Chunky Boots for Moncler’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Shailene Woodley brought a minimalist take to monochrome dressing during Milan Fashion Week, courtesy of Moncler. Arriving at the brand’s Spring 2023 presentation on Saturday — which included ballet and synchronized group performances with thousands of dancers dressed in monochrome white Moncler outerwear — the “Divergent” star briefly posed in all-black attire. Her ensemble featured a pair of zip-up trousers and a “Moncler”-branded sweatshirt. Completing Woodley’s outfit with a sporty finish was a glossy black puffer jacket, as well as a black Moncler-branded baseball cap. When it came to shoes, the “Fault in Our Stars” actress‘ ensemble was finished with matching leather...
purewow.com
Love Cashmere? Reformation's 90/10 Collection Has Your Name All Over It
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You've probably caught onto this already, but cashmere holds a special place in our hearts for being hands down one...
